These 41 Things On Amazon Are So Damn Useful & So Damn Cheap

1. This Portable Toothbrush Sanitizer That Cleans Your Brush On The Go Pursonic Portable UV Toothbrush Sanitizer $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Clean your personal items at home or on the go using this portable UV toothbrush sanitizer. Made with ultraviolet light bulbs, it kills 99.9% of germs and bacteria and is designed to fit toothbrushes of all sizes. You can easily store it in any drawer around the house or take it with you as you travel. It's really that easy.

2. A Cord Organizer That Covers & Protects Your Wires Alex Tech 10ft - 1/2 inch Cord Protector $10 | Amazon See on Amazon This cord protector makes it easy to organize unsightly wires. Just wrap the loom around your cords to store them neatly in place and prevent them from becoming tangled and frayed. If the cord protector is too long, it's simple to cut it to the exact length you need. Choose from black or a black and red combo.

3. This Monitor Riser That Can Help Reduce Neck & Body Fatigue LORYERGO Monitor Riser $22 | Amazon See on Amazon This monitor riser lifts your computer screen to a more comfortable height, which can place less strain on your body. It assembles in minutes and offers three heights that you can adjust to suit your needs. This space-saving tool can be used at work, home, and beyond.

4. A Beverage Sleeve That Keeps Drinks Cool & Surfaces Dry Java Sok Reusable Iced Coffee Cup Insulator Sleeve $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep your drinks at an optimal temperature using this insulated beverage sleeve. Made from durable neoprene, it helps drinks stay cold while shielding your hands from the cold and helping to protect furniture from puddles and rings. This holder is soft, washable, and designed to fit many different sized containers.

5. This Set Of Mixing Bowls That Nest Together To Save Space Cook with Color Mixing Bowls $17 | Amazon See on Amazon This four-piece mixing bowl set will become your new best friend in the kitchen. Each piece is BPA-free and equipped with a spout and handle for easy mixing and pouring. Since the bowls nest together for easy storage, this set will fit in your cabinet with ease.

6. This Squeegee That Makes It Easier To Clean Dishes & Counters OXO Good Grips Dish Squeegee $6 | Amazon See on Amazon Use this mini squeegee to scrape out your dirty dishes before washing them or clean up small messes in your kitchen. The curved edge fits nicely inside bowls and sinks and the flat edge is perfect for plates and counters. This small tool is easy to toss in the dishwasher for deep-cleaning when needed.

7. A Pan That Helps You Bake The Perfect Cake Hiware 8 Inch Non-stick Springform Pan $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Make delicious and hassle-free cheesecakes with this non-stick springform plan. It's oven-safe up to 450 degrees and features non-stick coating and a springform buckle, both of which allow you to pop your cake out of the pan with ease. Choose from four different sizes.

8. The Phone Mount That Sits In Your Car's Cup Holder TOPGO Gooseneck Automobile Phone Mount $18 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for a sturdy car phone holder, opt for this convenient phone mount. Its adjustable base fits tightly in your cup holder and it has a flexible, 8-inch gooseneck to help you see your device from any angle. Compatible with most phones, it is super easy to mount and use.

9. This Protective Nail Gel That Can Be Used As Both A Base Coat & Top Coat Ontel Pink Armor Nail Gel $10 | Amazon See on Amazon This fortifying nail gel is quick and simple to apply, protecting nails and keeping them strong use after use. Great to use on your nails alone or as a base or top coat, this polish leaves behind a glossy, sheer pink finish.

10. The Lazy Susan That Keeps Your Cabinets Organized Copco 9 Inch Lazy Susan $12 | Amazon See on Amazon This lazy Susan is a great tool for keeping your cabinets neat and organized. It measures 9 inches in diameter and features a non-skid surface that keeps anything you store on it stable and in place. This nifty organizer is easy to set up, use, and clean.

