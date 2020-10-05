Every year, Halloween is the perfect excuse to dress up like your favorite celeb. Whether it's an iconic outfit they sported on the red carpet of an award show, or just mirroring a statement piece they're known for, it's so much fun to use the holiday as a reason to channel your inner influencer. In 2020, while parties may look different due to the coronavirus pandemic, there's still more reason than ever to dress up for Halloween: Your own happiness. These Addison Rae Easterling Halloween costumes will have you feeling like TikTok royalty.

While Easterling's image from the start might have just been her street clothes style, over the past year her fame has risen and her fashion sense has definitely changed. Whether she's out and about with her friends in Los Angles dressed for a night on the town, or lounging in newly-minted BFF Kourtney Kardashian's pool in a statement swimsuit, there are plenty of Easterling's looks to recreate just in time for Halloween.

So whatever look you're going for, check out these Addison Rae Easterling Halloween costumes below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. A Classic Denim Addison

Thanks to her fashion sense, Easterling's earned herself a spot as one of the faces of American Eagle. Naturally, she's all about the denim. “I love a low-rise moment, and everyone is going to realize that low-rise jeans are superior in the near future,” Easterling told InStyle in July. "Very soon, it's totally going to be a trend to just fully bring back the early 2000s. Luckily, my mom has kept plenty of clothes from that time and I can just steal that from her.”

This look is super easy to achieve and the best part is that you may already have some of these costume items hanging in your closet. If not, you'll definitely wear them all again at some point.

Add a basic black spaghetti strap tank top.

Drape a light pink cardigan over your shoulders and your costume is instantly complete.

2. Always a Lady Addison

Fans will recall Easterling's collab with IAmKoko.LA, a Los Angeles-based clothing line. Easterling's Instagram announcement revealing her collab got nearly two million likes on IG, and it's going to make for the coziest costume yet.

Lucky for you, you don't have to go through too much trouble to recreate Easterling's look, because the actual products she's wearing are already pretty affordable, and you can rock them long after Halloween is over.

Simply grab an Always A Lady cropped tank top and sweatpants.

Snag a pair of white sneakers to complete the look.

3. New York Fashion Week Addison

If you're looking to glam it up for Halloween, copying Easterling's NYFW look from February 2020 isn't all that hard.

Grab a long-sleeve, black dress with silver sparkles and spikes, throw your hair into a high ponytail and voila!

4. Hey Y'ALL Addison

Easterling's latest merch dropped in mid-September, so there's no better time to snag some swag and rock it for this year's Halloween celebrations.

Start with a pair of cute and comfy sweatpants from her line.

Pair with a matching hoodie.

And don't forget to grab a tee.

5. Blue With Envy Addison

This costume would work solo or with your BFF (even if she's not Kourtney Kardashian).

First, grab a black-and-blue floral bandana.

Pair it with a silk set of light blue pajamas, and it's really just as simple as that!

6. Addison Rae as Kourtney K.

In August, Easterling released a "Day in The Life of Kourtney Kardashian" YouTube video, which basically consisted of the women doing a morning workout together and then sipping avocado smoothies together.

As of October 2020, the video has more than 13 million views, making it Easterling's most watched YouTube video. Since it was as simple as a morning workout, Easterling's very Kourtney K. outfit is super easy to recreate for Halloween.

Start with a T-Shirt from Scott Disick's Talentless brand.

Pair it with black workout leggings.

And simply add a black sports bra to complete the look.