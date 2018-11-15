These 49 Best-Selling Products On Amazon Are Under $10 — And You'll Want Them All

When it comes to shopping, I pride myself on finding undiscovered treasure, like an explorer charting unfamiliar territory. Of course, this comes with a certain amount of risk — some of the (ahem) "interesting" products I "discover" end up in the back of my closet or the giveaway pile. So even I will admit some things are better when they've already been discovered — like these 50 best-selling products on Amazon.

Each one of these best-selling products has been crowd-approved, but that doesn't mean they aren't incredibly unique. In fact, many of these products were new discoveries for me — a (somewhat) veteran Amazon explorer. For example, did you know there is a type of sock that actually stretches out your toes out after a long day on your feet? Or did you know that you can buy hangers that adjust to fit the shoulder-width of your clothes so you don't get that weird shoulder pucker on your favorite cardigan? (Personally, I've ruined many a cardigan.)

The best part? You won't spend more than $10 on any of these products. Yep. Everything on this list cost less than one Hamilton — so be ready to add them all to your cart.

These five-toe separator socks increase foot flexibility and stretch out and straighten toes to bring them into proper alignment. They're absolute game-changers if you spend a lot of time on your feet (or in heels), helping to prevent issues like bunions and plantar fasciitis. With floor-gripping silica on the soles, they can also be worn during yoga or pilates. One enthusiastic reviewer writes: "They separate the toes, relieve pressure on the joints, and realign the bone structure within your feet! Highly recommend for those that are on their feet a lot!"

You can keep small items from sliding around your car with these grip pads that adhere to your dashboard. These anti-slip pads are thicker and bigger than most, and can hold cell phones, keys, garage openers, coins, and sunglasses while you drive. And when they lose their stickiness, you can wash them with soap and water and they'll immediately regain their sticky factor, so you don't have to worry about them losing their grip over time.

Forget scissors and kitchen knives (especially if you're all thumbs, like me) — this safety cutter is where it's at when it comes to couponing, scrapbooking, art projects, or opening packages. The microscopic rust-resistant ceramic blade retracts, so you won't be in danger of slicing your finger. The cutter also has a built-in magnet, so you can stick it on your fridge and never lose it. Another great feature? One percent of sales go to autism research.

With an impressive 4.7-star rating on Amazon, this massager with roller balls can help you work the kinks out of your muscles. The roller balls move easily in all directions, so you're not relegated to back-and-forth or side-to-side movements. The ergonomic design gives your hand optimal control, so you can use light or firm pressure to loosen up tight muscles. It's compact for localized massage on the neck, lower back, shoulders, or calves.

If you can't make it to the Dead Sea for a face mask treatment, bring the Dead Sea to you. This nourishing mud mask is made from the mineral-rich mud of the Dead Sea, and it can help brighten up dull skin. It deeply cleanses and detoxifies, unclogs pores, and helps control oil production. The addition of aloe vera and vitamin E add skin-softening hydration, so you don't have to worry about the mask drying you out. It's way cheaper than a plane ticket across the world, too.

Mindful living takes time — or does it? This mindfulness journal asks for just seven minutes a day, which actually seems doable. Daily reflections guide you through your emotions, intentions, and energy. The journal leads you to practice gratitude, get in touch with your feelings, and gently helps get you over the speed bumps that might otherwise keep you from committing to mindful and intentional living.

The thin diamond shape of this brow pencil means you can get full brows that look natural. The retractable pencil doesn't require sharpening, and the brush on the other end keeps brows groomed for a polished look. You can choose from five shades and it's waterproof — so your brows will retain their fullness even if you sweat or get caught in the rain. One reviewer advises, "Go with the hair growth and apply in small strokes in the direction of hair growth and the brows will fill up nicely and will look natural as well."

The most inconvenient thing about ice packs is that you have to hold them on your sore muscles which, in my opinion, requires far too much energy when you're already in pain. This ice pack is attached to a stretchable nylon strap that wraps around any part of your body — keeping the ice pack in place. And the interior part of the pack is made out of clay, so it stays colder much longer than traditional ice packs.

