Instagram often gets a bad rap for its sometimes negative effect on its users' confidence, as it can sometimes feel like the glamorous lifestyle many flaunt are impossible to achieve. But if you follow the right people, it can be such a positive experience and a wealth of inspiration. With over 1 billion monthly active users, the app sees a lot of traffic, which means endless beautiful content to dig through. Some accounts are dedicated to home decor or fashion, while many Instagram pages are entirely dedicated to beauty or fitness. Sure, some influencers may keep things on the 'Gram somewhat superficial, but these 10 lifestyle Instagrams to follow have so much more than cute pics to bring to the table.

While some influencers edit their posts to perfection and attempt to maintain an immaculate image, these 'Grammers keep it realer than real. They're not afraid to dish out their best-kept travel secrets, or tips about how to obtain that perfect winged-liner look. In fact, they've dedicated their feeds to sharing their knowledge in hopes of helping others reach their goals too. Not only are these lifestyle Instagrammers the owners of beautiful feeds, but they come across as relatable and genuine. It's these reasons that make them appeal to a diverse audience and will keep you endlessly inspired as you scroll.

1. Kiara Leswara

Leswara is an Indonesian beauty influencer with a knack for curating an aesthetically pleasing feed featuring colorful cosmetics. She gained recognition thanks to her YouTube channel, and has since brought her tips and tricks over to Instagram. A scroll though Leswara's feed will have you up-to-date on all the best new beauty products on the market, and will give you a front row seat to her life in Indonesia. With a few travel and food 'Grams thrown in here and there, it might even inspire you to book a flight.

2. Oneika Raymond

Oneika Raymond's Instagram is filled with travel 'Grams galore. For those needing inspo for an upcoming vacation, you're going to want to hit the "follow" button on Raymond's page. She's known for sharing colorful snapshots of her life from all across the globe, but, more importantly, she prides herself on empowering and educating others through her travels.

3. Jessie Chanes

Chanes' Instagram page truly looks like the pages of Vogue come to life. The Spanish Instagrammer has impeccable style (which is always put on display) but she also is incredibly transparent about her family life in Spain. With two little ones, Chanes has been open about maternity challenges in the past, adding a welcome dose a reality to her beautifully curated Instagram page.

4. Mandi Gubler

There's a reason Mandy Gubler's catchphrase is the "Fearless DIYer." The Instagrammer isn't afraid to take on even the most daunting home DIY tasks, and she's always showing fans new projects they can carry out themselves. Most recently, she's been working on converting a 1928 Mercantile shop into her dream home.

5. Thamarr

Self-described as The Curvy Darling, Thamarr is making major waves in the lifestyle scene. She's the creative director of Musings of a Curvy Lady, which started out as a blog but has since grown into an empire. In 2020, she launched a fashion collection with Gibson, and she also runs a YouTube channel. It's no wonder Thamarr has built herself a loyal following of more than 89,000 followers across her Instagram and YouTube pages.

6. Nadia Anya

Chic might as well be Nadia Anya's middle name. Her Instagram page is chock full of flawless street style looks, and she's made minimalist fashion looks her forte. Her second love is home decor, and she runs the account Nadia Anya Home as well, bringing the most HYGGE moments from her London home to Instagram.

7. Tomi Obebe

If Obebe looks like she's glowing, it's because she is. The Instagrammer is a total skincare expert, and she's always sharing her secrets with her nearly 40,000 followers.

Obebe also sprinkles in a healthy dose of home decor, fashion, and her love for reality TV into her content. In late August, she shared a roundup of black owned businesses she loves to support when it comes to home goods.

8. Chandler DeHart

Atlanta-based style blogger Chandler DeHart has an Instagram feed that will instantly evoke envy from anyone who loves nature. Her page is a unique blend of street style and scenic shots, proving she's down to earth no matter how dressed up she may be. DeHart grew up in a small farming community, and despite Instagram fame, she's managed to stay in touch with her small town roots.

9. Cindy Morales

Moralis' bio simply states, "Life is short and so am I." Her nickname is Tiny, but her personality isn't! Hovering just under 3,000 followers on Instagram, Moralis is a lifestyle influencer on the rise. She shows off her daily outfits, eats, and travels, usually accompanied by a statement red lip and, sometimes, her dad! Over on YouTube, where she boasts 40,000 followers, she shows off her big personality as well with various videos documenting room tours and her latest fashion finds.

10. Gabi Fresh

Gabi Fresh aka Gabi Gregg is making body positive content for the ages. The Instagrammer always keeps it honest with fans, and insistent that anyone, no matter what their size, can rock any type of clothing. In fact, she even has several fashion lines of her own. She curated a swim collection for Swimsuits For All, as well as a lingerie collection for Playful Promises. Fans may have seen Gabi on Good Morning America, The Today Show, and the MTV VMAs talking about her inclusive swim styles and boldly calling out body image issues in the media.

11. Justin Livingston

Self-described as a Southern boy living in New York City, Livingston definitely hasn't lost an ounce of his down-south charm. Delivering a healthy mix of lifestyle, fashion, and travel content, the Instagrammer has amassed more than 300,000 followers on his page. Thanks to his ever-growing influence and flawless fashion since, the grammer has launched partnerships with big-name brands like H&M and Nivea.

12. Massy Arias

Arias prides herself on serving up health-conscious content that is fun and not at all preachy. She's a whiz at putting together nutritious meal recipes which she gladly shares with fans, and her workout tutorials are easy to follow for all levels. Her feed also includes the occasional cameo from her toddler, making her page as inviting as it is inspiring.

13. Coffee Lam

The real question when looking at Lam's Instagram is, what can't she do? The Instagrammer is a certified yoga instructor, a full-time mom, a fitness wear designer, and a wife. All the while she runs multiple accounts (CoffeeLam and CoffeeSweat) with the first boasting nearly 900,000 followers. Her activewear line has dozens of different styles (usually modeled by Lam herself) and it will have you wanting to sign up for one of Lam's yoga classes yourself.