With the Super Bowl just a few days away, there are plenty of ways to rep your team: throw on a hat; sport a jersey; paint your entire body, run across the football field, and hope you don't get arrested. (Just kidding, you guys.) However, my personal favorite way to show team spirit is by getting a mani inspired by my team's colors. If you're rooting for San Francisco to win Super Bowl LIV, then these 49ers nail art ideas will show your fandom in the most non-basic ways.

Whether you're heading down to Miami to watch the 49ers take on the Chiefs or you're watching the game from the comfort of your living room, the nail designs below include something for every type of fan. There are long, bedazzled, coffin-shaped nails you can use as inspo for your next mani, but there are also some short, color-block ideas that are simple enough to do yourself.

Ahead, see all of the rhinestones, logos, footballs, hearts, and even animal prints incorporated into nail art that will serve up the best inspiration for your Super Bowl mani.

For an easy, DIY mani like this one, grab white, red, and yellow nail polishes and create two-toned footballs on your nails. Extra points go to the fan who glues rhinestones to the tips to mimic a French manicure, like this nail artist did.

This gold glitter mani with a red accent nail is perfect for the fan who wants to show their team spirit... but who also wants this mani to seamlessly last for the next few weeks. Even better, this is one you can easily do at home — no painstaking detail necessary.

For the person who goes alllllll out with their team pride, choose a mani that's as extra as your love for your team. This red and gold rhinestone mani will truly let your spirit shine during the game. Plus, it's just a really freaking cool nail look to rock long after the players have left the field.

This design from Nails By Britt is for the fan who wants no one to question where their loyalty lies. The intricacy of the 49ers logo on the middle finger is for the diehard fans, while the rest of the nails offer the perfect touch of glam. Who said sports couldn't be glamorous?

The abstract "49" on each ring finger of this mani is a chic way to show your support. It's bold enough that everyone will know who you're rooting for, but subtle enough so it doesn't scream "logomania."

If you're heading to or watching the game with someone else, consider a joint mani, with each of you pick a team color to rock. The gold and red glitter on these manis look a lot like the confetti that will fall from Hard Rock Stadium at the end of the Super Bowl. For 49ers fans hoping their team takes home the win, copy this nail look to manifest that winning confetti moment.