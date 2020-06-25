Through both her activism and her music, Lady Gaga has shown love for the LGBTQ+ community time and time again. In 2012, Mother Monster launched her Born This Way foundation, a non-profit with the goal of "creating a kinder and braver world." Born This Way is also the name of Gaga's second studio album, which has become a pillar of queer culture on account of its numerous lyrics centered around self acceptance and LGBTQ+ pride. But the singer has sprinkled so many self-love anthems throughout all of her albums, and with June being Pride month, what better time to listen? If you want to shout your pride from the rooftops, these Lady Gaga lyrics are perfect for your Pride Instagram posts.

Gaga is a member of the LGBTQ+ community herself. She first came out as bisexual in a 2009 interview with Barbara Walters. She then opened up about her sexuality again in June 2019 while speaking at New York City’s Pride Live Stonewall Day Concert. "I may not, to some people, be considered a part of this community, even though I like girls sometimes. I would never degrade the fight you have endured," she said at the time.

Gaga has also been honored with a GLAAD Award, which recognizes outstanding representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community. She nabbed the Outstanding Music Award at the 23rd annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York City thanks to Born This Way.

Whether you're looking for upbeat club banger or an uplifting, inspirational track, Gaga's discography is chock full of Pride anthems to caption your next post.

From "Born This Way"

1. It doesn't matter if you love him, or capital H-I-M

2. No matter gay, straight, or biLesbian, transgendered life/I'm on the right track baby/I was born to survive

3. A different lover is not a sin

From "Hair"

4. I just wanna be myself/And I want you to love me for who I am

From "Americano"

5. I will fight for, I have fought for how I love you/I have cried for, I will die for how I care

From "Highway Unicorn"

6. Follow that unicorn on the road to love

7. They don't care if your papers/Or your love is the law/She's a, free soul, burning roads/With a flag in her bra

From "Poker Face"

8. He can't read my poker face, she's got me like nobody

From "Fashion!"

9. I take it off, I put it on/I feel alive, when I transform

From "Free Woman"

10. This is my dancefloor I fought for/Ain't hard, that's what I'm livin' for

11. I'm A Free Woman

From "Enigma"

12. We could break all of our stigma/I-I'll be your enigma

From "Bad Romance"

13. Walk, walk, passion, baby/Work it, I'm a free b*tch, baby

From "Hey Girl"

14. We can make it easy if we lift each other