These reusable silicone tea infusers combine the convenience of tea bags with the taste and quality of loose leaf tea. Each infuser is made of BPA-free silicone that's dishwasher-safe and heat-resistant up to 480 degrees. The transparent bags allow you to see how much tea you've scooped in, and you can easily remove the bag with the attached rope once it's done steeping.

Here's a riddle: How do you strain a gigantic pot of pasta in a colander using only two hands? Answer: Clumsily. Use this scoop colander instead. You can spoon up pasta, veggies, or fried foods right from the pot and strain them without having to haul everything over to the sink. The attached hooks even latch right onto the pan, freeing up your hands even more. This dishwasher-safe colander is made from tough nylon, and it's heat-resistant up to 392 degrees.

If you're running out of space in your drawers, this hanging closet organizer is for you. With five sturdy shelves, you can store sweaters, purses, shoes, and towels. The six mesh pockets on the sides are great for smaller items, like jewelry, slippers, belts, and socks. The organizer also hangs on two metal hooks that fit any standard closet rod.

Giving a deep tissue massage can be hard on your hands. This trigger point massager has finger grooves that make it easy to grip, so you can transfer intense pressure with less effort. The pointed end gives a deep, targeted massage so you can focus in on small, specific groups of muscles — and you can use it on the soles of your feet or to loosen up a tight neck.

This mini exercise ball comes in three sizes: 7.5, 10, and 12 inches — and is great for home barre, pilates, and yoga workouts. It comes with a small straw-like device for easy inflating and deflating, so you can take the ball along anytime you travel. It's free of six of the most common harmful chemicals and won't burst easily, so you can expect it to last a long time.

Two is better than one, and this clip-on book light has two arms with 360-degree flexibility so you can light up both pages at once. The soft, anti-glare light helps prevent eye strain, and there are five brightness levels, so you can adjust the level of illumination. It's sturdy and lightweight, and the padded clips can fasten to traditional books, e-readers, headboards, side tables, windowsills, and desktops. The light is USB-rechargeable and lasts for ten hours on just two hours of charge.

Choosing the right lipstick shade can be a guessing game, but this lipstick set lets you experiment with eight different shades, so you don't have to commit to one. The set includes colors like pastel, pink, lilac, and rose, and just because they're inexpensive doesn't mean these lipsticks won't last. In the words of one reviewer, "You can eat, drink, lick your lips all day long and it will hardly budge!"

The shoulder width of these adjustable hangers can be shifted from 15 to 20 inches, so they can hold smaller items and bulkier things or wide-neck tops without slippage. And the best part? The adjustable feature helps prevent those shoulder puckers that show up after hanging your shirt on a hanger that's too narrow or too wide. The hook swivels 360-degrees, and the hanger is made out of durable plastic that's strong enough for things like motorcycle jackets.

Stashing your purse or backpack under the table at a restaurant isn't ideal, especially if you're trying to keep your bag in half-decent condition. This purse hook has no-slip rubber grips that attach to tables of any thickness, keeping your bag off the floor and out of the way. It's heavyweight, durable, and holds up to 35 pounds. A wire loop easily attaches to your bag strap, too.

This travel pillow set is the whole package. It includes a memory foam neck pillow, an eye mask, and ear plugs. The pillow is made from memory foam, so it conforms to your head, neck, and shoulders, without losing its firmness or shape. The eye mask gives you a total blackout experience, and the earplugs block out any noise that might prevent you from getting some sleep. Take this set with you on your next road trip or red-eye.

This multitool fits onto your keyring and includes six separate tools: a flat screwdriver, a Phillips screwdriver, pliers, a wire cutter, a wire stripper, and a sheet shear. It's made out of polished stainless steel, but weighs in at a mere 1.6 ounces. This Amazon reviewer is sold: "One can do just about anything with this gadget--I just finished repairing a broken chain on my granddaughter's necklace using only this 6 in 1 tool." Keep this little number around for when you need to make minor repairs in a jiffy.

