These DIY 'Mamma Mia' Costumes Will Transport You Straight To Kalokairi

Halloween is right around the corner, so here we go again with the yearly struggle of coming up with a unique costume idea. Luckily, this year's release of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again has made overalls and bellbottomed pants cool again. Before the pressure to find a costume gets to you, you can always try out these DIY Mamma Mia costumes that are picture-perfect for a summer soiree on a Greek island (or, you know, your friend's Halloween house party).

If you're in college or a few years into your career, you may not have the budget to blow money on an elaborate, store-bought costume. Luckily, we're in the age of Pinterest and YouTube tutorials, so whether you want to be Donna or a Dynamo, the internet has got your back this Halloween season. Thanks to Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again bouncing back and forth between the past and the present, there are also even more ABBA-tastic options than usual for solo or group costumes.

We still have plenty of time before the leaves turn orange and the Halloween spirit has hit the air, but it's never too late to have your costume planned to a T. Queue up the Mamma Mia! soundtracks, pour yourself some ouzo, and embrace your crafty side, because you deserve to be the "Dancing Queen" of Halloween.

1 Donna Sheridan's Overalls Universal Pictures Whether you want the youthful, floral pattern of 1970s Donna's ensemble or the even more relaxed fit of the older Donna's overalls, this is a costume idea that may not even require you to buy any new items. If you're particularly hip with your fashion trends, you probably already have your own pair of overalls, and if not, your mom or another older relative definitely has a pair from the '90s hiding in her closet. Once the overalls have been secured, it's up to you to decide what kind of shirt to wear underneath. A plain white tee suits Meryl Streep's Donna, while something boldly patterned captures Lily James' version of the character. Check out this page of Donna's iconic sequel looks for more overalls inspiration.

2 Donna And The Dynamos In The '70s Universal Pictures If you want to go the extra mile and embrace the very bold look of Donna's girl group as seen in Mamma Mia!, be my guest. But in case you and your BFFs are reluctant about sticking out so much, the earlier rendition of the band's costumes in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again is more low-key. The fashion of the '70s is definitely back in style today, so finding a cheap pair of flared jeans isn't difficult. You can even purchase some ruffled fabric to sew or tape onto the bottom of the pants. Find some gold fabric for belts and track down halter tops and denim vests. Then, you can skim through the most rudimentary craft aisle for materials to make your own microphones. For a more complex breakdown, read through this checklist of outfit components.

3 Sophie's Wedding Dress Universal Pictures Embracing your bridal side sans Frankenstein is a gutsy move for Halloween, but if you have a friend willing to play your doting mama Donna in her own wedding attire, dressing in Sophie's Mamma Mia! gown could work. We all have a white dress that doesn't get enough use, so why not ask a creative friend to help you add some tulle to the dress and use any remaining fabric for a veil?

4 Ruby Sheridan's All-White Ensemble Universal Pictures The only thing better than pretending to be a young Meryl Streep / Lily James is pretending to be Cher. If distant grandmother Ruby Sheridan was your surprise kindred spirit in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, find yourself a Marilyn Monroe-esque wig ASAP. Throw in a white blazer and wide-legged white pants before slapping on a killer red lipstick. You'll be ready to belt out "Fernando" in no time.

6 Older Sophie's Crocheted Poncho Universal Pictures Sophie's outfits aren't as iconic as other characters' wardrobes, but if you related to her slightly harried feelings in the Mamma Mia! sequel, donning her colorful poncho / shawl / slightly indeterminable object of clothing is for you. If you have the same blonde locks as Amanda Seyfried, half of your work is already done. Curl some of your hair before searching for the perfect top, which totally looks like enough of a throwback item for your mom to own something similar.