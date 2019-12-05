These 66 Gifts On Amazon Prime Are Sweet As Hell

Finding the perfect gift for your friends and family isn't always easy. Ideally, you'll find something that they actually want — something that they'll cherish for a lifetime. And while you could go scouring the digital shelves all by yourself, the process quickly gets tiring. That's why I've gathered these unique gifts that are perfect for practically everybody on your list this year — including that wacky uncle you hardly ever see.

Does your family enjoy cooking? Novice and seasoned chefs alike will get a kick out of the exotic sea salt collection that boasts bold flavors. Or if you have friends who love the latest and greatest when it comes to beauty products, I've included a humidity-defying spray that helps keep your hair smooth in damp weather. And in the event you don't have any makeup addicts or chefs to shop for, let me direct your attention to the ultra-silky bed sheets that feel oh-so soft against your skin — in fact, you might even want to pick up a set for yourself.

Not only do all of the items I've included make perfect gifts, but none of them will leave you scrounging for pennies at the bottom of your piggy bank. So whether you're searching for a volumizing hair dryer brush, or a serum that helps hydrate your complexion, there are tons of clever gifts to choose from on Amazon.

1. An Exotic Sea Salt Collection With Bold Flavors Caravel Gourmet Exotic Sea Salt Collection (3-Pack) $30 | Amazon See on Amazon The foodie on your gift list has never cooked with anything quite like these unique sea salts, which come in three unique flavors: Italian black truffle, saffron fleur de sal, and espresso. The flavors are bold, the salts are free from gluten as well as GMOs, and each order comes with a booklet of 29 recipes to provide cooking inspiration.

2. The Spray That Helps Protect Your Hair From Humidity Color WOW Dreamcoat Supernatural Spray $28 | Amazon See on Amazon Countless hair products promise they can protect your strands from humidity, but this protectant spray actually lives up to the hype. Just apply it to damp hair before blow drying, and it can help keep your hair feeling silky smooth in humid weather. More than 2,100 reviewers vouch for its ability to fight frizz, as well as keep hair smooth and shiny — regardless of the weather.

3. These Lightweight Bed Sheets That Are Warm And Silky AmazonBasics Microfiber Sheet Set $20 | Amazon See on Amazon What’s not to love about these warm bed sheets? The price is beyond reasonable, and they’re made from lightweight, tear-resistant microfiber. They come in six sizes as well as 45 different colors, plus they can fit mattresses up to 16 inches deep.

4. A Kitchen Gadget That Spiralizes And Chops Your Veggies Fullstar Vegetable Chopper $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Use it to spiralize your vegetables as a replacement for pasta or rice, or use this vegetable chopper to slice and dice your ingredients. It's made with a non-skid base, and each order comes with four interchangeable blades that easily snap in and out of place.

5. This Space-Saving Colander That Clips Onto Pots And Bowls Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Strainer $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Help save yourself some pantry or counter space, as you won’t need cumbersome colanders when you use this space-saving strainer. It's designed to clip onto most round pots and pans, plus it's available in three different colors: green, orange, and red.

6. The Breakfast Sandwich Maker That Lets You Use Fresh Ingredients Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Whip up two delicious breakfast sandwiches at the same time by using this breakfast sandwich maker. It's designed with separate compartments for fresh ingredients like bread, eggs, meat, and vegetables, plus your sandwich is generally ready within about five minutes.

7. These Airtight Containers With Cute Chalkboard Labels Simply Gourmet Food Storage Containers (14-Piece Set) $69 | Amazon See On Amazon Store and organize all of your pantry essentials in these food storage containers. They're completely BPA-free, and the lids are airtight to help keep your ingredients fresh. Each order includes 14 containers in various sizes, 32 reusable chalkboard labels, as well as a white marker.

8. A Makeup Organizer With Enough Space For Everything Ikee Design Makeup Organizer $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Easily store all of your makeup in this compact, clear makeup organizer. It's made with pull-out drawers for your palettes, as well as various slots that fit practically everything from nail polish to makeup brushes. The acrylic construction is easy to wipe clean, and it comes in two pieces that can be adjusted on your vanity however you like.

