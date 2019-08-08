Avengers: Endgame marked the end of The Infinity Saga, a 22 movie epic spanning 11 years. It was a lot to wrap up in a single film, which is why it ran longer than your regular Marvel Cinematic Universe flick. The first 21 movies ran, on average, 127 minutes, or 2 hours and 7 minutes. Avengers: Endgame ran 3 hours, and that was after the directors trimmed away all the extra scenes. One would, in this case, assume there are quite a few Avengers: Endgame deleted scenes left for the Blu-ray/DVD release, but in fact, that's not true. In the end, there are only six.

The most significant of these scenes already hit YouTube ahead of the Blu-ray's arrival. After Tony's final snap, as the other Avengers see his sacrifice, each drops to their knee, as a sign of mourning and respect for the passing of the man who started it all.

It's a scene that was mainly cut for time, but also a little bit for tone. As writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely told io9, this scene wasn't really in the script, it was the directors, the Russo Brothers', idea. And when seen in context, it feels a little stilted. But more importantly, it also took the wind out of the sails of the scene that followed. In the end, both make the same point.

Marvel Studios Movies on YouTube

It wasn't the only scene cut for redundancy. The earliest scene that was cut, "Goji Berries" takes place in Tony's cottage just before the Avengers show up. He and Pepper are in the kitchen, talking about their pet Gerald the Alpaca and his love of Pepper's Goji berries. When taken together with the scene outside with his daughter Morgan, it went on too long. Starting with Tony and Morgan served the same purpose, while also introducing his daughter right away.

The other scene features Thor and Rocket when they first show up at Asgard. "You Used to Frickin’ Live Here" is a great scene where Thor to spells out how badly this entire trip is triggering his PTSD. But it serves the same purpose as the other clip when Thor sees Jane from afar. Two introductory scenes were too many.

Marvel Studios Movies on YouTube

Two other scenes were cut for being too meta. The "Bombs on Board" scene and "The Suckiest Army in the Galaxy" clip both feature characters asking about plot holes fans have been wondering about for years.

In the first, Rhodey asks Steve about the Tesseract, specifically why Rogers didn't just parachute out of the goddamn plane like a sensible person instead of crashing into the ice. In the second, as prep for going back in time, the Avengers watch old news footage of the 2012 Battle of New York. Naturally, Rocket, who wasn't there, bursts out laughing at the Avengers' incompetence. "Why didn't you just blow up the mothership?" Why indeed.

Perhaps the one scene that should have stayed is "Job Offer." It's extremely short compared to the others, just a line or two where Howard Stark asks "Tony Potts" to come work for him. Sadly, Tony's a little tied up in futures right now.

Avengers: Endgame is available for pre-order. It comes out on DVD and Blu-ray on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019.