Shoe fiends know that the floor of your closet isn't nearly enough space to store all those sandals, flats, heels, ankle boots, and platforms. Hook this shoe bag over your door to get a little more space. Made from vinyl with reinforced seams, it's strong enough to hold 12 pairs of shoes, and the clear pockets make it easy to get a good view of everything your shoe collection has to offer.

This sunscreen stick is mega-convenient for when you're on-the-go or dealing with sandy beaches (There's nothing worse than sandy sunscreen). The broad spectrum formulation will protect you from both UVA and UVB rays, so you can avoid burns and long-term skin damage. It's water-resistant up to 80 minutes, and enriched with skin-friendly vitamin E. It's PABA-free, oil-free, non-comedogenic, hypoallergenic, and specially formulated for sensitive skin — and one reviewer writes: "I have some occasional acne and rosacea-prone skin, but this doesn't make me break out or irritate my skin at all."

You can use this silicone mold to make egg bites (think of the ones from that famous coffee chain) sous vide style or right in your Instant Pot. But you don't have to stop at eggs. The mold is pretty versatile — you can use it to make mini muffins or to store single-serving purees and puddings in the freezer that you can pop out one at a time. The mold is BPA-free and dishwasher-safe, too.

With a specific mat for beef, poultry, fish, and vegetables, these color-coded cutting mats are designed to help you avoid cross-contamination while cooking. The mats are non-toxic, non-porous, and anti-microbial for extra peace of mind. A waffle grip on the underside ensures that there won't be any slipping while you're chopping away, and they're BPA-free and dishwasher-safe, too. And while the mats are flexible (you can even roll them up for easy storage), they're also strong enough to withstand sharp knives.

This versatile steamer basket expands and collapses, so you can steam your veggies in both both big and small pots — including pressure cookers and Instant Pots. Made out of rust-resistant stainless steel, the basket has 1-inch legs and an interior handle, so you can lift the basket straight out of the pot when you're done cooking — without running the risk of steam burns.

These dishcloths last three times longer than traditional sponges, stay odor-free, and do a fantastic job of scrubbing hard-to-clean dishes and pans. Made out of 100 percent nylon, the cloths dry faster than cotton or other materials, which helps to prevent the growth of bacteria. This Amazon reviewer is a fan: "They held up very well, they do a great job of scrubbing dishes without getting all grimy and smelly, and they're a cinch to clean by rinsing under running water, putting them in the dishwasher with the dishes, or tossing them in the laundry with the clothes."

The best brownies are soft on the inside and crispy on the edges, but a traditional pan won't give every brownie that texture. Good news: you can get that perfect texture combination with this brownie bar pan, which has space for twelve individual treat. And the brownies fall easily out of this non-stick pan when you flip it over, so you don't have to worry about digging each one out. You can also use it for brownies, blondies, lemon bars, and mini cheesecakes.

This minimalist bamboo salt box is the perfect place to store seasonings, spices, herbs, and of course — salt. If cooking's not your thing, you can also use it for jewelry or office supplies. It's made from sustainable Moso bamboo, which is organically grown without pesticides or chemicals. You can choose from natural light bamboo, or a darker bamboo which is achieved by steaming and caramelizing the natural bamboo sugars — and if you like, you can customize the magnetic lid with etching.

Can black charcoal make your teeth whiter? Yes. Yes, it can. This activated charcoal toothpaste naturally detoxifies your teeth — and it polishes, cleans, whitens, and remove stains in the process. It's natural and completely free of fluoride. Unlike powder charcoal toothpaste formulas that require a bit of DIY effort on your end, this paste is completely mess free.

One-use plastic straws aren't so great for the environment, which is why these reusable straws are perfect for anyone trying to reduce their carbon footprint. They're durable, BPA-free, and you can stick them in the dishwasher. The straws have fluted ends for better stirring, and even keep them from popping up and out of your glass. Plus they come in soda fountain pink, which just ups their fun factor.

