Unsolved Mysteries has returned after a 10-year absence, and the new season, which marks its third reboot and sixteenth year on air, brings a new set of (old) cold cases. Though the whole point of the show is to present stories that have no clear ending, there is one episode from the newly launched Season 1 that actually feels like it *could* be solved with just one clue. Titled "13 Minutes," Patrice Endres' Unsolved Mysteries episode include details that are frustrating to watch.

Warning: Spoilers for Netflix's Unsolved Mysteries Season 1, Episode 2 follow. In 2004, Patrice Endres was a hairdresser and local business owner living in Cumming, Georgia. According to Forsyth County News, the local paper for the county, on April 15, 2004, Endres went to work at the salon she owned and operated. Sometime between 11:37 a.m., when a customer called to make an appointment, and 11:50 a.m., when the next client's call went unanswered, Endres disappeared.

As the episode reveals, the problem is the lack of any clues inside the salon. There were no signs of violence, no video. Endres' lunch was still in the microwave. The cash register was empty, but her purse was on the counter, and nothing had been stolen out of it.

Two witnesses independently verified they saw a small blue car parked in front of the store at 11:45 a.m., and Endres was talking to someone unidentifiable next to it. But that's it.

It took over 18 months to find Endres' body, which turned up in December of 2015. Part of the problem was that a false witness came forward with a made-up story about a white van leading investigators in the wrong direction. Then an already convicted serial killer, Jeremy Jones, said he killed her, but he later admitted he was vying for food privileges and some more visitation by appearing helpful.

In the end, there seemed to be no suspects. Pistol Black, Patrice's son, suspected Rob Endres, her husband, may have been involved. But the police found zero evidence of this.

Cases like Patrice Endres' disappearance are why Unsolved Mysteries has remained a staple of TV since it debuted in 1987. The series has been full of stories like this one, the kind of case where if just one person sees it and steps forward with evidence, it could be solved.

With Twitter and Reddit as social media staples, fans banding together to identify those caught on camera committing crimes is a regular occurrence. Giving cases like the Endres mystery a high-profile platform could result in a break in the case. Perhaps some of these Unsolved Mysteries can end up as "Finally Solved Mysteries."

Six more episodes of the series' first season are expected to arrive on Netflix later this year.