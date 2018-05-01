If you thought Avengers: Infinity War was jam-packed with incredible actions scenes, then just wait for what Avengers 4 reportedly has in store. According to online tipsters, next year's as-of-yet untitled follow-up to Infinity War will mostly be a time travel movie — which makes a lot of sense when you consider how Infinity War ended — and Avengers 4 spoilers claim we will see iconic moments from past Marvel moviesin a whole new light. Yep, get ready to re-binge all the Marvel films before 2019, because it sounds like Avengers 4 will include the most references to past movies than ever before.

Spoiler alert: This post will contain spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War, as well as possible spoilers for Avengers 4. OK, so the time travel thing is actually pretty much a given among Marvel fans theorizing about Avengers 4 at this point, since Infinity War ended with Thanos obliterating half of the Avengers (and half of the rest of the universe as well). Obviously, our heroes have to fix that somehow, and time travel definitely seems like the only real direction to go in. And according to Reddit user ilurkthings, who claims to have an insider source, Avengers 4 is going to have a lot of fun with how it uses time travel. The poster wrote that the remaining Avengers (who didn't turn into dust at the end of Infinity War) will travel back through iconic scenes in past Marvel movies in order to collect the Infinity Stones before Thanos reaches Earth. Specifically, we might see Iron Man, Captain America, and the rest of the surviving Avengers appear during the events of Guardians of the Galaxy to snag the Power Stone, and then in Thor: The Dark World to get the Reality Stone before The Collector.

Of course, one of the big questions fans probably have now is how are the surviving Avengers going to travel back in time? Doctor Strange was one of the heroes that got disintegrated by Thanos' finger snap, and Thanos still has possession of the Time Stone at the end of Infinity War. But, the remaining Avengers do have one thing going for them: All of the major science bros are still around. Tony Stark and Bruce Banner are still alive, and fans are guessing that the same goes for Shuri and Ant-Man scientist Hank Pym — with all four of the greatest minds in the world working together, time travel should be a cinch, right?

Another thing that is heavily rumored to be a big part of Avengers 4 is the Stark Infinity Gauntlet. I mean, if the Avengers are going to be collecting the Infinity Stones, then it stands to reasons that they will need somewhere to put the powerful gems. The theory is that Tony Stark will use his technological know-how to replicate Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet, leading up to a gauntlet-vs.-gauntlet showdown in the end. The spoiler Reddit post claims that the Hulk will wield the Stark Infinity Gauntlet against Thanos, which would make sense considering the Infinity Stones require someone immensely strong to wield them.

And finally, the major Avengers 4 spoiler that most Marvel fans have known was coming for a while now: Captain America will die. Fans were predicting that Cap's death would happen in Infinity War, but now it seems pretty clear that the first Avenger's death will come during his final battle with Thanos at the end of Avengers 4. But some fans theorize that Cap's legacy will live on in Bucky, who may inherit the Captain America persona after his friend's death, as he did in the comics.

Unfortunately, we are going to have to wait until May 3, 2019 to see if these spoilers actually prove true, but the new rumors definitely sounds exciting!