In the words of this Amazon reviewer: "I'm convinced exfoliating with nut-shell products and even a wash cloth can damage my skin. I want baby soft skin and this delivers." These reusable cellulose exfoliating sponges will give your face a squeaky clean. They're soft, which means you'll get a gentle scrub that sloughs off dead skin without unnecessary roughness or damage. Each set comes with five sponges in spa-worthy pastels, like sea foam green, peach, and baby blue. Use these to pamper yourself on the daily.

Keep dry foods fresher longer with this vacuum sealing container. About the size of a soda can, it holds up to 6 ounces of herbs, cereal, snacks, coffee, tea, or sugar. It's also travel-friendly, so you can fit into a purse or backpack and take it with you on long road trips or camping. These containers are especially helpful if you live alone and have to throw out food faster than you can go through it.

This pre-seasoned 9-inch skillet is coated with vegetable oil, which keeps it from rusting over time. Made from cast iron, the skillet cooks food evenly and makes it easy to maintain steady temperature control, and you can use this pan to sear, fry, and sauté, or bake with it. And the company that makes this skillet has been around since 1896, so you know their products have stood the test of time.

Need egg yolks or egg whites, but not the whole egg? Then put this egg separator to work. It hooks onto the rim of a bowl, and you can crack eggs on the raised edge. The base of the separator

35 These Gloves That Protect Your Fingers When You're Chopping And Slicing Kibaron Cut-Resistant Kitchen Gloves $10 Amazon See on Amazon These cut-resistant kitchen gloves are four times stronger than leather gloves (which, to be honest, you wouldn't want to wear while cooking anyway). The gloves are made from lightweight, breathable fiber and come in four different sizes, so your hands won't be slipping around while you work. Slip these on to protect your fingers while you're chopping, peeling, grating, or zesting. And when you're done? You can throw them in the washing machine.

36 This Valet Hook That Fits Over Doors InterDesign Over The Door Valet Hook $10 Amazon See on Amazon Maximize your space and get easy access to clothes with this steel and chrome valet hook. It features four ridges for clothes hangers, as well as a rounded hook that's ideal for towels or heavy coats. It fits over any interior door measuring up to 1-inch. Hook it over the door to your bedroom, laundry room, bathroom, or coat closet.

37 An All-Natural Insect Repellent All Terrain Herbal Armor Insect Repellent $9 Amazon See on Amazon Guarding your skin from bug bites is essential if you plan to hike, camp, or grill outdoors — but spraying a bunch of chemicals on your body can make you think twice. Here's another option: an herbal insect repellent that's DEET-free and formulated with non-toxic essential oils like peppermint and geranium. It's a great choice if you're looking for something natural, environmentally-friendly, and gentle on sensitive skin.

38 A Serum That Minimizes Pores With Hyaluronic Acid Elizavecca Pore Control Serum $10 Amazon See on Amazon There's a serum for everything, and this one takes aim at your pores. Used post-cleansing, this serum will minimize pores and give you more even-textured skin over time. It's formulated with 97 percent hyaluronic acid, a natural hydrator that works to keep your skin supple, smooth, and baby soft. And this serum has some earnest devotees on Amazon: "By no means are my pores gone, but a lot of the larger ones have shrunk up and it's noticeable. My makeup goes on smoother, my cheeks aren't as red, my skin is softer...it's amazing!"

39 A Seat Side Pocket To Keep Your Car Tidy Automuko Seat Side Pocket $8 Amazon See on Amazon If you basically live your entire life in your car, then you need to get this seat side pocket post-haste. It has zipper and mesh pockets where you can stash your phone, sunglasses, receipts, and snacks. It works on both the driver's side and passenger side by attaching to the bottom of the seat and looping around the headrest — and will keep your car spotless.

40 An Eye Gel That Makes You Look Awake (Even If You're Not) Honeydew Eye Cream For Sensitive Skin $10 Amazon See on Amazon The skin around the eyes is especially delicate and prone to show the signs of fatigue — that's why a solid skincare routine that takes your eyes into account is so essential. And at only $10, this skin-nourishing eye cream is a steal. Ingredients like mango, apricot, and avocado soften and hydrate skin, while peptides help get rid of dark circles and puffiness from one too many fun nights out.

