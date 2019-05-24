Summer is less than one month away, and I'm already dreaming about longer days, warmer nights, and endless fun in the sun. Whether your summer is filled with poolside relaxation, outdoor picnics, or barbecues with friends and family, you'll definitely want to have snacks and some boozy sips to fuel your day-long adventures. These June 2019 "Aldi Finds" deals on wine and alcohol will be a unique and affordable way to stock up for summertime fun.

Every month, Aldi features new limited-run items called Aldi Finds to help keep guests up-to-date with all of Aldi's latest offerings. Aldi finds can range from food, drink, seasonal accessories, kitchen items, and even furniture, and they change from week to week. June's Aldi Finds, especially the wine and alcohol selections, definitely reflect the start of summer. For example, starting June 12, Aldi is featuring sangria frozen fruit blends called Season's Choice Red or White Sangria Blend for $3.49 per bag. Both blends come with pre-cut, mixable ingredients to mix with your fave wine, which you can purchase separately. The White Sangria Blend comes with lighter fruits like pre-cut oranges, strawberries, apples, and pineapple and features a white sangria recipe on the back. The Red Sangria Blend features fruits with bolder flavors like dark sweet cherries, tart cherries, and blackberries. The bag also has a red sangria recipe on the back.

Courtesy of Aldi

If you'd rather not add wine and want to buy your sangria pre-made, Aldi Finds has you covered with Casa Sangrioso Sangria Rosé, starting June 26. Casa Sangrioso is a boxed sangria featuring rosé (aka two of the most crave-worthy summer wines), and the instructions on the box recommend you serve it chilled or over ice with some fresh fruit. This 3-liter box contains 7% alcohol by volume and will retail at Aldi for $9.99 per box. Seeing as though sangria and rosé are iconic summer sips, I think this box might have to make an appearance at happy hour this season.

Courtesy of Aldi

After you've finally "sangria-ed" yourself out, you could try Aldi's margarita-flavored wine cocktail, the Mar-Go-Rita, or its fruity mimosa, the Mango Mimosa. The Mar-Go-Rita Wine Cocktail is a ready-to-drink wine-based drink flavored to taste like a classic margarita — what's not to love about that? This drink contains 14% alcohol by volume and will be available on shelves for $4.99 a bottle, beginning June 26.

Courtesy of Aldi

The Mango Mimosa comes in a bright yellow and orange bottle and is made with mimosa and fresh squeezed mango juice for a perfectly refreshing summer sip. You can snag the Mango Mimosa for $8.99 per bottle, starting June 19. Aldi's previous mimosa offerings (original and pineapple) were both 8% ABV, so it's likely the Mango Mimosa will follow suit.

Courtesy of Aldi

The wine-related goodness doesn't stop there. If you're looking for a classic bottle of summer wine with no fruity additions (and an affordable price tag), look no further than Aldi's rosé that will be available as of June 12. The Provincia Nostra Côtes de Provence Rosé is a pink wine perfect to pair with brunch, lunch, or snacks any time of day. You can buy one of these bottles for just $9.99.

Courtesy of Aldi

If you're looking for something outside of the wine category, Aldi is offering a hard cider during the week of its June 12 Aldi Finds. The Wicked Grove Hard Cider is an elderflower-flavored hard cider that's "naturally gluten free" and contains 5% alcohol by volume. You can snag this floral cider at Aldi for $6.99, if not for the flavor, then for the evil apple image on the bottle.

Courtesy of Aldi

With so many options for wine and booze, you may not need to hit up any store but Aldi for your summer beverage options. Oh, and make sure to check out the non-boozy deals, too, like the flamingo and unicorn pool floats that hit shelved on June 5 at $19.99 a piece. Make sure to check product availability before heading to your neighborhood Aldi. Remember, these boozy beverages are limited-time offerings, so grab 'em while they're still on shelves. Here's to a tasty summer!