9. The Flat Iron That's Suitable For All Hair Types HSI Professional Glider Flat Iron $37 | Amazon See on Amazon There's a reason why this flat iron boasts more than 23,000 positive four- and five-star reviews. Not only is the heat adjustable so that it's suitable for all hair types, but it's also infused with hydrating argan oil, which helps your strands look shiny — not fried. Each order also comes with a convenient travel pouch.

10. This Time-Saving Clothes Steamer That Replaces Irons iSteam Steamer $27 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only does this handheld clothing steamer get rid of wrinkles faster than a traditional iron, but it also eliminates the need to even own an ironing board. It heats up in just one minute, and it's safe to use on all types of fabric.

11. An Affordable 14-Piece Knife Set With A Wooden Block AmazonBasics Kitchen Knife Set $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Finding an affordable, quality set of knives is like finding a unicorn — but this stainless steel knife set is proof that it can be done. Each set includes scissors, a chef's knife, paring knife, a wood block, and more, plus the blades are even resistant to rust.

12. A Quartz Jade Roller That Can Help Reduce Inflammation June Berry Jade Roller $17 | Amazon See on Amazon This rose quartz facial roller set is an easy way to help reduce inflammation and puffiness in your face so that your complexion is left looking smooth. The smaller stone on the end is great for the areas under your eyes, and each order also comes with a gua sha stone that's perfect for a quick massage.

13. The Surge Protector Made With 3 Outlets And 2 USB Ports AmazonBasics 3-Outlet Surge Protector $11 | Amazon See on Amazon If you have a tech or gadget lover on your gift list, this surge protector will definitely come in handy. It's designed with three outlets as well as two USB ports so that you can charge multiple devices at once, and it takes up less space than competing power strips.

14. This Organic Tea Variety Pack With Unique Flavors Tea Forte Single Steeps Tea Variety Pack (15-Pack) $13 | Amazon See on Amazon If you know someone who loves relaxing with a good cup of tea, this variety pack of organic tea is a great, caffeine-free option. Each set comes with a variety of unique flavors, including apricot amaretto, blueberry merlot, mojito marmalade, cherry cosmo, and kiwi lime ginger.

15. A Pack Of Tea That Can Help Boost Your Immune System Hey Girl Tea Immune System Booster $20 | Amazon See on Amazon If you have friends or family that aren't feeling well during flu season, why not give them this pack of herbal tea that can help alleviate their symptoms, as well as help boost their immune system? It's made with a blend of herbs that can help soothe aches, runny noses, and more, plus each order comes with enough tea for 18 servings.

16. A Gratitude Journal That Gives You Time To Reflect UrBestSelf The 6-Minute Diary $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Take the time to reflect on life, feel thankful, and plan the days ahead with this gratitude journal. It's an easy way to encourage yourself to spend time focusing on what matters the most in your life, plus there are 220 pages of guided routines and reflections to help get you started.

17. The Bathing Tool That Massages Your Pets Aquapaw Pet Bathing Tool $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Not all pets enjoy taking baths. In order to help relax your pup, this pet bathing tool is designed with soothing nodules that massage your pet as you bathe them. Each order also comes with an adapter that lets you conveniently attach it to your garden hose, shower, or tub.

18. This Shiatsu Massager That You Can Wear Practically Anywhere Naipo Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager $50 | Amazon Wear this shiatsu massager over your shoulders while you read at home, or even wear it during your morning commute to work. There are three adjustable speeds to choose from depending on how sore you feel, and there's even a heat function for added comfort.

19. A Stain Remover That Works On Grease And Red Wine Grandma's Secret Spot Remover (3-Pack) $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Looking for the perfect stocking stuffer for fashion-forward friends? This stain remover is one of the best-kept secrets around. The formula is powerful enough that it can get rid of red wine and grease stains, plus it's also biodegradable. There's no scrubbing necessary, and it’s safe to use on all types of fabric.

20. These Cast Iron Skillets That Go From Stove To Oven Cuisenel Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet (2-Piece Set) $32 | Amazon See on Amazon These pre-seasoned cast iron skillets do what many pans cannot: they transition effortlessly from stovetop to oven, which makes it easy to experiment with a variety of recipes. Each order comes with an 8-inch and a 10-inch skillet, as well as two heat-resistant silicone handle grips.

