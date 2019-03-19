These 43 Under-$12 Finds On Amazon Are SO Useful & Fun

You don't have to spend a bundle of money to pick up some treasures — and sometimes the most practical items you wind up using over and over again cost the least. This list provides the perfect example: these 45 under-$12 finds on Amazon are so useful and fun. They run the gamut from beauty and grooming items to interesting kitchen gadgets and quirky tech accessories, but they all share two things in common: they're affordable and functional.

These suspiciously cheap products on Amazon shouldn't set your radar off, because they're the real deal. Best of all, many include incredible reviews and ratings, proving the best products to get the job done needn't break the bank.

Perhaps you're looking to step up your game in the kitchen. Look no further than cool kitchen products that include an easy-breezy avocado peeler, a cauliflower prep tool that smashes into tough cauliflower heads with zero effort on your part, and adorable lid lifters in the shape of little men that will keep water from boiling over onto counters.

Maybe beauty items are more up your alley? You'll find a slew of them here for cheap — including a collagen hair treatment, a sleep mask with mulberry silk on both sides, and hydrating lip masks that leave your pout healthy and smooth.

So, get ready to find new products that will become staples — without forcing you to spend too much.

1 These Hydrating Lip Masks With Aloe And Strawberry Extracts CC beauty Lip Mask (20 Pack) $11 Amazon See on Amazon Give chapped, dry lips a major dose of hydration with these moisturizing lip masks, which are rich in aloe vera juice, strawberry extracts, and vitamins. Wear the lip mask for 10 minutes, and lips will look and feel smoother, plumper — and it can even be primed for lipstick or gloss.

2 A Rocking Garlic Press That Smashes Garlic To Bits Dekava Garlic Press $9 Amazon See on Amazon Smash garlic bulbs to bits — with barely any effort, too — when you use this stainless steel garlic press that you simply rock back and forth over your garlic chunks. The press has a handle that's comfortable to hold, and the sharp mini slicers help get the job done in a fraction of the time.

3 This Soft Cat-Ear Headband For DIY Spa Days Teenitor Cat Ears Headbands (5 Pieces) $8 Amazon See on Amazon Not only are these soft cat-ear headbands all kinds of adorable, but they're super practical as well. The bands won't hurt your head or create weird bumps and bends in your hair — and they can be used to hold your hair back while you're applying makeup, a face mask, or just cleaning your skin in the morning. Better still: they fit everyone and can be hand-washed and reused. The set has a few adorable colors, too.

4 These Adorable Animals That Protect Cables Animal Buddies Phone Cord Bites (13 Pieces With Pouch) $8 Amazon See on Amazon These adorable animal cable protectors clamp onto cords to keep them in place, ensuring they don't slip and that your device receives a full charge every time. They come in a pack with 12 different animals and a convenient travel pouch — and reviewers say they're even cuter in person (and do a great job).

5 The Milky, Moisturizing Sheet Mask That Calms And Soothes Dry Skin A'PIEU Chocolate Milk Sheet Mask (6 Pieces) $9 Amazon See on Amazon These nourishing sheet masks come in an old-fashioned chocolate milk carton package, which is all kinds of charming — but they're as effective as they are adorably retro. The masks are made with a soothing milk essence designed to deliver major amounts of moisture for dry skin.

6 This Erupting Volcano That Gets Microwaves Spotless Without Chemicals Erupting Volcano Microwave Cleaner $12 Amazon See on Amazon Add white vinegar and water to this super cool volcano microwave cleaner and prepare to be amazed — without a single chemical, it steams and cleans the inside of that notoriously difficult appliance. Microwave this cleaner for five to eight minutes, and using a cloth, easily wipe away food particles and debris. It comes in light blue or purple.

7 A Portable USB Cooling Fan With An Optional Aromatherapy Diffuser Insten Handheld USB Cooling Fan $10 Amazon See on Amazon Stay cool and calm with this handheld cooling fan, which plugs into your computer for power and includes a removable, optional aromatherapy diffuser — just slip in a few drops of your favorite essential oil and get an extra dose of energy or relaxation. The fan features three speed controls and has a red flashing LED light that turns on to indicate when it's running out of power.

8 The Sloth Tea Infuser That Hangs Right Over Your Mug Fred Slow Brew Sloth Tea Infuser $10 Amazon See on Amazon Fill this sweet sloth tea infuser with loose tea leaves and let it sit in a cup of hot water for the most relaxing, fun cup of tea. The infuser has little sloth arms that are designed to hang over your cup, and it's both microwave- and dishwasher-safe. And, if sloths aren't your thing (not sure that person exists), you can choose among 11 other animal tea infusers like a shark, llama, or bunny.

