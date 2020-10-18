Halloween is just around the corner, so now's the time to start getting in the holiday spirit. If you're looking for some ideas to entertain your pals on TikTok this spooky season, there are a bunch of Halloween trends making their rounds that you should definitely try out. These Halloween TikTok trends will give you all the inspiration you need for your spooky season posts.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, you may not be partaking in your usual Halloween festivities this year. Thankfully, you can still celebrate virtually with a holiday-themed TikTok. There are many fun TikTok ideas to try out to get in the spirit, including a whole slew of filters that'll add a spooky touch to your videos. Check out these top picks for Halloween trends on TikTok.

1. Ghost Photoshoot

You can have some phantom fun with the #GhostPhotoshoot trend on TikTok. The latest viral challenge has users dressing up as ghosts with the help of some white sheets. Then, the users head to a spooky location, like an empty road or forest, and do a photoshoot in their DIY costumes.

Crispin la valiente/Moment/Getty Images

2. Killer Clowns

If you've been spotting creepy clowns on TikTok, you're not the only one. Users have been posting videos of killer clowns doing different things, from dancing in the street to riding electric bikes.

3. Costume Fails

Halloween is all about dressing up, but sometimes your vision just doesn't pan out. TikTok users have been sharing their costume fails, which include creepy Barbie get-ups and DIY One Direction look-a-likes.

4. Halloween Makeup

TikTok users are sharing their most creative makeup ideas that'll turn heads all night long. There are plenty of looks you can get inspiration from, whether you'd like to transform yourself into a clown or a doll.

5. Day of the Dead Mask Filter

This TikTok filter adds a Day of the Dead mask to your face. There are multiple designs you can try out by moving your head.

6. Broken Glass Filter

You can add a spooky touch to your videos with this Broken Glass filter. It even lights up one of your eyes with a red glow for extra creepiness.

7. Devil Filter

You can easily add some horns to your costume with this Devil filter. The horns feature a glittery effect and rest at the top of your head.

8. Jack-O-Lantern Filter

Halloween isn't complete without a scary jack-o-lantern. You can transform your face into a hallowed out pumpkin with this Jack-O-Lantern filter.

9. Spiders and Bats Filter

You'll give a good scare with this TikTok filter, which sprinkles small spiders and bats to your face.

10. Clown Filter

This clown filter is absolutely frightening. It'll mask your face with clown makeup and hair.

There are so many different trends, filters, and tutorials all over TikTok to help you feel the spooky spirit this Halloween, so take a look around and start trying out your favorite ideas.