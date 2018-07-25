I hate to sound totally cliché, but college was — hands down— the best four years of my life so far on this planet. You were constantly surrounded by all of your best friends 24/7, there was almost always something fun to do around every corner, and, most importantly, you could usually find a relatively steady supply of free and discounted food, whether it was on campus, or in your college town. Needless to say, college (and the food sitch) was my idea of a fairytale, and if you feel me, these National Chicken Wing Day deals are guaranteed to add a nice little kick to your week on Sunday, July 29. You can thank me later.

Aside from Thanksgiving, my birthday, or maybe New Year's Eve, National Chicken Wing Day has to be the greatest food holiday of them all. Between boneless wings, bone-in wings, grilled, fried, spicy, BBQ, sweet-chili, and teriyaki wings, there are so many different ways to customize your order... and the best part is that they're being offered for free or at a discounted price. Just thinking about it gets my heart racing, and I never thought I'd say this, but Sunday, July 29 seriously could not come any sooner. Get your stomach and your wallets ready, y'all — this is going to be a weekend to remember.

Hooters: Buy 10, Get 10 At participating Hooters locations, dine-in customers will be able to buy any 10 wings, and get 10 boneless wings free all day on Sunday, July 29 only, according to the restaurant's Facebook event page. You can get any flavor you want, but keep in mind that it can't be combined with any other offer or discount.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free Snack-Size Wings With Purchase Rick Diamond/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images On Sunday, July 29, every dine-in Buffalo Wild Wings customer will receive a free snack-size order of wings with their purchase, according to the website. The offer isn't valid with any other discount, offer, Blazin’ Rewards, takeout, or third-party delivery services, so make sure you come hungry, with your wallet in hand!

East Coast Chicken Wing Company: 50 Cent Boneless Wings Jeff Fusco/Getty Images News/Getty Images On Sunday, July 29, East Coast Wings Rewards Members can receive 50 cent boneless or bone-in wings, according to their website. Signing up for their rewards program is easy, free, and you earn points for every dollar spent, so definitely get on that, if you want to participate in their greatest holiday of the year.

Wingstop: Five Free Wings With Any Purchase Wingstop is going all out for National Chicken Wing Day. In honor of the holiday, they'll be offering five free wings with any dine-in purchase, according to The List. They'll be giving the option between boneless or traditional, and they'll even be bringing back their highly-regarded Spicy Korean Q flavor. This is the ultimate jackpot, my friends.