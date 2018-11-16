Fridays are always exciting — but they're even better when they land on a holiday. Believe it or not, Friday, Nov. 16 is National Fast Food Day, which means you have another excuse to swap your meal prep for a discounted burger. If that seems appealing to you — which, c'mon, I'm sure it does — then you should probably know about the National Fast Food Day 2018 deals that are happening at restaurants near you. Between McDonald's, Wendy's, Hardee's, and more, fast-food havens are giving customers first-class treatment in honor of the special occasion.

Once you start exploring the fast-food deals that are currently taking place in your area, you might notice one thing. Some of these deals last longer than one day, while others were made to honor National Fast Food Day, specifically. Either way, a discount is a discount — so stop by your go-to spot for a cheap burger and fries. Some companies require that you use their mobile apps to score the deals, while others urge you to visit their restaurants. With that being said, get your phone ready and start mapping out your National Fast Food Day meals. There's something tasty on sale for any time of the day, so get hungry (or thirsty... hey, Dunkin').

Chick-fil-A Alex Wong/Getty Images News/Getty Images Chick-fil-A's latest deal was announced on Nov. 13, and it'll help you land a free Chick-fil-A sandwich when you place an order through DoorDash. All you have to do is order a meal after 10:30 a.m. local time and use the code CFADELIVERY. As long as your order costs a minimum of $5, you'll get a free sandwich. Plus, you have until Nov. 20 to make your order and score your free snack. Now that's how you celebrate National Fast Food Day.

Hardee's If you post a selfie on Nov. 16 with Hardee's chicken tenders and use the hashtag #CauseItTastesBetter, you can win a $500 Hardee's gift card (!!!). For more details on the contest, click here.

Sonic Scott Olson/Getty Images News/Getty Images If you're craving a burger instead of chicken tenders, head to Sonic. The company is currently offering its new Quarter Pound Double Stack Cheeseburger with medium tots for only $2.99 (plus tax). When you think about it, that's probably less than what you'd typically spend on a cup of coffee.

Dunkin' Donuts Craig Barritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If you're craving a lunchtime pick-me-up, head to Dunkin' Donuts for a free sample of its Caramel Flavored Iced Latte on Nov. 16. The sampling began at 10 a.m. local time and will take place until 2 p.m. local time — so go ahead and give the new beverage a taste. If you miss out on the free samples on Nov. 16, you can head to Dunkin' during the same time frame on Nov. 17 to try its White Chocolate Flavored Iced Latte.

Wendy's Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News/Getty Images Those of you who use Wendy's mobile app are in luck. According to Delish, anyone who uses the app on National Fast Food Day can get a free Junior Bacon Cheeseburger with their purchase. Lunch for you and a friend? I think so.