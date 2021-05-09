There's a chilly new dessert that's here just in time for warmer weather. Halo Top's new Fudge Tops are chocolatey treats inspired by a go-to summer favorite. These Halo Top Fudge Pops will cool you down and have you walking down memory lane with each bite.

Halo Top unveiled its new Fudge Pops on May 4, and the product is certainly a treat for chocolate lovers. Halo Top's new dessert pays tribute to the classic fudge pops you know and love from childhood by featuring a "rich, chocolatey mix of fudgy cocoas," according to the brand. Of course, since the Fudge Pops come on popsicle sticks, you'll be able enjoy the frozen desserts while on the go. That means you can treat your tastebuds to a major throwback whether you're by the pool or at a backyard barbecue this summer.

Along with the Fudge Pops, Halo Top released two new flavors for its popular lineup of ice cream pints. Vanilla Caramel Milkshake is also inspired by an OG summer treat and features vanilla ice cream with caramel swirls. If you're in the mood for a chocolatey treat, you'll want to check out Chocolate Caramel Brownie. The flavor is a decadent blend of brownie pieces, chocolate light ice cream, and caramel swirls throughout.

If you're ready to stock up on the frozen treats this summer, Halo Top's Fudge Pops and two new ice cream flavors are available at grocery retailers nationwide. The Fudge Pops will cost you $4.99 per four pop-box, while the new flavors will cost you $4.99 for a pint. To find a retailer near you selling the products, simply head to Halo Top's store locator.

Courtesy of Halo Top

BTW, Halo Top has a few other innovations that'll cool you off this summer. Fruit Pops are frozen treats featuring real fruit and fruit juice, while Keto Pops are keto-friendly offerings made with ultra-filtered skim milk.

When you head to the grocery store to shop for some frozen treats from Halo Top, remember to keep in mind the most updated CDC guidelines on mask-wearing and running errands.