9 A Two-In-One Citrus Juicer For Both Limes And Lemons Juicester Citrus Juicer $11 Amazon See on Amazon Get the most out of one citrus juicer — because this tool features two different sized reamers that strain seeds and pulp, and work for both lemons and limes. A clear bowl at the bottom catches juice and doubles as a measuring cup. The tool is dishwasher-safe, too.

10 The Mess-Free Way To Section Off Grapefruit Portions Chef'n Grapefruiter Citrus Sectioning Tool $10 Amazon See on Amazon Slice your grapefruit into perfect portions with this citrus tool, which sections off juicy pieces without making a royal mess. All you have to do is insert this tool into a halved grapefruit, squeeze, pull, and release a section — plus, your counters and floors will thank you.

11 This Super-Slim Charger With Dual USB Ports Shinngo Portable Charger $10 Amazon See on Amazon Charge your devices on the go with this incredibly lightweight and thin portable charger, which features dual USB ports and a 2A input that can accommodate a variety of devices. The charger comes in gold or black, and will automatically detect the amount of charge your device requires.

12 An Exfoliating Face Cleansing Brush With Gentle Bristles Epicurean Beauty Face Cleansing Brush $8 Amazon See on Amazon You don't have to spend $100 on a facial cleansing brush — this amazing option costs less than $10 and has scores of positive reviews. The vegan, cruelty-free brush features gentle bristles that exfoliate dead skin. It also gently and effectively cleanses to lift up pore-clogging dirt and makeup. One reviewer writes: "my skin has been SOOO clear since using this."

13 The Handmade Dead Sea Mud Soap Bar That's Safe For Sensitive Skin Dead Sea Mud Soap Bar $8 Amazon See on Amazon Consider this Dead Sea soap bar one of the most nourishing and natural options around. Its ingredients are all identifiable and include olive, coconut, and palm oils — plus, Dead Sea mud. Unlike many drying and irritating soaps, this one is ideal for all skin types, including sensitive skin. One reviewer writes: "I liked this soap, I works really well for healing my eczema as Dead Sea mud is known for. The bar lasted a long time, a month of showers at least."

14 This Cooling, Hydrating Stick That Instantly De-Puffs Eyes TONYMOLY Panda's Dream So Cool Eye Stick $12 Amazon See on Amazon Woke up with tired, puffy eyes? Grab this cooling eye stick —designed in a sweet panda bear case — and apply it around your eyes to immediately de-puff, soothe, and moisturize this delicate area. One reviewer writes: "One of my favorite beauty products! It's the perfect thing for someone whose eyes are always puffy when they wake up."

15 A Practical Potato Chip Baking Tray That Whips Up A Healthier Treat Whitelotous Potato Chips Baking Tray $5 Amazon See on Amazon This microwave-safe plastic baking tray has individual slots for potato, apple, or carrot wedges — and it lets you bake a simpler, easy version of your favorite potato chip treat.

16 The Finger And Hand Massager Tool That's The Ultimate Bargain MACHEE Finger Massager $2 Amazon See on Amazon This little massage tool looks deceptively simple, but it helps eliminate joint pain and provides a great, soothing massage on tight, tired fingers and aching hands. On one side you'll find a massager for individual fingers, while the other side provides a full hand massager.

17 This Unique Odor Absorber For A Fresher Fridge Tvoip Chilly Mama Odor Absorber and Freshness Holder $10 Amazon See on Amazon Fill this unique odor absorber tool with baking soda and place it on a shelf in your fridge. It neutralizes bad odors and keeps your food and refrigerator smelling fresh for months. The fact that it's a fun conversation starter doesn't hurt one bit, either.

18 These Little Silicone Helpers That Keep Lids Propped Up To Prevent Spills Amoutor Spill-Proof Lid Lifter (6 Pack) $9 Amazon See on Amazon These creative silicone kitchen helpers can be used for a variety of purposes. As lid lifters, they keep lids propped up to prevent spills from boiling water. They can also be used to rest your chopsticks and utensils — and it even works as a phone holder. Each set comes with helpers in six different colors, and cleaning them requires nothing more than a damp cloth.

