The 2020 presidential election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden was an emotional one, to say the least. Voters turned out in record numbers to cast their ballot for the 46th President of the United States, and on Saturday, Nov. 7, after four days of counting votes, it was announced that Biden is headed to the White House alongside Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who is set to become the first-ever woman — and woman of color — VP. The world rejoiced at news that Biden-Harris won the election, and these celebritiy reactions to Joe Biden winning the presidency are a total mood.

The celebrations in honor of Biden and Harris ranged from large gatherings in major cities like New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and even Paris, to at-home watch parties as the new President and VP made their victory speeches. No matter how these celebs chose to celebrate, there was no shortage of laughter, tears, joy, and feelings of hope. As Chrissy Teigen stated on Instagram before she and husband John Legend celebrated in the streets of L.A., with Biden's win, there was "Democracy restored, [and] faith renewed."

Scroll down to check out all of the historic and epic festivities that celebs participated in after news of Biden's win.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

The couple didn't want to miss out on the celebrations, so they headed out to participate in a West Hollywood parade.

Tiffany Haddish

The actress celebrated from the comfort of her home.

America Ferrera

Ferrera jumped for joy in Brooklyn, NY.

Jonathan Van Ness

JVN couldn't hold his excitement as he strutted down the street.

Timothée Chalamet

The actor headed outside in his native New York to share in the excitement with the millions of people who crowded the streets to celebrate.

Jennifer Lawrence

JLaw didn't let being alone stop her from running outside her home and shouting with excitement.

Ariana Grande

Grande shed a few tears as she drove by Biden supporters celebrating in the streets.

Lady Gaga

Gaga celebrated by addressing her millions of Instagram followers.

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell

The future spouses looked cozy as they celebrated in front of their TV at home in pajamas.

Lizzo

After sharing an emotional message on Instagram, Lizzo posted a video of herself saying goodbye to the bad vibes of 2020 by riding away on a jet ski stating "Bye b*tch."