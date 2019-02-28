St. Patrick's Day is one of my favorite celebrations. Growing up, a leprechaun (aka my mom) stuffed my shoes with paper, dyed the toilet water green, and made green scrambled eggs to celebrate the Irish folklore. Seriously, she was so extra about the whole thing, but I loved it. (My last name is Murphy, after all.) Now that I'm all grown up, I've traded in a few of these silly celebratory traditions (like eating green scrambled eggs) for more adult things like these amazing green Bruegger’s Bagels for St. Patrick's Day. The Irish-inspired bagels are legit the same color as a Shamrock, making them the perfect breakfast treat to celebrate St. Paddy's Day with.

If you're a Bruegger’s fan, then you know these New York-style bagels are the real deal. For more than 20 years, the restaurant has been whipping up special batches of green bagels to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. The festive bagels will be available starting on Friday, March 15 until stores close on St. Patrick's Day on Sunday, March 17, per a Bruegger's press release. You will be able to find the green bagels at participating Bruegger’s locations around the country.

If you plan on partaking in the green bagel fun, I suggest you place your order well in advance. Bruegger’s locations will carry a limited stock of the green St. Paddy's day bagels. This is a good option for anyone who wants to spoil your coworkers with a box of bagels the Friday before St. Patrick's Day, or if you just want to stock up before the weekend hits. Bruegger’s will begin taking pre-orders on Thursday, March 7, according to the restaurant. That's a whole 10 days before St. Patrick's Day.

"We first introduced our St. Paddy's bagels in 1997, and they've become such a huge tradition for our guests that we run out fast," Bruegger's Bagels President and CEO José Dueñas said in a press release. "This year, we're giving guests a chance to preorder early, and we're offering green bagels for an extra day so people can be sure to have them for their celebrations at school, work or home."

There's more good news where that came from. Bruegger's is also gearing up to offer a discount on your next batch of bagels. Also starting on Thursday, March 7, customers will be able to get $2 off a Big Bagel Bundle, per the bakery. To claim the offer, visit the Bruegger's website. Best of all? You can use this coupon to buy the festive bagels from March 15 through March 17 at participating locations. The Big Bagel Bundle contains 13 bagels (your choice) and two containers of cream cheese.

Bruegger's bagels — green or not — really are something to marvel at. The New York-style bagels are kettle-boiled and then are baked until they've reached peak perfection. Kettle-boiled is a cooking technique used by bakeries to help set the crust on the outside. Per The Kitchn, bagels are usually boiled for less than a minute on each side. Basically, the longer the bagel stays in the hot, bubbly water, the more firm it becomes. Something to think about as you chow down on your green bagel from Bruegger's this St. Patrick's Day. The more you know.