19 A Miniature Colander That Snaps Onto Cans Prepworks by Progressive Can Colander $4 Amazon See on Amazon Finally — a simple solution to a common food prep problem: how can you drain liquid from a can without causing food in that can to spill out? The answer is by using this can colander, which snaps right onto cans and is dishwasher-safe.

20 This Drying And Storage Rack For Plastic Baggies Jokari Baggy Rack (2 Pack) $12 Amazon These genius plastic bag racks have sturdy clips that keep sandwich bags open and in place — so you can leave them open to dry, or pour ingredients into them without making a mess. They have a non-slip rubber base and can be adjusted by height to accommodate a variety of bags.

21 The Foam Cushion Grocery Bag Handles That Keep Your Hands From Hurting Pankia Go Grocery Bag Holder (5 Pack) $11 Amazon See on Amazon You'll keep a tight grip on your grocery bags without hurting your hands with the help of these strong aluminum alloy grocery bag holders, which feature foam cushion handles. The holders hook to your bags and they even have a ring where you can hang items like your keychain off of them.

22 A Cleaning Scraper Tool That Removes Gum And Stuck-On Gunk Eunion Scraper (3 Pack) $7 Amazon See on Amazon Remove stickers, residue, and sticky gunk like food particles from corners and in between tiles with this scraper tool. It features a narrow head on one side and a wide head on the other — and can double as a can and bottle opener. It won't scratch your surfaces, either, so it's safe to use anywhere.

23 This Wearable Thumb Ring That Keeps Your Books Open Wide Thumb Thing Ring (Set of 3) $8 Amazon See on Amazon Read with one hand while you sip a glass of wine or cup of coffee with the other — and keep your book open wide — when you wear this thumb ring page holder. The ring comes in different colors and doubles as a bookmark.

24 An Avocado Slicer That Splits, Pits & Slices With Ease OXO Good Grips 3-In-1 Avocado Slicer $10 Amazon See on Amazon Avocados are delicious, healthy, and a total pain to cut open and slice. But this avocado slicer makes it a cinch: the tool splits, pits, and slices avocado with ease — leaving it separated in seven perfect portions. It also keeps you from cutting your hands, making it create for the clumsiest of chefs.

25 This Mess-Free Cheese Grater That Comes With A Bowl And Lid PortoFino Mini Box Grater $11 Amazon See on Amazon Grate cheese, chocolate, garlic, or ginger on this box grater, which has a large surface area and two stainless steel blades in one. And, while you're at it, don't worry about holding your grater over a bowl: This gadget also comes with a small bowl and a lid to preserve your shavings.

26 The Genius Tool That Chops Through Cauliflower Chef'n Stalk Chop Cauliflower Prep Tool $8 Amazon See on Amazon Cauliflower pizza dough and rice is still all the rage, but cumbersome cauliflower hasn't become any easier to chop and slide. This cauliflower prep tool changes that with a blade that chops right through cauliflower and an ergonomic handle that makes it comfy to hold. It both cores the vegetable and pulls off the florets, and it works for broccoli, too.

27 An Intensely Conditioning Hair Protein Treatment For All Hair Types Elizavecca Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment $9 Amazon See on Amazon Treat dry, damaged hair to the ultimate conditioning protein treatment — one that contains ceramides and collagen that lock in moisture for healthier, shinier strands. One reviewer raves: "This stuff brought my hair back to life. My hair was so soft. It wasn't frizzy after it air dried like it normally is. I highly recommend this product. I will definitely be repurchasing."

28 These Exfoliating Bath Cloths That Are A Total Steal Italy Towel Exfoliating Bath Washcloth (8 Pieces) $6 Amazon See on Amazon These Korean beauty washcloths need nothing more than a few drops of water to activate their exfoliating powers. Keep your skin smooth and clean — and then toss them in the washing machine and reuse them. They're great for keeping dry skin away.

29 The 10-in-One Tool That's So Compact It Fits In Your Pocket Northwall Tool $12 Amazon See on Amazon With 10 tools in one — including a bottle opener, wrench, screwdriver, and box opener — this stainless steel multi-tool is as practical as a tool can get. Add in the fact that it's also the size of a key and can literally slip into your pocket, and you've got one convenient, super cheap tool you'll take everywhere.

30 These Self-Adhesive Cord Holders For A Neater Work Space BlueLounge CableDrop (9 Pack) $10 Amazon See on Amazon Manage messy cable cords so that they stay in one place with these cable holders, which have a self-adhesive back and safely stick to desks and tables without damaging wood and other surfaces. This pack of nine comes in green, blue, and pink: but they're also available in neutral colors.

