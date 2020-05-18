There are at least two major political elections this year. Of course, there's the U.S. presidential election in the fall, but before that, a fictional race will take center screen when The Politician Season 2 comes to Netflix. Season 1 of the series hinted Payton Hobart (Ben Platt) will be on the hunt for a new political role, and these details about The Politician Season 2 show there's a lot to look forward to in the series' sophomore season.

The Politician Season 2 will launch on Netflix Friday, June 19, 2020, less than a year after Season 1 debuted in September of 2019. Since the show was given a two-series order from the start, the team didn't have to wait for a renewal decision to start making a second season, meaning the cast and crew were able to finish filming the seven-episode Season 2 before coronavirus concerns shut down production in most of Hollywood.

Season 2 will likely feature many of the Season 1 main characters, including Payton, the ambitious and political lead of thee series; Infinity Jackson (Zoey Deutch), Hobart's former running mate; Astrid Sloan (Lucy Boynton), Hobart's high school rival; McAfee Westbrook (Laura Dreyfuss) and James Sullivan (Theo Germaine), Hobart's campaign advisors; and Alice Charles (Julia Schlaepfer), Hobart's ex-girlfriend.

The "adults" from Season 1, played by Hollywood royalty, are also expected to return, including Lizbeth Sloan (January Jones), Astrid's mother; Georgia Hobart (Gwyneth Paltrow), Payton's adoptive mother; Dede Standish (Judith Light) incumbent New York senator; and Hadassah Gold (Bette Midler), Standish's chief of staff. Light and Midler appeared in the final episode of Season 1, which teed them up as leads for Season 2.

The upcoming season of The Politician will expand upon Hobart's political savvy and ambition, as he attempts to unseat Dede as a New York senator. Standish thinks she's a shoo-in in the election, since she's a longtime incumbent. Plus, she has her chief of staff, Hadassah, at her side to make things happen. But Payton is determined to take her seat, and "must decide what kind of politician he ultimately wants to be in order to succeed," teases the Netflix description. "Even if that means exposing secrets, lies, and a throuple."

GIOVANNI RUFINO/NETFLIX

While the second season is dropping within the same year the first season did, it seems fans will have a much longer wait for Season 3. "I think where Season 2 ends, what I would love to do is take a couple of years off and have Ben Platt get a little bit older for his final race," creator Ryan Murphy told Collider. "That would obviously be a presidential race, right? That’s always what we had designed, and I think that’s what our plan is."

While Netflix has only officially ordered two seasons of The Politician, it definitely seems more could be on the way, since Murphy signed a $300 million deal with Netflix in April 2019.

The Politician Season 2 will debut on Netflix on June 19.