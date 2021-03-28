Staying hydrated is about to get a delicious upgrade with Evian's new line of canned fizzy waters. The brand recently unveiled some new Evian+ sparkling waters, which feature unique combos of fruit and herb flavors. These Evian+ canned sparkling water flavors will certainly keep you refreshed wherever you are this spring.

Evian dropped its new lineup of flavored sparkling waters, Evian+ Feed Your Mind, on March 25. The release marks the brand's first foray into both carbonated and flavored waters, which means you can expect the spring water you know and love, but with a twist: The drinks come with added natural flavors and minerals — including magnesium and zinc — to keep you fueled all day long. To top things off, there are no sweeteners or sugars added, so the refreshing taste of each sip comes completely from natural flavors.

There are four refreshing Evian+ flavor offerings available that'll certainly remind you of a rejuvenating spa day. Each combines a unique fruit and herb, so depending on your preferences, you can choose from: Raspberry and Ginseng, Lime and Ginger, Grapefruit and Basil, or Cucumber and Mint. Since all flavors of the Evian+ Feed Your Mind lineup come in aluminum cans — another first for the brand — you can look forward to sipping the enhanced waters while you're on the go.

If you're ready to try out the new collection of sparkling waters, you can find Evian+ across the country at select retailers including Walgreens. It'll cost you around $5.99 for a six-pack, or $1.99 for a can, depending on the location. Since Evian+ will also be rolling out at more retailers for pick-up and delivery soon — including CVS, Amazon, Ahold, and Fresh Direct — make sure to keep an eye out for the cans the next time you're shopping.

Courtesy of Evian

If you decide to try out the new Evian+ sparkling waters, remember to follow the most updated CDC guidelines on social distancing and mask-wearing when you head to the store to pick up the new flavor combos.