11. A Space-Saving Organizer Rack That Hangs In Your Closet ZOBER 10-Shelf Hanging Shoe Organizer $11 | Amazon See on Amazon This self-hanging shoe rack is sure to come in handy, especially if you live in a smaller place. Made of reinforced canvas, it features 10 main slots plus 10 mesh pockets on the sides. It can be used to organize everything from shoes to scarves to office supplies, and the stainless steel hook rotates 360 degrees for easy access.

12. A Set Of Color-Changing Strip Lights That Sync With Your Music Govee Smart WiFi LED Strip Lights $26 | Amazon See on Amazon Add a touch of ambiance to your home with these color-changing strip lights. They can be controlled remotely via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and can also be set to flash along with the beat of your music. Place them on your ceilings, floors, or just about anywhere for an exciting light show.

13. A Lightweight Inflatable Lounger That's Easy To Tote Around SEGOAL Inflatable Lounger $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Get the comfort you deserve anytime you need with this inflatable lounger. You can inflate the portable blow-up sofa without a pump, and it folds compactly to be carried like a backpack in between uses. Take it to the beach or camping, or use it in your backyard or as casual seating in your living room. Choose from black or five other bright colors.

14. This Pet Hair Detailer That Removes Stubborn Fur & Dander Lilly Brush Mini Pet Hair Detailer $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Use this mini pet hair detailer to remove pesky fur from your upholstered furniture, car, carpets, and more. Its flexible edges pick up shedding hair without damaging surfaces and it's super easy to use and clean with soap and water when you're done.

15. A Bamboo Utensil Organizer That Adjusts To Fit Your Drawers Bamboo Kitchen Drawer Organizer $30 | Amazon See on Amazon This extendable kitchen drawer organizer will keep your utensils separated and neatly stored. Made of water-resistant bamboo, this multi-slotted organizer is durable and easy to clean with just a few wipes. It expands to fit snugly in your drawer and can be adjusted according to your needs.

16. This Water Bottle That Inspires You To Stay Hydrated With Inspirational Quotes Giotto 1 Gallon water bottle $22 | Amazon See on Amazon Get motivated to drink more water throughout the day using this 1-gallon reusable water bottle. Designed with a series of inspirational quotes and time markers, it can serve as a reminder to hydrate periodically. It comes in a variety of gradient colors and features a straw and a detachable carrying cord that makes it easy to tote it with you wherever you go.

17. These Smooth Satin Pillowcases That Are Great For Hair & Skin Bedsure Satin Pillowcases (2-Pack) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Satin pillowcases can be a great alternative to cotton ones, as smooth satin can cause less damage to skin and hair caused by friction overnight. Offered in a set of two, these cases measure 20 by 26 inches and are available in a wide array of luxe colors.

18. This Smart Light Switch That Can Turn Your Lights On Remotely Kasa Smart Light Switch by TP-Link $17 | Amazon See on Amazon You'll never have to worry about coming home to a dark house ever again thanks to this smart light switch. It controls your lights remotely with the Kasa app, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or a programmable timer. The installation instructions are super easy to follow, according to users, and it can take less than 30 minutes to set up.

19. A Meat Tenderizer That Makes Prepping Meals Easier ZXZ Meat Tenderizer $16 | Amazon See on Amazon This stainless steel meat tenderizer easier to use and "less messy" than a traditional meat mallet, according to reviewers, and features 48 sharp, rust-resistant blades to prick meat and allow marinades and heat penetrate through to the center. Plus, it comes with a safety cover to protect it while it's stored away, and it's dishwasher safe.

20. These Splash Guards Prevent Water Damage Caused By Shower Splashing Tidee Tubb Splash Guards $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Prevent unwanted splashes when you shower with these splash guards. They provide an extra barrier to keep water from escaping between the shower curtain and the wall, preventing water damage to your floors. They are simple to install and users say they come with the glue you need, too.

