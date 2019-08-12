Midge Maisel may be involved with another man as of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Season 2 finale, but she seems destined to take on the world under her married name anyway. The second season of the Amazon Prime comedy ended with Midge pursuing a hookup with her ex-husband Joel, even though she was entering an engagement with another dashing character, Ben. However, the most exciting part of the finale showed Midge booking a six-month tour with a prominent singer, so while her love life is still a mystery, her career seems positioned for a huge takeoff. These details about The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3 hint at Midge's tour totally taking over her life.

Amazon still hasn't announced the return date of the Emmy-winning series, but the few details that have been spilled about Season 3 point toward plenty of travel for the titular Upper West Side divorcee-turned-comedian. Season 2 began ambitiously with a Maisel family trip to Paris followed by a summer stint in the Catskills, and Midge's (Rachel Brosnahan) next adventure is bound to take the show to even more exotic locations. Amazon Studios' first-look photo of Season 3 depicts Midge lounging poolside, but behind her magazine and sunglasses, her face looks a little distraught. Next to her, manager Susie (Alex Borstein) wears her standard boots and leather jacket as she stares up at the sky, seeming a tad impatient.

Seeing as Susie crashed Midge's Catskills vacation to drag her to comedy gigs, she probably isn't thrilled about Midge soaking in rays rather than hitting the stage. As for where the women are, Amazon has confirmed a part of Season 3 was filmed in Miami, so it's likely that's where this photo takes place. Fans also know Midge's tour with singer Shy Baldwin (Leroy McClain) is due to visit several U.S. locations before taking on Europe.

As the show's Instagram account has teased in a travel-themed clip, fans can expect more Maisel content soon. The video displays an airport's schedule board as its locations disappear and the phrase "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3 Arriving Soon" replaces it.

The post's caption promises "something special" later this week, so hopefully fans can look forward to teaser footage or even a season premiere date. Season 2's first trailer was released on Aug. 9, 2018, before its December launch was announced in late October. If Amazon follows this pattern, getting a deeper glimpse at what the characters are up to through a teaser trailer may be in store.

As for what else Season 3 entails, This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown is slated to play a new role on the series. Details about his character are still under wraps, but unofficial shots of the show's New York set capture Brosnahan and Borstein with men on brownstone steps and Brown in a similar setting. Fans are also curious about Midge finding comfort in ex Joel (Michael Zegen) rather than Benjamin (Zachary Levi), her new beau who had just received Abe's (Tony Shalhoub) approval to propose to Midge. Whether Levi is due for more appearances is also unclear, but on top of romantic developments, Susie will also decide if she'll accept Sophie Lennon's (Jane Lynch) offer to manage her.

The eight-episode season is still an enigma, but I'll keep my passport handy in case even more elaborate traveling is in store for Midge. Season 3 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is expected to premiere on Amazon Prime later this year.