21. The Super-Caffeinated Coffee Grounds That Are Certified Organic Death Wish Ground Coffee $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Got a buddy who likes their coffee really, really strong? These organic coffee grounds are considered some of the strongest you’ll find, plus they have deliciously subtle hints of chocolate and cherry. One reviewer raved that they have “a very nice flavor that isn't bitter, and doesn't leave a lingering aftertaste" like competing brands.

22. A Single-Serve Coffee Maker That Can Also Make Lattes Sboly SIngle Serve Coffee Maker $80 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only does this single-serve coffee maker brew K-cups as well as ground coffee, but it can also whip up lattes, cappuccinos, or even add a little milky froth to any cup. Each order also comes with a 20-ounce glass mug.

23. This Non-Slip Exercise Mat With A Convenient Handle Strap AmazonBasics Extra Thick Exercise Mat $19 | Amazon See on Amazon A quality exercise mat should do three things: stay dry while you sweat, prevent your feet and hands from slipping, and easily roll up so that you can tote it from home to class. This affordable mat does it all — and it even comes in six different fun colors.

24. The Warm Fleece-Lined Leggings With Deep Pockets 90 Degree by Reflex Fleece-Lined Leggings $27 | Amazon See on Amazon Introduce yourself to one of the best pairs of leggings that you never knew you needed in your life. These warm, fleece-lined leggings are perfect for exercising outdoors, and they even have convenient, extra-deep pockets where you can easily fit your phone. They come in 18 different colors, and the waistband is high enough that it covers your navel. Available sizes: X-small - 2X

25. These Convenient Shoelaces You'll Never Have To Tie Lock Laces No-Tie Shoelaces $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Give your favorite runner, walker, or hiker the gift of total convenience with these no-tie elastic shoelaces. They can be easily installed on any pair of sneakers, and they're available in 12 different colors. They're perfect for people of all ages, as well as anyone who suffers from arthritis.

26. A Lightweight Backpack That Folds Up For Easy Storage Zomake Backpack $18 | Amazon See on Amazon This lightweight, durable backpack is perfect for outdoor activities since it's water-resistant. It weighs less than 1 pound, has several roomy zippered compartments, and folds up into a compact pouch with a handle when you're done using it. There are 13 fun colors to choose from, including orange, coral, yellow, and more.

27. A Portable Hand Warmer With 3 Different Temperatures Settings OCOOPA Rechargeable Hand Warmer $22 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep cold hands toasty with this rechargeable hand warmer. It's small enough that it easily slips right into your coat pocket, and there are three adjustable temperature settings to choose from. It warms up in just a few seconds, plus it's made from durable, aircraft-grade aluminum.

28. The Smart Plugs That Are Compatible With Alexa Gosund Smart Plugs (4-Pack) $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Outfit your home with these futuristic smart plugs so that you can control your devices using voice commands. They're compatible with Alexa as well as Google Assistant, and the downloadable app lets you set schedules so that your lights are on when you come home.

29. This Heated Foot Bath Made With A Removable Pumice Stone HoMedics Bubble Mate Foot Spa $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Give tired, fatigued feet a major break — this heated foot bath has toe-touch controls so that you can easily adjust the temperature and jet stream without using your hands. It's made with a removable pumice stone, and the built-in splashguard helps prevent spills.

30. An Eyeliner Stamp That Helps Create The Perfect Wing La Pure Waterproof Eyeliner Stamp $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Ideal for professional makeup artists and novices alike, these eyeliner stamps help give you that winged eyeliner look without any of the stress. Each order comes with two double-sided pens — on one side you'll find a pigmented, waterproof pen with a precise tip, whereas the other side features a wing stamp that's perfect for creating a dreamy cat eye.

31. These Gorgeous Tea Flowers That Come In Delicious Flavors Teabloom Flowering Tea Chest $25 | Amazon See on Amazon These beautiful tea flowers can be steeped up to three times each to help save you money over time, and you can even refrigerate your brewed blossoms for up to two full days. Each box comes with 12 individually packaged flavors, including blueberry, pineapple, peach, jasmine, litchi, and more.

