Ariana Grande is a literal pro at Instagram. She’s someone who knows exactly how to to use the platform to make her mark. And now that her new album Sweetener has been released, she’s utilizing Instagram even more. The 25-year-old singer took to her account to post some photos in celebration of the new album and, let me tell you, Ariana Grande’s Sweetener Instagram captions are something else.

In the months leading up to the album’s release, Grande has been posting various photos and captions to make sure fans know exactly when the album was going to drop. I mean, the album has its own Instagram account, so of course she’s going all out and giving the promo efforts her all.

For example, Grande has been posting photos to the Sweetener Instagram daily with a countdown of how many days were left until the album dropped. There’s photos of her in the studio, hanging out with Pharell, an album tracklist, and so much more.

Her social media accounts are basically art. And now that the album has been released, Grande’s posts are even more interesting.

Case in point: Back in May prior to the announcement of her whirlwind engagement to now-hubby-to-be Pete Davidson, Ari posted photo of her with her comedian beau that would melt any fan's heart.

The caption? “i thought u into my life woah ! look at my mind.” The release of Sweetener reveals that a portion of those words are actual lyrics from the track "Pete Davidson," which appears to be a tribute to her fiance.

Ari also posted a selfie on May 25 with the sweet caption: "last night boy, i met u when i was sleeeep you’re such a dream to me." Getting introduced to the love of your life while getting some shut eye is a lovely concept, but the caption gets new life thanks to the fact that those are actual lyrics from her new track "R.E.M."

More to come...