31 This Strong Reusable Rubber Tie For Gear Nite Ize Accessory Organizer (4 Pack) $8 Amazon See on Amazon Far stronger than plastic ties, these rubber accessory organizers are reusable and provide major stretch so that they'll fit over a variety of gear and cables, regardless of their thickness. The ties are also waterproof and UV-resistant — meaning you can use them inside or outside.

32 The Motion Sensor Toilet Light That Colorfully Lights Your Path At Night oenbopo Motion Sensor Toilet Light $7 Amazon See on Amazon What better way to illuminate your path to the bathroom at midnight then with the help of this motion sensor toilet light that activates in darkness and features eight different light options? Choose a single light color or set the sensor to rotate among hues. The device easily attaches to your bowl, and it's an energy-saving way to light up your bathroom.

33 An Invigorating Massage Brush That Gets Your Hair And Scalp Super Clean HEETA Hair Scalp Massager $8 Amazon See on Amazon Use this scalp massager when you shampoo to make your scalp super clean — and remove residue and dead skin from hair products. It also can stimulate circulation, which encourages hair growth. The brush has gentle bristles that feel like a salon massage, and it's ideal for all hair types (and it doubles as a soothing pet brush).

34 This Unique Faucet That Changes Color Depending On Your Water Temperature Dogxiong LED Gradient Light Water Faucet $7 Amazon See on Amazon This temperature-sensitive faucet changes LED light colors to let you know what the water will feel like before you stick your hand in — blue for cold, red for hot, and green for water between 33 and 41 degrees. It connects to faucets and features a water-conserving filter to keep you from using too much.

35 A Glamorous Silk Eye Mask That Won't Pinch Your Skin Fitglam Sleep Mask $8 Amazon See on Amazon This silky smooth eye mask has 100 percent mulberry silk on both sides, an adjustable band that ensures it won't pinch your skin. Of course, it also features an adorable design. The mask even comes with a set of ear plugs (talk about bang for your buck), so you'll experience the most restful sleep of your life.

36 An Adorable Panda Who Steals Your Coins and Saves Them In This Bank Ziv Coin Bank $12 Amazon See on Amazon Saving money can be fun — especially if you let the cute panda in this coin bank emerge from its hiding place to capture and steal all of your loose change. The battery-operated bank comes in three animal options: panda, strawberry cat, and yellow cat.

37 This Gentle Detangling Brush That Glides Through Knots Crave Naturals Detangling Brush $11 Amazon See on Amazon No matter what your hair type is, this detangling brush will smoothly glide through knots and tangles — and smoothen your hair without pulling and damaging strands. It can be used wet or dry, and prevents hair breakage, too. The bristles provide a soothing massage and it comes in five colors.

38 The Sturdy Phone Holder With A Gooseneck Design For Any Viewing Angle Aduro Solid-Grip Phone Holder $11 Amazon See on Amazon With its ultra-flexible gooseneck design that has 360-degree rotation and bends to achieve any and all viewing angles, this is one of the best — and most affordable — phone holders out there. It's compatible with all phones and GPS devices, features a solid clamp that keeps a tight grip on phones, and comes in white or black.

39 This Tiny Multi-Tool That You Can Wear As A Hair Clip Monkey Business Mini Multitool Clip $9 Amazon See on Amazon It may look as unassuming as a hair clip, but this multi-tool clip is so much more — you can use it as a scraper, bottle opener, small screwdriver, ruler, or a nail file. And, of course, it's a hair clip on top of it all — so you'll feel like a superhero with your own secret tactical weapon.

40 The Natural Lava Bracelet That Doubles As An Aromatherapy Diffuser Lava Rock Diffuser Bangle Bracelet $10 Amazon See on Amazon Made with real lava rocks, this diffuser bangle bracelet absorbs a few drops of essential oil and continues to put forth their soothing scent throughout the day. The rocks are assembled on a cord bracelet that you can adjust for the perfect fit. It works with perfumes, too.

41 An Octopus Tripod That You Can Adjust To Take Great Photos From A Distance YeahWhee Phone Tripod $10 Amazon See on Amazon Place your phone on this adjustable octopus tripod and position its flexible legs so that you can capture a perfect long-distance photo. It comes with a wireless remote shutter that works from as far as 30 feet away.