41 These Luggage Organizers That Keep Your Suitcase Neat Topwoozu Luggage Organizers (6 Pieces) $10 Amazon See on Amazon If you hate rifling through your suitcase to find your favorite black T-shirt when you're on a trip, then these luggage organizers are for you. Each set comes with three cubes and three pouches in different sizes for storing your clothes, shoes, makeup, and accessories. You can even keep your dirty laundry separate from your clean clothes. The organizers are lightweight and the cubes have mesh tops, so you can find what you're looking for without a hassle.

42 A Hair-Revitalizing Mask Packed With Argan Oil Premium Nature Argan Oil Hair Mask $7 Amazon See on Amazon If your tresses need some tender loving care, check out this argan oil hair mask. Ingredients like argan oil (obviously), jojoba oil, green tea, aloe vera, shea butter, and vitamins A and E strengthen and moisturize weak, dry hair. You can also use the mask as a pre-treatment to protect against heat damage from hair dryers and flat irons. This convert writes: "I normally have to spend $30+ for a deep conditioning treatment at a salon, this lasts longer, is faster, and is way cheaper. I wish I could buy it in bulk."

43 A Night Light That Automatically Comes On At Dusk Kohree Automatic LED Night Light (2 Pack) $15 Amazon See on Amazon This smart nightlight has a dawn-to-dusk sensor, so it automatically lights up when things get dark. Made with an energy-efficient LED bulb, it has a 360-degree rotating head so you can aim light in any direction you want. Each order comes with two night lights, so you can stick one in the bathroom and one in the hallway — or wherever you need a little light in the dark.

44 These Trivet Mats That Double As Pot Holders Zanmini Trivet Mats (4 Pack) $7 Amazon See on Amazon These colorful trivet mats will protect your tables and counters when you set down hot pots and pans. The 6-inch silicone mats are flexible, so they can double as hot pads too. They're easy to keep clean since you can wipe them off with a sponge or stick them in the dishwasher. Plus they come in bright colors, like lime green, orange, blue, and purple.

45 A Set Of Sheet Masks To Give You Glowing Skin Celavi Sheet Masks (9 Pack) $10 Amazon See on Amazon This set of sheet masks targets a variety of skin concerns, like tone, hydration, firmness, and clarity. Each mask is pre-soaked in an essence and contour snugly around your face for maximum nutrient absorption. Choose from one of nine essences, depending on your complexion goals: Thre's cucumber, honey, tea tree, charcoal, avocado, pomegranate, aloe vera, collagen, and vitamin C. This reviewer writes: "They're light enough that you can do an entire skin care routine and put a serum (or three!) on underneath and it still doesn't feel like that scene from Mrs. Doubtfire." Sounds like a win-win to me.

46 A Fabric Shaver That Makes Your Sweater Look Brand New Remington Fabric Shaver $8 Amazon See on Amazon The downside of having a favorite sweater is that it eventually shows in the form of major fuzz and pilling. But you can keep that sweater in tip-top shape with this fabric shaver. Just run it over the material and the built-in blade will remove fuzz, stray threads, and pilling. And the metal blade guard ensures you don't do any damage to the fabric while you're cleaning things up.

47 This Power Bank That Keeps Your Phone Charged No Matter Where You Are Poweradd Slim 2 External Battery $12 Amazon See on Amazon There's nothing more panic-inducing than those moments when your phone has only five percent battery life left — especially if you're out in the world without an outlet in sight. Keep this power bank in your bag for such anxiety-ridden moments. It's about the size of a lipstick and comes with a micro-USB cable and 24-month warranty.

48 A Leak-Proof Drain Stopper That Catches It All MIBOW Drain Cover (2 Pack) $10 Amazon See on Amazon This drain cover is an all-star when it comes to stopping up water in the sink or bathtub. The silicone material means it easily contours to multiple surfaces, which make for a tighter seal. The built-in suction cup also ensures minimal leakage. It's made from BPA-free food-grade material, so you can rest assured it's safe to use in the kitchen sink.