Instagram's newest feature — the Questions Sticker — is catching a lot of heat from users since it debuted on Tuesday, July 10. From poking fun at the feature to finding it downright annoying, users are having a field day with the inquisitive new addition. Whatever your feelings are about the app's latest functionality, these memes about Instagram's Questions Sticker will make you laugh.

Instagram's Questions Sticker lets you ask your friends anything within the app. The new feature lets you upload a question to your story and encourages your friends to respond to you. Wondering what they ate for dinner last night? Or what their plans are this weekend? You can ask right in your Instagram Story. If you aren't sure what to ask but want to chat with your followers, you can turn the tables and write, "Ask me a question." This allows your friends to ask you whatever they want. How you use the Questions Sticker feature is really up to you.

Since the Questions Sticker appeared on the app on July 10, not every Instagram user is finding the function to be a useful (or necessary) addition to the photo and video sharing app. These memes are here to help make light of an interesting situation. If darn near every single one of your Instagram Stories features a question, you're probably feeling a lot like Jim from The Office — you.are.over.it. No more questions, please.

It seems like every time I open up my Instagram app, there's just question after question. Everybody needs answers, I get it. I really do. I just can't be the person to comment and provide you with the information you're seeking, and it seems other Instagram users feel the same way. I definitely feel like an outsider when I'm tapping through Stories, but I'm OK with that.

On Friday, July 13, the Instagram app stopped working for users around the globe, according to Variety, and the entire world came to a screeching halt. Just kidding about that last part, but the outage did prompt some users to (jokingly) wonder if the abundance of queries from Questions Sticker had anything to do with it. It does make you scratch your head a bit. Was the app was actually overloaded with too many questions? Probably not, but what better way to solve this conundrum than by throwing it up on your Instagram Story and using the Questions Sticker.

In today's world, you can never be too careful about how you respond to a question or situation in person or on the Internet. The same holds true on Instagram, where users aren't totally confident in their responses. You may want to give your answer a second look, or you could be regretting it later on. Better to be safe than sorry, don't 'cha know.

Instagram's Questions Sticker feature is still relatively new, so users are still figuring out how to use it. Should you ask a question? Do you want everyone to see the question you are asking? How do you even use this thing? I'm sure people will catch on soon. Everything in due time, of course.

While Instagram users still try to figure out the Questions Sticker, I'm thankful for these memes to keep me entertained. Honestly, they are all so relatable. For now, I'll just be patiently scrolling through Stories and chuckling to myself.