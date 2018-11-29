Buying my friends gifts for the holidays can be tough sometimes. Whenever I'm Christmas shopping, I'm always torn between buying them something delicious or something that'll last a while. Thankfully, I already know exactly what I'm going to buy my Nutella-loving pals this year. What's that, you ask? I'm thinking about purchasing each one of 'em a mini Christmas Nutella jar, because they're festive and delicious. Sure, they might not last a long time (especially if my friends dive straight into the jars), but they're still cute AF. Merry Christmas, friends; get hungry.

The mini jars, which are officially called "Nutellino Christmas Spreads" on Target's website, come with either red or green caps if you order them online. I suppose that's what makes them "Christmas" spreads, but I think they'd be great gifts for any holiday throughout the winter season. Whether you choose to wrap them up, put a few bows on top, or throw them into your friends' stockings, they're the perfect presents.

Believe it or not, some folks have been getting super creative and have been turning the jars into Christmas ornaments. So, if you'd rather not give these little jars away, you can always decorate your tree with them. Between candy canes and mini Nutella jar ornaments, I can predict that my Christmas tree is going to be extra tasty this year.

Whether you're hoping to turn your Nutellino Christmas Spread into an ornament or give it as a gift, you're probably wondering how much it costs. Believe it or not, it'll probably be the cheapest gift (or decoration) you end up buying all year. Why? Because each jar only costs $1 when you buy it on Target's website. I'm not kidding: Each Nutellino Christmas Spread will probably cost you less money than your daily cup of coffee, so go ahead and buy as many as you want. If you're purchasing them for your friends, treat yourself to your own mini jar (I would).

You'll be thankful that you bought your own when you get hungry after wrapping all of those mini jars for your pals. Nutella, anyone?

Before you get too excited, I should probably tell you how much Nutella you'll actually get in each jar. According to Target's product page, each Nutellino Christmas Spread comes with one ounce of Nutella — aka two teaspoons of the good stuff. With that being said, you'll have to ration your Nutella accordingly (or just buy a bigger jar for yourself). Still, the mini jars are perfect for anyone craving a quick snack. If I was given a mini jar for Christmas, I'd probably put it on display for the season before diving in. It's just so freaking cute.

Again, if you're hoping to purchase a few jars for your friends (or yourself), you can buy them at Target. At the time of publication, they're temporarily out of stock online. However, if you live near a Target store, give them a call and see if they're available. If they are, get ready to stock up on Nutella for the holiday season.