32. This Bluetooth Speaker That Can Play Music For Up To 10 Hours JBL Clip 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Use the integrated carabiner to clip this portable Bluetooth speaker onto backpacks, purses, or even your luggage while you're traveling. It's able to play music for up to 10 hours before needing to be recharged, and it's even waterproof so you won't have to worry about getting caught in the rain.

33. The Moisturizer Made With Nourishing Calendula Extract Weleda Skin Food $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only does this moisturizer have over 1,500 positive four- and five-star reviews, but it's also formulated with plant-rich calendula extract that's gentle on sensitive skin. It's safe to use on your face and body, plus it's completely free from any synthetic preservatives.

34. A Vegan Bath Bomb Set Made With Essential Oils Anjou Bath Bombs Gift Set $14 | Amazon See on Amazon They're beautiful, hydrating, and make bath time feel more luxurious — this set of vegan bath bombs is a great gift for practically anyone. Each set comes with six different scents, including peppermint, orange, lemon, grapefruit, lavender and eucalyptus. They're formulated with nourishing essential oils, plus they arrived wrapped in a gorgeous gift box.

35. This Weighted Blanket That Can Help Alleviate Stress Amy Garden All Seasons Weighted Blanket $59 | Amazon See on Amazon Available in various weights ranging from 5 to 30 pounds, this weighted blanket is made with seven breathable layers that won't leave you feeling overheated at night. Sleeping with it can help alleviate stress as well as anxiety, and the glass beads are distributed evenly throughout so that they don't bunch up in concentrated areas.

36. An Electric Egg Cooker That Makes Up To 7 Eggs At Once Maxi-Matic Easy Electric Egg Poacher $21 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're a professional chef or a novice home cook, this electric egg cooker is practically a must-have item. It can cook up to seven eggs at the same time, and you can either hard, medium, or soft boil them. Each order includes a poaching tray, as well as a measuring cup.

37. This 12-Piece Knife Set That Helps Prevent Cross Contamination AmazonBasics Colored Kitchen Knives (12-Piece Set) $16 | Amazon See on Amazon These colorful knives are more than just eye candy. This 12-piece set includes a paring knife, utility knife, Santoku knife, carving knife, chef’s knife, and bread knife — plus blade guards for each one. The different colors are also great for helping to prevent cross-contamination when you're chopping a variety of foods.

38. The Reusable Notebook That Blasts Your Notes To The Cloud Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook $22 | Amazon See on Amazon Save yourself some money over time by jotting down your ideas in this reusable notebook. You can upload your notes to Dropbox, iCloud, or even Slack, and it's designed to work with any Pilot Frixion pen (one comes included.) When you're done, the pages easily wipe clean with a microfiber cloth.

39. An LED Dog Leash That Keeps Your Pooch Visible At Night Illumiseen LED Dog Leash $25 | Amazon See On Amazon That friend on your gift list who loves their pooch more than anything will likely adore this LED dog leash. The battery is rechargeable so you won't have to worry about buying replacements, and it's available in six different colors. It's able to glow for up to five hours when fully charged, and it's an easy way to keep pets and their owners safe during nighttime walks.

40. The Derma Roller That Helps Exfoliate Away Dead Skin Sdara Skincare Derma Roller $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Take that skincare obsession to the next level with this derma roller. It's an easy, safe way to help prepare your skin for serums and moisturizers, plus it can even help boost the collagen production in your face. The microneedles are made from durable titanium, and it's also a great way to help exfoliate away dead skin.

41. A Jewelry Organizer That Conveniently Hangs In Your Closet Btromeshy Hanging Jewelry Organizer $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Made with 56 pockets that make it easy to sort your earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and more, this hanging organizer is practically a must-have for anyone with a large jewelry collection. The pockets are transparent so you can easily find what you need, plus the hanger is removable so that it can be folded and packed for travel.

42. This Silk Pillowcase That's Gentle On Skin And Hair Alaska Bear Silk Pillowcase $20 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for an easy way to reduce frizz in your hair while you sleep, make the switch to this Mulberry silk pillowcase. It creates less friction against your hair than traditional cotton, plus it's hypoallergenic as well as breathable. The hidden zipper helps prevent your pillow from falling out, and it's available in more than 40 colors.

