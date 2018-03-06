We always have a choice when it comes to what kind of energy we are attracting onto ourselves. If we are attracting partners who leave us feeling unfulfilled, or if we are cutting ourselves off from any attraction at all, then sexual frustration might ensue. When this happens, it isn't so much a question of what the other person is or is not doing — or even whether there is another person there at all. The most sexually frustrated zodiac signs feel stagnant in their sex lives because they struggle with feeling unfulfilled in themselves. They believe that they are either too much or too little, and cut themselves off from feeling genuine connection when self-loathing sets in.

The following are the fire, earth, water, and air signs that struggle the most with transforming self-loathing into self-loving because of the karmic obstacles that have been set up in their way. The case is not that they are doomed to feel sexual frustration forever, but that some degree of inadequacy is necessary for them to absorb the karmic lessons that they were sent to earth to learn. The universe is a tough, uncompromising teacher; if these signs don't learn that they are enough now, the lesson will be presented to them again.

What will these signs do with the wisdom they've been given through their trials, tribulations, and illusions of scarcity? That much is up to them.

Libra (Sep. 23 To Oct. 22)

Libra is a sign that is ruled by Venus, and many Librans are marriage-minded. Before they can embark on marriage with another, they have to get married to themselves. The thought of this union can fill an immature or imbalanced Libra with fear. They don't like the thought of confronting themselves, and so they continually pursue relationships and sexual encounters that leave them unfulfilled. Libras need to remember that whether or not you are having sex doesn't mean that you are sexually enriched or nourished in the ways you physically need. Time sitting alone with oneself is a good remediation for a sexually deprived Libra.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 To Nov. 21)

Scorpios' biggest struggle is withholding affection for themselves, which, in turn, becomes withheld from their loved ones. Their lover might pour a ton of love and energy into them, only to have Scorpio turn around and give it away to someone else. Scorpio needs to learn that they don't need to gorge themselves on physical connection, and they don't need to starve themselves either. Exchanging self-punishing behavior for habits of nurturance will allow them to heal from past wounds and actually start enjoying their lives.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 To Dec. 21)

Sagittarius looks for constant stimulation. They get frustrated when they aren't able to entertain themselves, and instead, rely upon other people to take care of their every physical need. They get confused about sex because they think that it will keep them fed in the ways they need, but they find ways to distance themselves from a more authentic, sustainable relationship that would actually provide them with physical sustenance. Until Sagittarius learns how to find adventure in the every day, they'll always feel like their relationships are not affording them enough room for wandering.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 To Jan. 19)

Capricorn is ruled by Saturn, the planet of time and distance. Capricorns feel sexually frustrated when barriers are thrown up that seem to keep them from merging with the lover they think they are supposed to be with. In fact, these barriers are the universe's way of guiding them toward the partner or partners they are meant to be with. An immature or insecure Capricorn will throw themselves at these barriers repeatedly, attempting to vanquish them, instead of recognizing that their efforts aren't worth the drain on their resources and moving on.

