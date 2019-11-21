These Memes About Trump's "No Quid Pro Quo" Notes Are Pure Gold

Leave it to Twitter to still have a little fun despite the heated political climate. On Wednesday, Nov. 20, Trump addressed Ambassador to the European Union (E.U.) Gordon Sondland's testimony to the House Intelligence Committee. While speaking, Trump brought some... interesting reference material to the press conference, and they were caught on camera, much to everyone's amusement. Let's just say these memes about Trump's "no quid pro quo" notes are some of Twitter's best work.

During Sondland's testimony on Nov. 20, the ambassador testified that Trump allegedly directed his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, to push a "quid pro quo" with Ukraine. According to Sondland, Trump told Giuliani to offer Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a White House visit in exchange for him opening two political investigations. In a statement to CNN, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham defended President Trump, and reiterated he wanted "wanted nothing" from Ukraine. "Ambassador Sondland’s testimony made clear that in one of the few brief phone calls he had with President Trump, the President clearly stated that he ‘wanted nothing’ from Ukraine and repeated ‘no quid pro quo over and over again," Grisham told CNN. Giuliani, meanwhile, tweeted on Nov. 20 that he had never met Sondland. The White House and Giuliani did not reply to Elite Daily's request for comment.

Trump addressed Sondland's testimony himself later that day by holding a press conference on the White House South Lawn. He continued to state that he "wanted no quid pro quo," and brought along an Air Force One notepad with notes scribbled in Sharpie. The notes, in all their thick-scrawled and fully-legible glory, were caught on camera by a number of press photographers. The notes read,

I want nothing. I want nothing. I want no quid no quid pro quo. Tell Zellinsky [sic] to do the right thing. This is the final word from the President of the U.S.

Not too long after the shot of Trump's paper surfaced, the memes started flying.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Sept. 24 that she was opening an official impeachment inquiry into President Trump, and boy has it been a wild ride since. In an emailed statement to Elite Daily, Grisham referred to the inquiry as Democrats' way to "weaponize politics" and Trump has chimed in on the matter by claiming "PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT" in a tweet. As of Thursday, Nov. 21, officials including Sondland; Acting Ambassador to Ukraine, William Taylor; the State Department's Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs, George Kent; Vice President Mike Pence's special adviser on Europe and Russia, Jennifer Williams; and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman have all testified publicly to the Intelligence Committee.