Yep, the Diet Coke button was real after all. During President Joe Biden's first full day as president, one of his first acts at the Oval Office desk was removing the button the last commander-in-chief had pushed whenever he wanted a White House staffer to bring him a Diet Coke. Twitter was shook to find out that it was real, and these memes about Donald Trump's Diet Coke button capture all of its ridiculousness.

Times Radio commentator Tom Newton Dunn was one of the first people to notice that Trump's one-of-a-kind accessory had been removed from the White House. "President Biden has removed the Diet Coke button. When @ShippersUnbound and I interviewed Donald Trump in 2019, we became fascinated by what the little red button did," Dunn tweeted on Jan. 21. "Eventually Trump pressed it, and a butler swiftly brought in a Diet Coke on a silver platter. It's gone now."

Of course, this isn't the first time that Trump's love for the beverage has been mentioned. A 2017 New York Times article previously reported that Trump typically drank around 12 cans of Diet Coke a day during his presidency. But it's an absurd addition to have made to the White House, and people wasted no time sharing their disbelief and memes surrounding the former president's button.

But after getting over their shock at realizing the Diet Coke button really did exist, plenty of people weren't afraid to admit that they actually liked the idea.

Others pointed out that Family Guy even referenced the Diet Coke button in a 2019 episode called "Trump Guy," in which four butlers bring Trump four soda cans while he's fighting main character Peter Griffin.

Some Twitter users even shared what kind of buttons they would want in the Oval Office if they were president.

Biden seems to be out on the idea of a Diet Coke button, but that could change at any time. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden has said that he prefers Coke Zero, but given how much Biden loves ice cream, who's to say that an ice cream button couldn't be part of the rotation soon?