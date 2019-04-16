These 51 Amazon Finds Are So Practical Yet SO Cheap

There's nothing better than finding a product that's as useful as can be, and then checking the price tag to discover it also happens to be a steal. These affordable products on Amazon are so practical, you'll want to stock up on several of each item — and who can blame you?

When it comes to functional, innovative products, you might never realize how much you actually need them until you try them first-hand. After that, they become your go-to essentials. On this list, you'll find a variety of must-have items that run the gamut from household to tech and from cooking to beauty.

Some of these smart and practical items include headrest hangers that keep your groceries off the dirty car floor, nail soak-off caps that make it much easier to remove stubborn acrylic nails, and bed bands that hold sheets securely to your mattress so they don't slip and slide while you sleep. There are also silicone drink covers that protect cocktails from dreaded mosquitoes, produce-preserving bins that will save you a ton of money, and more than a few eco-friendly cleaning alternatives that work for both you and the planet.

Take a look, choose the most practical products for your everyday life, and enjoy the added bonus that these items may save you some major money in the long-run.

1. A Cable Protector That Wraps Around Cords And Keeps Them From Fraying Leadtrend Lightning Charger Cable Saver (Pack of 4) $9 Amazon See on Amazon Protect charging cables from fraying and save yourself a ton of money on replacements with these smart charger cable caps. They're made from a flexible silicone that fits over most standard-size cords — including USB cables, headphone wires, and more. Plus, they come in a variety of colors like gray, black, or multicolored.

2. The Most Practical Staple-Free Stapler To Keep Papers Together PLUS Paper Clinch Stapleless Stapler $10 Amazon See on Amazon Never deal with the agony of staples again — pulling them out, having to refill them, or dislodging them when the stapler gets jammed. This innovative staple-less stapler fastens up to five sheets of paper simply by punching a hole and folding the tabs. It fits in your palm and comes in seven colors.

3. This Personal Fan With Two Speeds That Sits Right On Your Desk Vornado Flippi V6 Personal Air Circulator Fan $18 Amazon See on Amazon Cool off fast (without disturbing anyone else around you) thanks to this personal fan from Vornado — a leading name in fan technology. This small fan, which fits effortlessly on desks or nightstands, features two speeds, a manual swivel base, and comes in five sweet colors.

4. The Vented Produce Container That Keeps Food Fresh Rubbermaid Freshworks Food Storage Container $12 Amazon See on Amazon Your produce supposedly lasts longer and stays crisper in this smart storage container, thanks to the air vents and CrispTray which prevent excess moisture and spoilage. This container holds up to 8.4 cups and is dishwasher-safe. It also comes in other sizes and shapes to fit a variety of foods.

5. An Efficient Mini Car Charger With Four USB Ports ETPocket Car USB Charger $12 Amazon See on Amazon This mini car charger has four separate USB ports to give everyone hitching a ride the opportunity to power up their devices. In addition to the smart identification technology, it also has a helpful 3-foot power extension cord, works with virtually all devices, and comes in black or white.

6. The No-Spill Ice Cube Tray Designed With A Smart Silicone Lid OXO Good Grips No-Spill Ice Cube Tray $10 Amazon See on Amazon Thanks to a smart silicone lid that you can place right over this ice cube tray, your cubes will freeze without leaks or drips, and without absorbing odors from other foods. The lid seals so tightly you can even store the tray sideways — and the rounded compartments allow the ice to pop out easily.

7. These Individually-Wrapped Detergent Packs For Clean Laundry Anywhere SinkSuds Travel Laundry Detergent (8 Pack) $9 Amazon See on Amazon Get fresh clothes wherever you go, without shelling out money for large detergents or laundromats. These individually-wrapped travel detergent packs contain pre-measured amounts that you can add to sinks, tubs, or washing machines. They meet TSA requirements and are gentle and safe on all fabrics.

8. An All-Inclusive Kitchen Cleaning Set With Every Brush You'll Ever Need Powerhouse Cleaning Supplies Kitchen Cleaning 6 Piece Set $13 Amazon See on Amazon You'll find every brush you need to clean virtually all the items in your kitchen — from veggies to grout — in this six-piece cleaning supplies set. The set includes a sponge and a variety of brushes for scrubbing dishes, grout, bottles, utensils, and even produce.

