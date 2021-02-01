Another TikTok challenge is beginning to sweep the internet and it may be the funniest one yet because it involves pranking your friends and family on Facetime. If you haven't seen it yet, it goes like this: When someone answers your call on Facetime, tell them, "Sorry, I can't talk. I'm busy right now," and watch their hilarious reactions as they try to work out what's happening, thinking they called you and not the other way around. To understand exactly how it works, you need check out these celebrity "I'm Busy Right Now" challenge videos because the results are everything.

One of the first celebrities to take on the challenge was Jersey Shore's Vinny Guadagnino. On Sunday, Jan. 31, the star hopped on Facetime to give his MTV co-stars a funny surprise. The first person he called was none other than Deena Nicole Cortese, who was left totally stumped after the interaction.

"Hey, I'm busy. Can I call you right back?" Guadagnino said. "I — wait, did you call me?" Cortese hilariously replied, obviously having no idea what's going on. The best part was, instead of explaining he called first, Guadagnino just hung up.

Meanwhile, his next victim Jenni Farley thought the call was an accident at first, but after Guadagnino said he was busy, she realized it was a prank. "You f*cking assh*le," she joked.

Pauly D and Mike Sorrentino were just as confused as Cortese, but Nicole Polizzi guessed it was for a video right away. "What is this for?" she asked with a glass of wine in her hand.

Guadagnino also called Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, who didn't even bother to question the exchange, and Angelina Pivarnick, who called Guadagnino "so annoying."

Watch Guadagnino prank the Jersey Shore cast below.

Singer Justine Skye also pranked a bunch of her famous friends. (She literally made three videos because she couldn't fit them all in one.)

Kendall Jenner was taking a bath when Skye called, but she answered anyway. "Hey, I'm busy. Can I call you right back?" Skye asked. "What? You just called me!" Jenner said, looking so lost.

Her call with Hailey Baldwin was equally as hilarious. "You called me," the model insisted, before asking "Is this, like, a thing?" Once again, Skye didn't answer and just hung up, leaving Baldwin guessing.

Skye wasn't done yet because she called Jamie Foxx, Timbaland, Winnie Harlow, and more of your favorite stars. Watch them all below.

The "I'm Busy Right Now" challenge will never get old. Hopefully, more celebrities participate because the results are always funny AF.