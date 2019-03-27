Avengers: Endgame is perhaps the Most Anticipated Comic Book Movie of 2019. (It can't be the Most Anticipated Movie of 2019, Star Wars has that locked up.) With Avengers: Infinity War killing off not only half the cast but half the universe, the question of who will survive and how it will be reconciled has been dominating the Marvel conversation for a year. However, no one could have expected the reaction to the "Avenge The Fallen" posters, or the "Avenge The Fallen" memes that would result from the campaign.

That's right, in addition to having one of the most anticipated movies of 2019, Marvel accidentally spawned a viral meme on the road to getting there. To be fair, the "Avenge The Fallen" posters were slightly overwhelming when they arrived this week, 32 posters in all, 16 of which were in black and white, aka "The Fallen," and 16 of which were in color, those who would do the Avenging.

With such a strong visual aesthetic, it's not surprising the internet would immediately glom on to the concept, and start creating their own. Especially since, when you think about it, there are quite a few who have died in pop culture who need avenging.

The top two that come to mind: Star Wars and Game of Thrones.

The latter has killed off over 100 characters and counting. You know who died and shouldn't have? Hodor. #HodortheHodor

Even some of HBO's official twitter accounts got in on the action. After all, there are a lot of fallen to Avenge in Westeros.

You know who I need the Avengers to bring back? Lady Olenna. Right after Jaime tells Cersei it was her, of course.

Do you know who died and shouldn't have? Dobby in Harry Potter.

You know who needs avenging more than dumb boy Starlord who completely ruined everything when he freaked out over Gamora? Cedric Diggory. I would take all of these Potter characters returned to us over every last Guardian, to be honest.

I'm glad to know at least one fan agrees with me about Starlord.

They say the Marvel TV universe and the Marvel Cinematic Universe are two separate entities and that the events of one aren't reflected in the other.

Are you sure? Because I'm pretty sure I just heard someone snap their fingers at Netflix headquarters.

Over on ABC, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has also seen its share of losses, including Agent Coulson (again). Avenge them.

Marvel isn't the only place where superheroes have fallen. Bob Newby sacrificed so Stranger Things could have a Season 3.

You know where else superheroes have fallen?

Justice League.

Also probably gone forever? The superheroes just absorbed by the MCU.

And in real life, superhero fans have losses in need of revenge.

I need someone to take this back. Right now.

The Avenge The Fallen meme is still going on Twitter, as fans come up with more and more characters who need to be avenged. Meanwhile, Avengers: Endgame arrives in theaters on Friday, April 26, 2019.