9. This Non-Slip Hot Handle Holder So You Never Burn Your Fingers Again AmazonBasics Silicone Hot Handle Cover/Holder $4 Amazon See on Amazon If you consistently find yourself using an old rag to carry hot cookware, do yourself a favor and grab this affordable silicone hot handle cover. The holder slips over most standard handles for skillets, pots, and cast iron pans, and it features non-slip textures to ensure a steady grip. It even comes in three colors and is oven-safe up to 475 degrees.

10. These Headrest Hangers That Can Hold Shopping Bags And Purses Preyda Headrest Hangers (Set of 2) $8 Amazon See on Amazon Dirty car floors are no place for groceries, shopping bags, or your purse. Attach these headrest hangers to the backs of car seats and use the hooks to hang items that weigh up to 16 pounds. The stainless steel hooks are sturdy, fit almost all headrests, and require absolutely no assembly.

11. An Extendable Cell Phone And Tablet Holder With A Flexible Gooseneck Lamicall Gooseneck Mount $15 Amazon See on Amazon Play games, watch movies, or take hands-free selfies and videos with this gooseneck mount. Its adjustable grips are compatible with phones, iPads, tablets, and the Nintendo Switch, while the base can grab onto shelves, desks, and counters. Best of all, the flexible gooseneck allows you to find the ideal viewing angle every time.

12. These Dermaplaning Tools For Grooming And Exfoliation Schick Silk Touch-Up Dermaplaning Tool (Pack of 3) $7 Amazon See on Amazon Exfoliate dead skin, remove any unwanted peach fuzz, and keep eyebrows groomed with this portable dermaplaning tool. Each razor features a sharp and precise stainless steel blade and comes with a protective cover; an additional brow shaping attachment has also been included, making this set well worth the money.

13. This Mountable LED Light With 10 Brightness Settings Jayol LED Vanity Mirror Light $8 Amazon See on Amazon Using nothing more than double-sided tape, you can attach this LED vanity light to any mirror, wall, or ceiling. You'll then be able to achieve the optimal level of brightness to put on cosmetics, work on a project, or finally see all of the clothing in your dark closet. The plug-in light has a 360-degree rotation and 10 brightness levels that you can adjust with the press of a button.

14. These Time-Saving Soak-Off Clips For Stubborn Polish And Acrylics Gogoonly Reusable Acrylic Nail Art Soak Off Clip (10 Pieces) $6 Amazon See on Amazon Save yourself time and frustration when you remove stubborn acrylic nails and gel polish. Simply fill these nail clips with cotton soaked in nail polish remover; the clips fit more securely over nails (unlike tin foil), so you can go about your business while the glue or gel loosens.

15. A Clever 11-Tool Survival Card That Fits In Your Wallet PGXT Survival Card Tool (10 Pack) $8 Amazon See on Amazon So thin it stores like a credit card, this clever survival card tool boasts 11 tools in one unassuming package. Use it as a can or bottle opener, four-position wrench, butterfly screw wrench, saw blade, and more. The sturdy, stainless steel gadget even comes with a protective cover.

16. The Safest And Quickest Way To Cut All Your Salad Ingredients Websun Salad Cutter Bowl $10 Amazon See on Amazon Prepping salads is fast, easy, and safe with this salad cutter bowl, which serves three purposes in one gadget: it's a bowl, water strainer, and cutting board. Place all your ingredients inside, rinse, cover, and chop away using the guided slots. Its "sink" base prevents liquids from spilling out onto counters and the BPA-free material is dishwasher-safe.

17. These Multipurpose Cleaning Gloves With Gentle Scrub Bristles Toolicious Magic SakSak Reusable Silicone Dishwashing Gloves $11 Amazon See on Amazon What do you get when you marry traditional dishwashing gloves with a gentle but effective scrubbing brush? This superior pair of reusable silicone cleaning gloves that can be used to scrub dishes, pots, and pans — but also to clean floors, walls, and other surfaces around your house. Toss the waterproof, anti-bacterial gloves in your dishwasher so they're like new for next time.