43. These Space-Saving Mixing Bowls That Nest Inside Of Each Other FineDine Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls (6-Piece Set) $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Instead of using bulky mixing bowls that take up a ton of space in your cabinets, switch over to these stainless steel ones. Not only are they rust-resistant, but they also nest inside of each other to help save you precious kitchen storage space.

44. A Festive S'Mores Maker That Comes With Rust-Resistant Roasting Forks Nostalgia S'mores Maker $24 | Amazon See On Amazon When the weather outside is too cold for a bonfire, pull out this indoor s'mores maker instead. This device uses an electric heater so that it's completely flameless, and each order comes with two rust-resistant, stainless steel roasting forks to get you started.

45. This Tiered Steamer That Cooks Two Meals Simultaneously Oster Double-Tiered Food Steamer $21 | Amazon See On Amazon Cook an entire dinner using this compact, double-tiered food steamer. It features two separate compartments so that you can prepare meat and vegetables at the same time, and the built-in timer helps prevent overcooking. Many Amazon reviewers even raved about how it's "very easy to clean."

46. The Wine Travel Set That's Perfect For Grown-Up Outdoor Excursions Kovot Wine Travel Bag (9-Piece Set) $27 | Amazon See On Amazon The next time you head out for a picnic or adventure into nature, make sure you bring this wine travel bag. The zippered compartment is large enough to store two bottles of wine, plus it's even insulated in order to help keep white wine chilled. Each order also comes with two wine glasses, stakes, cloth picnic napkins, a cork screw, as well as a bottle stopper.

47. A Party Game That Serves As A Sweet Conversation Starter TableTopics Conversation Starters $25 | Amazon See On Amazon There won't be time for a dull moment or awkward conversation at your next party — and this pack of conversation starters can help make sure of it. This deck of cards includes 135 questions that help you get to know your friends and family, plus they're also a fun way to break the ice with people you've just met.

48. A Kit That Lets You Grow Deliciously Fresh Herbs Indoors Loako Indoor Herb Growing Kit $26 | Amazon See On Amazon You don't need to have a green thumb to grow your own delicious herbs, as this herb-growing kit makes it super-simple. Each kit comes with seeds for basil, parsley, cilantro, and chives, plus you even get extra seeds in case the first batch fails to sprout.

49. The Portable Vanity Mirror Made With LED Bulbs Koolorbs Magnification Mirror $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Fold it up to take with you while you travel, or use this lighted vanity mirror at home to help you apply your makeup. It offers one-, two-, and three-times magnification, plus it can even rotate up to 180 degrees. The battery is rechargeable, and the LED lights have a lifetime of up to 10,000 hours.

50. The Warm Beanie Hat With Built-In Bluetooth Headphones FULLLIGHT TECH Bluetooth Beanie Hat $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep your head warm while you listen to your favorite music with this cozy Bluetooth beanie hat. The battery is able to play music for up to 20 hours when fully charged, and the speakers are removable so that you can easily toss it into the washing machine if it ever gets dirty.

51. This Facial Cleansing Brush That's Completely Waterproof Caytraill Facial Cleansing Brush $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is it waterproof so that you can use it while you shower, but this facial cleansing brush also features a silicone brush head that's naturally antibacterial. There are four different vibration modes to choose from, and the battery is rechargeable so you won't have to spend money on replacements.

52. A Contoured Sleeping Mask That Won't Put Pressure On Your Eyes MZOO Sleeping Mask $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Give the gift of a good night's rest with this plush sleeping mask. The contoured cups won't put uncomfortable pressure on your eyes, and it's filled with super-soft memory foam. Each order also comes with a convenient a travel bag.

53. The Desktop Vacuum Cleaner Shaped Like A Cute Ladybug E Ecsem Desktop Vacuum $9 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a cute, and functional cleaning gadget, might I suggest this desktop vacuum? It easily sweeps away crumbs and debris in order to help keep your desk clean, and all it takes are two AA batteries. One Amazon reviewer even wrote that it's easy to clean — "just twist the bottom off and dump the debris in the trash."

54. These Sheet Masks Infused With Detoxifying Charcoal Viva Naturals Face Mask (8-Pack) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Unclog pores, moisturize skin, and help your complexion glow by using this pack of charcoal sheet masks. Each mask contains a different nourishing essential oil as well as inflammation-fighting hyaluronic acid, and the added charcoal is great for helping to detoxify your pores.

