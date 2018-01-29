These Gifts From The 2018 Grammys Gift Lounge Will Make You Wanna Get Famous ASAP

The 2018 Grammys awards show is set to air live on Sunday, Jan. 28, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Everyone from Beyoncé and JAY-Z to John Legend and Chrissy Teigen is slated to attend, so mark your calendars and get ready for music's biggest night. On Thursday, Jan. 25, Elite Daily was able to take a peek inside the Official Talent Gift Lounge for the 60th Grammy Awards. If you're curious what ~souvenirs~ celebrities will take home in this year's Grammys gift bag, then keep reading because we're here to give you the 411.

First on the list? A gorgeous smart ring that makes contactless payments, courtesy of McLear. You simply wear the ring and it can make purchases for you so you don't have to take out your wallet or purse. Genius? I think so.

Talent will also be able to take home an assortment of accessories, including sunglasses from Solstice, and beautiful jewelry from Diamonds International (including their Tanzanite collection) and Grossé, a custom jewelry brand adored by many Hollywood actresses.

Of course, it's not the Grammys unless celebs get to take home some sweet #swag, so Happiest Tee is giving talent adorable shirts, tanks, and sweats that say things like "Happiest In Brooklyn" or "Happiest In Los Angeles" along with a NYC-themed candle. On top of that, Stands, an online merchandising portal, will work with stars to create a T-shirt design where a portion of the proceeds to go charity. Pretty neat, huh?

But it doesn't stop there, folks. Celebs can also take home Lumidiet, a smart, wearable belt that uses LED light therapy to reportedly burn fat, as well as Oxygenetix Oxygenating foundation. SmileDirectClub is giving stars a "bright on" LED teeth whitener in addition to complimentary invisible aligners. Sixth Sense Lab will offer celebs a vitamin package including a variety of meal and sleep support supplements. And to top it all off, Alpha Priority Worldwide will give stars a complimentary greeter or airport transfer for a seamless traveling experience. MAN, I wish I was a celeb.

But the stars aren't the only ones who will benefit from these luxurious packages. There's something in it for the kids, too! WowWee toys is giving out Fingerlings, adorable pets you can wear on your fingers! The toys come in a variety of colors and options (you can get a sloth, unicorn, monkey, and more) and they respond to touch, motion, and sounds. WowWee also partnered with Popline Bling to create blinged out Fingerlings for VIPs:

Jealous? Me too. Of course, these are just a few of the gifts celebrities will receive on Grammys night. Their entire gift bag is so huge, they actually need rolling luggage carry it all!

I can't make this stuff up!

Be sure to watch the 60th Annual Grammys Award show on Sunday, Jan. 28, and get ready for an epic night. Here are a few of the top nominations for you to get extra pumped:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Awaken My Love!, Childish Gambino

4:44, JAY-Z

Damn, Kendrick Lamar

Melodrama, Lorde

24K Magic, Bruno Mars

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Despacito” (Songwriters: Ramón Ayala, Justin Bieber, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi and Marty James Garton)

“4:44” (Songwriters: Shawn Carter and Dion Wilson)

“Issues” (Songwriters: Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen and Tor Erik Hermansen)

“1-800-273-8255” (Songwriters: Sir Robert Hall II, Arjun Ivatury, Alessia Caracciolo, Khalid Robinson, Drew Taggart)

“That’s What I Like” (Songwriters: Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus and Jonathan Yip)

RECORD OF THE YEAR

“Redbone,” Childish Gambino

"Despacito,” Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

“The Story of O.J.,” JAY-Z

“Humble,” Kendrick Lamar

“24K Magic,” Bruno Mars

You can check out the full list here.