Memorial Day sales usually come around at a convenient time of year for a home refresh. Even though spring has been "sprung" for a while now, it feels like winter only just ended, and I'm slowly starting to realize how badly my apartment needs a makeover. With all of the appliances, electronics, and home décor items that usually go on sale around the holiday, there's no excuse not to go on a little shopping trip. So, if you haven't already done so, definitely check out these Memorial Day 2019 sales, if you are also in need of a little change.

Memorial Day sales definitely aren't hard to find. Upon navigating to the homepages of Target, Best Buy, and Pottery Barn's websites, one of the first things you'll see in the days leading up to the monumental May holiday is "Memorial Day Sale!" in big, bold lettering. And lucky for me, the discounts usually tend to be pretty steep. Honestly, even if you can't think of anything you need right now, I would highly recommend browsing. This might be the last chance you'll get for huge savings until, like... Black Friday, and that won't come around for another six months. So, definitely take a look at these solid discounts I've rounded up for you, below. You'll thank me later.

53% Off Instant Pots From Target Target If you're in dire need of an Instant Pot at this moment in time, Target is selling them for 53% off their normal price of $129.95. For a limited time during Target Memorial Day Sale, you can snag a 6-quart Instant Pot Aura Multi Cooker for $59.95. TBH, I don't even need one at the moment and I might jump on this opportunity anyway. It's simply too good to pass up. Keep in mind the sale likely won't last past Memorial Day on May 27.

Up To $400 Off Samsung TVs At Walmart Walmart.com Walmart is offering up to 40% off appliances online through Memorial Day, and one deal that caught my eye is this Samsung 75-inch 4K Ultra Smart LED TV. Usually, it sells for $1499.99, but if you get in on the sale, it'll only cost you $1097.99. If you haven't already watched the Game Of Thrones finale this will definitely come in handy. Need something a little more manageable? This Samsung 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV is selling for $327.99, which $100 off the original price of $427.99. Summer is the season of blockbusters, so a new screen might be just what you need for the season.

$40 Off Terrra Cotta Planters From Pottery Barn Pottery Barn These Terra Cotta Planters from Pottery Barn usually sell for prices of $149 to $199. But with the store's Memorial Day Sale, you can knocking off $40 from the price. The holiday sale will have you spending only $104 to $139 (depending on which ones you get) for a limited time only, as long as you enter the code SAVEMORE at checkout. Even though $100 might sound a little bit on the pricier side, there's nothing like adding a little green to your living space just in time for spring, am I right?

40% Off Chefman Electric Egg Cookers At Best Buy Best Buy Best Buy is offering 40% off appliances during its Memorial Day Weekend Sale, and that includes this Chefman Electric Egg Cooker. Now, egg cooker might not be on the top of your list of must-haves, but it will make cooking them up in order to top your avocado toast with them a lot easier, amirite? It usually goes $39.99, but with Best Buy's Memorial Day sale, it'll only cost you $17.99. That saves you a full $22. Trust me when I say your eggs will thank you, and who doesn't love a new kitchen gadget?

28% Off Apple Watches At Walmart.com Walmart.com OK, Walmart is seriously slaying the deal game here. During the brand's Memorial Day 2019 sale, you can get an Series 3 Apple Watch for $199. Usually they cost you $279, so you're saving $80 with the store's holiday sale. With the summer weather and activities on the horizon, this deal on an Apple Watch, with all its fitness tracker capabilities, couldn't come at better time.

$60 Off Classic Stand KitchenAid From Best Buy Best Buy If baking is on your agenda this summer, look no further than Best Buy's sale on KitchenAid Standing Mixers. While the high-end appliances normally go for $259.99, the Memorial Day Weekend Sale has them selling for a full $60 less at only $199.99. I don't even bake, but this is totally speaking to me.

20% Off Candles At Sunday Forever Courtesy Of Sunday Forever At Sunday Forever, according to the brand, you can get up to 20% off all candles from the website by simply using the code "SUMMERSTOCKUP" as checkout. The sale will last for 24 hours starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 27. With scents like "Morning Candle (Sage and Sea Salt)" and "Tanlines," which smells like "summer and suntans," you'll be greeted by familiar summer scents when you return home from long days spent at the beach.

50% Off Dinnerware At Jet.com Jet.com Now through Memorial Day, Jet.com is offering 50% off select dinnerware products, according to the brand. These Gordon Ramsay salad plates are going for 50% off, for example, (costing $19.99 for a set of 4), and these Royal Doulton Rectangular Trays are going for 40% off (costing $68.78 for a set of eight). Not too shabby, if you ask me. And while it doesn't specifically say you can use them as outdoor plates, I think you could still enjoy a patio dinner with these, as long as you bring them back inside, of course.