55. An Eco-Friendly Way To Help Keep Your Leftovers Fresh Alpacasso Silicone Food Storage Bags (15-Piece Set) $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're packing up your lunch, or wrapping up leftovers, this 15-piece food storage set can help keep your meals fresh. Each order comes with three eco-friendly and reusable beeswax wraps, six silicone stretch lids in varying sizes, two large storage bags, as well as four medium storage bags.

56. The Lunch Box Filled With Eco-Friendly Accessories EcoBox Zero Waste Starter Kit $44 | Amazon See On Amazon Got a friend or family member who is interested in living a more eco-friendly lifestyle? This eco-conscious starter kit is a great place to start. Each order includes stainless steel straws, a biodegradable travel cup, a bamboo toothbrush, organic beeswax wraps, reusable utensils, and more — all packed in a convenient travel case.

57. An Organic Bamboo Cheese Board With A Built-In Cutlery Drawer Bambusi Organic Cheese Board And Knife Set $55 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from eco-friendly bamboo, this cheese board features grooves for crackers, as well as plenty of space to display a variety of delicious meats, fruits, and more. The built-in drawer has designated slots for the stainless steel knives that come included with each purchase, and it's also resistant to bacterial growth.

58. This Insulated Mug That Helps Keep Beverages Hot Yeti Rambler Insulated Mug $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Designed with double-wall vacuum insulation, this stainless steel mug is perfect for keeping your tea or coffee warm for hours. It's rust- as well as scratch- and fade-resistant, plus the non-slip handle helps you maintain a firm grip.

59. An Acupressure Massager That Can Help Soothe Aching Feet TheraFlow Dual Foot Massage Roller $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you suffer from plantar fasciitis, arch pain, or simply have sore, aching feet, this foot massager can help soothe away the pain. The rollers move independently in order to help target the pressure points in your feet, and it's compact enough that you can even use it at the office.

60. The Oversized Blanket Sweatshirt With A Cozy Hood Catalonia Oversized Blanket Sweatshirt $43 | Amazon See On Amazon Kick back, relax, and stay cozy in this oversized blanket sweatshirt. The hood helps keep you warm if you wear it outside, and there's also a huge pocket where you can store your phone, television remote, or even just keep your hands toasty. Unlike other hoodies, this one is reversible: one side features ultra-soft fleece, whereas the other side is lined in plush sherpa.

61. This Chic Lamp Designed To Look Like The Moon Mydethun Moon Lamp $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Create a soothing ambiance in your room with this chic moon lamp. The battery lasts for up to 10 hours before it needs to be recharged, and all you have to do is tap it in order to adjust the brightness. You can also switch from warm yellow to cool white light, plus it works great as a night light.

62. A Hair Dryer That Helps Give Your Hair Extra Volume Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Brush $42 | Amazon See On Amazon Save time on busy mornings by styling your hair using this volumizing hair dryer brush. There are three heat settings to choose from depending on what type of hair you have, and the ceramic coating helps distribute heat evenly so that your strands are left looking shiny.

63. The Hyaluronic Acid Serum That Helps Hydrate Dry, Parched Skin Cosmedica Skincare Hyaluronic Acid Serum $15 | Amazon See On Amazon You don't have to spend lots of money to give the gift of great skincare — focusing on quality ingredients, like this simple hyaluronic acid serum, is all you need. This serum works to help hydrate your skin while simultaneously brightening your complexion, and it absorbs quickly without any greasy residues.

64. A Serum That Can Help Thicken Your Eyelashes GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum $65 | Amazon See On Amazon Packed with peptides, amino acids, vitamins, and minerals, this lash serum can help boost the length and volume of your eyelashes in as little as six weeks. It's formulated so that it also works on your brows, and you only need to apply it once per day in order to experience the full benefits.

65. A Charging Station That Helps Keep Your Devices Organized Simicore Smart Charging Station $35 | Amazon See On Amazon Instead of leaving your devices sitting out in a jumbled mess, try using this charging station to help keep them organized. The multiple slots are designed to fit smartphones as well as tablets, plus each order comes with two lightning cables, as well as one micro-USB, and one type-C cable.