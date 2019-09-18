It's time for another unofficial food holiday, y'all, and this one will keep you fed and happy on the cheap with one of America's most classic dishes. Yep, it's time to celebrate the OG cheeseburger, and these National Cheeseburger Day deals for Sept. 18 will have you digging in to plenty of juicy burgers throughout the day without breaking the bank. From freebies to BOGO offers to steals on all the fries you can eat, there's plenty of ways that your stomach can get in on the festivities on Wednesday, so I'd probably cancel any and all lunch and dinner plans and start mapping out your day with the promotions below.

While there's no shortage of food holidays dedicated to even the most random dishes (the fact that National Chop Suey Day exists definitely made me do a double-take), I personally have a soft spot for the days that pay homage to the simple yet signature meals that we grew up eating. IMHO, few things are more classic than a cheeseburger with fries, which is why I was pretty pumped when I saw that National Cheeseburger Day falls on Wednesday, Sept. 18. Get ready to kick those hump day blues to the curb, because this year's lineup of deals include plenty of savory burgers from your favorite joints.

Red Robin

On Sept. 18, Red Robin locations are offering hungry customers a sweet promotion on a full meal including the company's Gourmet Cheeseburger, per press materials. Personally, I don't think a cheeseburger is ever as good minus the addition of a fries and a drink, and Red Robin is offering its Gourmet Cheeseburger — a "fresh, beef patty fire-grilled to juicy perfection" that is "topped with Red’s pickle relish, red onions, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and choice of cheese" — along with its bottomless Steak Fries for just $5 when you purchase an alcoholic or non-alcoholic drink.

Smashburger

If you live near a Smashburger location, I'd recommend grabbing your BFF or bae and taking advantage of the company's buy one get one deal on their double classic smashburgers. In other words, you'll be getting two of these bad boys for just $6.99 or about $3.50 each, per a Smashburger rep, which is a complete steal.

Burger King

If you want to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day at your closest Burger King, you'll need to download the BK App to take advantage of the fast food chain's limited-time deal, according to a BK rep. On Sept. 18, you can download a coupon on the app that you can exchange for a 59 cent cheeseburger at your local storefront. There's a limit of one coupon per customer, so I'd make sure your friends or coworkers have their own apps if they want to get in on this promo.

Jack in the Box

The only thing better than a juicy cheeseburger is a free juicy cheeseburger, and luckily, Jack in the Box agrees. On Sept. 18, customers can score any free burger of their choosing by making any app purchase, according to press materials. Again, there's a limit of one digital coupon for person and you'll need to download the mobile app to partake in the deal, but you could potentially be scoring a complimentary cheeseburger when you buy a drink or a side of fries.

Grubhub

If you're looking to get your cheeseburger delivered to your desk or home, Grubhub has you covered through its new in-app feature, Perks, which will let you take $5 off select retailers. The best part is that a lot of these deals extend past Sept. 18, so you can eat like it's National Cheeseburger Day for a few days after the fact. Applebee's (expires Sept. 30), Bareburger (expires Sept. 26), BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse (expires Sept. 23), IHOP (expires Sept. 23), and Fatburger (Expires Sept. 27) are just a few of the restaurants getting in on the Perks special, so I'd head to the Perks section of your Grubhub mobile app to check out all the offerings.

Again, most of these deals are only valid on Wednesday, Sept. 18, so I'd recommend clearing your commitments today and trying to hit one (or three) of these promotions before the day comes to a close. Happy munching!