18. This Set Of Adhesive Rug Grippers That Won't Damage Floors Home Techpro Rug Gripper (4 Pieces) $11 Amazon See on Amazon Prevent area rugs from slipping and sliding every time you or your pet walks across one. It's as simple as applying these rug grippers to each corner. The grippers adhere to hard floors without damaging them — and they do their job so well that one reviewer raved, "They've passed the ultimate test: my 70-pound dog doing laps across the rug without it budging."

19. The Knife Sharpener And Survival Tool That Fits In Your Pocket Sharpal Six-In-One Pocket Knife Sharpening Tool $10 Amazon See on Amazon This six-in-one pocket tool allows you to sharpen knives and hooks on one of two blades — a carbide one for coarse sharpening and a ceramic one for fine honing — but its practicality doesn't stop there. It can also be used to start fires or as a high-pitched emergency whistle, making it the ideal tool to have with you on camping trips and other excursions.

20. A Single Adjustable Measuring Spoon That Takes Up Minimal Space SSAWcasa Measuring Spoon $7 Amazon See on Amazon Move over, hard-to-store measuring tools. This sleek, streamlined measuring spoon has a simple slider that you move back and forth to adjust measurements as needed, so it takes the place of a whole set. It provides accurate measurements for wet and dry ingredients, and it's dual-sided for teaspoons as well as tablespoons.

21. The Collapsible LED Lantern That Lets You Control The Amount Of Light Etekcity Portable LED Camping Lantern $10 Amazon See on Amazon This portable, battery-operated LED camping lantern has an interesting design: It collapses (which means convenient storage), and it allows you to adjust how much light you use at any given time. The lantern provides 360-degree illumination that keeps going for 12 hours straight.

22. A Tea Mug Lid That Keeps The Bag String Out Of Your Drink Primula Tea Bag Buddy $8 Amazon See on Amazon Keep the tea tag secure and out of the way with the Tea Bag Buddy, which covers the mouth of your mug to trap steam and features a convenient slit for the string. This silicone lid is also BPA-free, dishwasher-safe, and resistant to heat. One reviewer says, "It accomplishes its primary tasks - to hold the bag, cover the mug, and squeeze the bag - without fail, and a quick rinse cleans it up. Can't imagine being without it!"

23. The Five-Blade Scissors That Efficiently Chop Herbs Master Culinary Herb Scissors $10 Amazon See on Amazon These five-blade herb scissors save you serious time by snipping into herbs and veggies faster and with more precision than an ordinary pair. They have a non-slip grip and quality stainless steel blades — and they even come with a special cleaning brush to get into those hard-to-reach crevices.

24. These Party-Perfect Drink Covers That Keep Bugs Away AvecToi Silicone Drink Cover (Set of 2) $9 Amazon See on Amazon Keep sweet drinks from attracting all of the bugs in your yard, thanks to these silicone drink covers. Yes, they're adorably designed to look like umbrellas, but they're also super efficient. The covers are resistant to heat and will keep your beverages cool or hot for longer. They're also oven-, microwave-, and dishwasher-safe.

25. This Clip-On Rooster That Holds Your Spoon For You Fox Run Brands Rooster Pot Clip/Spoon Holder $7 Amazon See on Amazon Keep your spoon balanced on the side of your pot with this adorable conversation piece: a rooster clip that's made from sturdy, heat-resistant silicone. It also helps steam to escape when using a lid and can prevent soup and sauce droplets from getting all over your counter.

26. The Non-Stick Poaching Tray That Makes Cooking Eggs A Breeze Norpro Non-Stick 4-Egg Poacher $10 Amazon See on Amazon According to reviewers, poaching is one of the most challenging methods, but this non-stick egg poacher tray gets it right. Simply place the tray in a pan or skillet that's at least 9 inches in diameter, pour in some water, and poach up to four eggs at a time. It even has a stay-cool handle in the center for easy removal.

27. These Bed Suspenders That Keep Sheets From Slipping Off Korlon Adjustable Bed Sheet Suspenders (8 Pack) $10 Amazon See on Amazon Sheets that stay put are priceless — and these bed sheet suspenders are as affordable and as useful as a product gets. The suspenders clip onto fabrics without harming them and can then be adjusted to the ideal length for your particular mattress.

28. This Book Page Holder That Fits On Your Thumb Reading Rewards Thumb Thing (Set of 12) $8 Amazon See on Amazon Hold your book open with one hand and use this book page holder as a bookmark when you're ready to wrap things up. Each colorful holder fits right on your thumb (and comes in four sizes to ensure the right fit), so you can free up the other hand to take notes or enjoy your coffee.

