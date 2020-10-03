Doja Cat knows how to make a statement. The singer first went viral on YouTube after she released her song "Mooo!" in August 2018. Fans were totally intrigued by the music video in which she literally acted like a cow. From there, Doja's star status only soared higher thanks to her viral hit songs like 2019's "Say So" and "Like That." But it's not just her music that turns heads, it's her ever-changing, unapologetic style fans are often talking about. That's what makes these Doja Cat 2020 Halloween costumes the perfect way to express yourself this year.

Doja hasn't let the coronavirus pandemic stand in the way of her booming career. Sure, she's had to cancel concerts and skip out on some events like all musical artists, but she also showed up *big time* in August for the 2020 VMAs, where she not only slayed her performance of "Say So," and "Like That," but also the red carpet. So why not use some of her epic style moments as inspiration for your next Halloween costume? It's time for you to channel your inner Doja Cat with these killer costumes.

1. Doja's Fashion Nova Fit

Like many celebs, Doja collabs with Fashion Nova, a super popular, affordable online boutique. In one of her most recent posts promoting the brand, Doja pulled off a chic look that is perfect for Halloween. Some of these products are available on Fashion Nova, but you can get them even cheaper on Amazon.

Her statement face mask was front and center in the snap.

Grab a pair of leather (or faux leather) leggings.

Add a floral, open-front top, and voila!

2. VMAs Doja

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Doja Cat took home the PUSH Best New Artist award at the 2020 VMAs, so her look from the night really stuck with viewers at home who were rooting her on virtually. Working from the top down for this look, you'll first want to snag a long, black hairpiece that you can braid to mirror Doja's style.

Pair with hoop earrings.

A red minidress with fringe will give you total Doja vibes.

Add some strappy red stilletos and you're all set.

3. "Say So" Doja

Courtesy of Doja Cat on YouTube

During Doja's "Say So" music video, she served a lot of looks. One of the fanciest and most fun might be the head-to-toe silver sequence ensemble she rocked in the intro. To recreate this look, start with a blonde wig if your hair isn't already that color.

Grab some faux diamond hoop earrings.

Now onto the main focus — the flashy dress.

Add some statement green eyeshadow and you're good to go.

4. "Mooo" Doja

Courtesy of Doja Cat on YouTube

Doja's quirky "Mooo" music video really made waves, and was one of her very first hits. Unlike many artists who change outfits multiple times during music videos, Doja stole the show with one iconic cow-themed ensemble that she rocked almost the entire video, and it's super simple to recreate for an epic Halloween look.

Start with a pair of black and white sunglasses.

Next, add a cow-print crop top.

Pair that with a pair of spotted shorts and you're good to go.