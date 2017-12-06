These Airlines With "Smart Bag" Restrictions Might Affect Your Holiday Travel Plans
Before you embark on holiday plans to visit the grandparents, unwind on a quiet beach in an exotic, faraway place, or take the ski trip of a lifetime, it may be important to consider what type of luggage you're taking along. If you're someone who's always one step ahead of the latest travel technology, it's likely that you've purchased a "smart bag" to accommodate any and all traveling necessities. However, "smart bag" owners beware: A number of airlines with "smart bag" restrictions are making airport security a little bit difficult for many travelers this holiday season.
According to The Washington Post, "Smart bags" have gained popularity because of their internal tracking devices (useful for a suitcase if it goes missing), as well as their built-in smart phone, laptop and/or tablet chargers. Many are equipped with a built-in scale to weigh themselves, and can be internally locked with just a smartphone app. One brand, Modobag, even motorizes their luggage, which is super useful for toting travelers throughout the airport.
Although "smart bags" sound like the necessary gem to make travel just a little less stressful, many airplanes are now requiring customers to remove their batteries before checking them. This is because their lithium-ion batteries pose the risk of catching on fire, which you may remember, is the same reason why Samsung Galaxy Note7 phones were banned from airplanes by the U.S. Department of Transportation last year.
American Airlines released the statement below regarding "smart bags," on Dec. 1:
Delta and Alaska airlines also released statements on "smart bag" policies shortly after, declaring a ban on checking any potentially harmful batteries starting Jan. 15. In Alaska's statement, Mike Tobin, manager of dangerous goods, said,
Amidst numerous major airlines banning "smart bag" power sources from the plane's cargo, few "smart bag" companies have released statements regarding the issue. However, Bluesmart — an OG "smart bag" brand — released a statement last week, saying:
According to the Federal Aviation Administration's policy on packing safe, any items with lithium batteries must be disconnected and may only be brought in a carry-on. FAA's "Pack Safe" page says,
A trackable bag that charges your phone and could potentially carry you around the airport seems relatively useful — however, a battery that catches fire could definitely damper your holiday. So make sure to read up on your airline's smart bag policies, and be prepared to disconnect any "smart bag" batteries before checking into your flight.