29. A Way To Clean Your Window Blinds With Less Frustration Hiware Window Blind Cleaner $8 Amazon See on Amazon Cleaning your window blinds one at a time is a painstakingly dull task. This inventive window blind cleaner speeds things along with its three-prong design and microfiber sleeves that capture dust and dirt. You'll get five sleeves in each order and, unlike wasteful paper towels, they can be washed and used over and over again.

30. An Accessory Hanger That Gives You Back Your Drawer Space InterDesign Classico Over the Rod Closet Accessory Organizer $6 Amazon See on Amazon Free up major drawer space with this over-the-rod accessory organizer, designed with a large loop hook that's perfect for hanging scarves, handbags, and pashminas. The hook is made from durable steel, is finished with bronze, and requires zero installation — just hang it in your closet and get your accessories organized.

31. These Convenient Cleaning Brushes For Tricky Spaces Leobro Handheld Cleaning Tools (Set of 4) $7 Amazon See on Amazon Scrape out stubborn dirt and grime from tricky places, like window grooves, door tracks, and tile grout. These handheld cleaning brushes have sturdy nylon bristles on one side and a scraper on the other. They're easy to grip and feature a hole so you can hang them to dry.

32. This Simple, Straightforward Herb Stripper That Makes Meal Prep A Breeze Chef'n Zipstrip Herb Stripper $8 Amazon See on Amazon Stripping leaves from herbs and leafy greens used to be a hassle — but not anymore. This herb stripper has thought of everything: drag a stem through one of its holes and the leaves fall right off into the attached cup. Even better, the cup features helpful measurement marks, so you can grab the ideal amount of garnish.

33. An Automatic Light For Your Purse Or Bag Wasserstein Rechargeable Handbag/Purse Light $9 Amazon See on Amazon Say goodbye to endlessly digging for your keys. You can find anything you need (even when you're in a dark room) when you attach this rechargeable purse light to the inside of your handbag, backpack, or suitcase. The light has an automatic sensor that turns on when you open your bag and turns off after 15 seconds to save power.

35. A Totally Painless Hair Removal Device Etereauty Hair Remover $7 Amazon See on Amazon Remove unwanted hair on your face, bikini line, or underarms with this discreet hair remover. The device trims the hair instead of pulling it from the root, which means there's no pain involved whatsoever. It runs on a battery, comes with two replacement heads, and is so compact you can toss it in your handbag.

36. These Push Pin Magnets That Are Super Strong Tiergrade Push Pin Magnets (60 Pins) $15 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you use these colorful push pin magnets to track all of your adventures on a map or to mount important notes, they are effective, strong, and can hold up to 11 sheets of paper on a metal surface. Unlike regular tape, these pins won't destroy surfaces or mess with the paint on your walls.

37. These Quality Silicone Spoon Rests That Keep Counters Clean Amoutor Silicone Spoon Rest (5 Pieces) $8 Amazon See on Amazon Use these spoon rests while you're cooking to keep counters clean — then simply hang them when they're not in use to save precious drawer space. The five-piece set comes in a variety of colors and is made from quality, heat-resistant silicone so you never have to worry about these getting too close to the stove.

38. A Set Of TSA-Approved Travel Bottles For Toiletries Zoadle Travel Bottles (5 Bottles) $11 Amazon See on Amazon Never worry about having your favorite skincare products confiscated again — these TSA-approved travel bottles are perfect for cosmetics and toiletries and are the acceptable size for airport security. The set consists of five bottles (3 ounces and 1.2 ounces) that all have silicone gaskets around the collar to prevent leaking. The squeezable design helps you get out every last drop.

39. The Softest Terry Cloth Headband For DIY Facials Whaline Spa Headband (3 Headbands) $9 Amazon See on Amazon These soft terry cloth headbands keep your hair back during DIY facials and are adjustable to fit everyone. Reviewers say they are comfy and you can't beat the value: they come in a pack of three with white, black, and pink bands.

