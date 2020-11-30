Kendall Jenner truly has a personality of her own. She's not only carved out a career path as a runway model, which is totally unique from her famous sisters, but she also seems to march to the beat of of her own drum when it comes to hobbies and how she treats her personal life. All of this combines to make the model so beloved to fans, and these Kendall Jenner quotes for Instagram captions are perfect for when you're looking for something fresh.

Jenner is known to be a tad bit more reserved when it comes to speaking out on social media and IRL interviews compared to her sisters Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, and Kylie. That just adds to the intrigue, making her a little more mysterious. Luckily for fans, Jenner's decade-long role on Keeping Up With The Kardashians has provided a lot of Kendall content, not to mention, every now and then, when she does sit down for an interview and dishes on all things life and love.

Kendall is sassy, confident, kind, and totally badass, which is why these 13 quotes are sure to fit whatever mood you're going for. Some go deep, others will make you laugh, but they'll all go perfectly underneath your next IG post.

1. "I'm a cat, and you have to earn my trust." — Jenner to Elle Magazine in April 2017

2. "I like to go outside at night by myself and look at the sky and just appreciate it. I’m not that big of a weirdo, but – occasionally." — Jenner to Interview in June 2014

3. "My parents taught me that work ethic is one of the most important keys in life, and I believe it." — Jenner to the New York Daily News in April 2015

4. "You can get a million comments about how beautiful you look and how awesome you are, but the one comment that says they hate you and you’re ugly is the one that sticks." — Jenner to Women's Wear Daily in September 2015

5. "It’s just scary to think how fast everything is rolling, and you can’t stop it." — Jenner to The Sunday Times in May 2015

6. "I feel like I grew up too fast a long time ago." — Jenner to Wall Street Journal in January 2015

7. "Every girl loves posing in her underwear. It's always fun to do that." — Jenner to Women's Wear Daily in July 2015

8. "I love a good dinner and getting to know someone." — Jenner to Harper's Bazaar in August 2014

9. "I wanted to fly when I was little. I still want to fly." — Jenner to Interview in June 2014

10. "I get really mean or emotional if I don't have food in my system." — Jenner to Female First in August 2015

11. “I guess my style’s a little edgy but comfortable. I like being comfortable, for sure, and kind of casual.” — Jenner to Vogue Italia in October 2020