40. An Unusual Hair Brush Cleaner That Lifts Up Knots And Debris DICPOLIA Hair Brush Cleaner $4 Amazon See on Amazon Cheap, but effective, this hair brush cleaner is a unique tool that gets in between bristles and lifts away knots of hair and product build-up. One reviewer says it works better than other go-to methods (like using a second brush), and the price truly can't be beat.

41. This Eco-Friendly Microfiber Towel That Absorbs More Water Meguiar's X2000 Water Magnet Microfiber Drying Towel $7 Amazon See on Amazon Get more absorbency when you swap ordinary terry cloth for this microfiber drying towel, which soaks up twice as much liquid. This towel cleans without leaving streaks and is machine-washable, making it a more eco-friendly, reusable option than paper towels.

42. An Armband That Removes Color From Makeup Brushes Esarora Makeup Brushes Color Removal Sponge & Armband $12 Amazon See on Amazon Thanks to these two tools, you'll need fewer brushes and will spend less time cleaning the ones you have. Both feature a special sponge material that removes the previous color from the bristles, so you can move onto a new one ASAP. Wear the adjustable band for optimal accessibility when you're applying your own makeup, or someone else's.

43. This Adhesive Phone Grip That Keeps You From Dropping Your Device LoveHandle Universal Grip For Cell Phone and Mini Tablet $10 Amazon See on Amazon Hold your phone or small tablet with one hand (and one finger) without worrying about it dropping. This universal phone grip sticks to the back of virtually any device. The grip comes in several colors and adheres with a special tape that won't leave a sticky film or residue behind.

44. These Washable, Reusable Shopping Bags That Are Better For The Planet Huangchao Reusable Shopping Bags (6 Bags) $10 Amazon See on Amazon Get your shopping done in style and help the planet by kicking plastic bags to the curb (but not literally). Instead, rely on these reusable shopping bags, which are machine-washable. You'll get six sweet bags in each set, all in fun patterns and colors. Each bag holds up to 35 pounds and folds into a compact square when not in use.

45. This Dual-Sided Bath Brush With An Extra Long Handle Honoma Shower Body Brush $10 Amazon See on Amazon With its long, curved handle and double-sided heads, this is the multitasking shower body brush you need in your life. One side features soft bristles and the other has an exfoliating loofah. The brush can be used wet or dry (to exfoliate, scrub, lather, and promote circulation) and has a hole at the end for hanging.

46. These Highly-Absorbent Microfiber Car Wash Mitts AmazonBasics Deluxe Microfiber Car Wash Mitt (2 Pack) $12 Amazon See on Amazon Wear these washing mitts while you scrub your car; the amazingly absorbent microfiber will remove dirt without scratching surfaces or leaving a lint trail behind. The elastic wrist cuff keeps these mitts on, and they're machine-washable so you can reuse them time and time again.

47. This Practical Phone Mount For Bikes AILUN Bike Phone Mount Holder $6 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're going for a spin on a mountain bike, motorcycle, or exercise bike, this phone mount holder keeps your phone safely in place so you can store it or use it. It adjusts to fit all smartphones and bike handles and comes in five colors.

48. A Cleaning Brush Duo That's Great For Detail Work And Tight Spots OXO Good Grips Deep Clean Brush Set (2 Brushes) $6 Amazon See on Amazon Safely scrub dirt and grease from all surfaces using these deep-cleaning brushes. The duo includes a larger brush that's perfect for stove tops and grimy shower door tracks, and a mini double-sided brush with bristles on one end and a scraper on the other.

49. The Battery-Operated Fabric Shaver That Makes Clothing Look New Beautural Fabric Shaver and Lint Remover $17 Amazon See on Amazon Your clothes will look as if they just came from the dry cleaner's each time you use this battery-operated lint remover. The device has two adjustable speeds and an adjustable shave height, which gives it the ability to remove lint and pilling from sweaters, coats, leggings, upholstery, and more. As a result, it's way more effective than your run-of-the-mill roller.

50. This Drip-Free Olive Oil And Vinegar Dispenser That Won't Make A Mess Gmisun Olive Oil Dispenser Bottle $10 Amazon See on Amazon Potentially the most functional olive oil dispenser you'll ever own, this one boasts a smart automatic cap that dispenses oil easily, but never drips. It's made from lead-free glass with a BPA-free plastic cap, comes in three colors, and doubles as a dispenser for vinegar and various sauces.