21. A Sleek LED Night-Light That Can Change Colors GE Color-Changing LED Night Light $6 | Amazon See on Amazon Use this colorful night-light to keep you and you family safe and comfortable in the dark. It features eight vibrant color options and three lighting modes for you to customize to your liking. For added convenience, this LED light is programmed to automatically turn shut on and off at dusk and dawn.

22. A Dimmable Himalayan Salt Lamp That Adds A Warm Glow To Any Room LEVOIT Himalayan Salt Lamp $20 | Amazon See on Amazon This Himalayan salt lamp adds a warm ambiance to any room. It measures 6 inches in diameter and 10 inches tall, just large enough to make an impact in any space, and features a dimmer switch so you can adjust the brightness — plus, it comes with two extra bulbs.

23. The Microwave-Safe Milk Frother That Makes Beverages In Seconds Ninja Coffee Bar Easy Milk Frother $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Who needs a coffee shop when you can make delicious frothed beverages in the comforts of your own home? This milk frother delivers professional results and is made of sturdy, microwave-safe glass. Use it with hot or cold milk to enjoy any specialty drink you'd like, then pop it in the dishwasher to clean it.

24. An Umbrella That Opens And Closes At The Touch Of A Button Cooloutdoors Automatic Umbrella $19 | Amazon See on Amazon This unique automatic umbrella can ensure that rainy weather doesn't ruin your day. Simply push the button to pop it up or fold it down. Made with a sturdy metal frame, it is resistant to flipping inside out but is still lightweight and comfortable to carry.

25. A Clip-On Book Light With Three Lighting Modes (Including An Amber Mode) GearLight NiteOwl Rechargeable Book Light (2-Pack) $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep your reading material perfectly lit with these handy book lights. Each light offers three lighting options — a soft amber setting that filters out blue light, plus a white setting and a bright daylight setting. Completely operated by rechargeable battery, clip it on any device for easy, hand-free use.

26. A Comfortable Bath Pillow With Back & Neck Support Omystyle Bathtub Pillow $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Relax and release tension during your next bath with this soft, cushiony bath pillow. It's large and plush, and it features five suction cups to keep it firmly secured to your tub. The comfy two-panel design makes it supportive for both the neck and back.

27. An Over-The-Cabinet Door Hook Set For More Kitchen Storage YouCopia Over the Cabinet Door Hooks (Set of 2) $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep your kitchen towels neat and easily accessible with this set of over-the-cabinet hooks. They hook on easily and come with non-slip padding to keep them in place and protect you cabinets from damage. Use them in your bathroom, kitchen, and beyond.

28. This Adjustable Hanging Rod That Maximizes Your Closet Space Simple Houseware Adjustable Closet Hanging Rod $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Need to increase the capacity of your closet rod? This rod set hangs from your existing rod, effectively adding an extra rack. It features durable construction with a chrome finish and can be adjusted to fit your space as needed, thanks to its expandable design.

29. A Loop Hanger That Keeps Scarves & Belts Organized iDesign Axis Metal Loop Scarf Hanger $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Use this loop scarf hanger to wrangle scarves, belts, ties, and other items. The durable steel organizer features 18 loops and conveniently hangs from the rod in your closet. Organizing your closet doesn't get much simpler than this!

30. A Handy Basket That Collapses Down For Easy Storage SAMMART Collapsible Tub with Handle $15 | Amazon See on Amazon This collapsible space-saving basket is a true multipurpose Product. Reviewers have used it as a shopping basket, storage bin, and even as a washbasin while camping. Made of rubber, it has large plastic handles that make it easy to carry. It's BPA-free and folds down flatly when not in use.

31. These Reusable, Eco-Friendly Cotton Rounds That Cut Down On Waste Reusable Makeup Remover Pads $12 | Amazon See on Amazon These reusable makeup remover pads are a great eco-friendly option for cleansing your skin. Each pack comes with 18 machine-washable cotton rounds and a laundry bag that allows you to clean the pads without losing or damaging them. Keep them on hand in your bathroom or bedside for quick and simple use.

32. A Set of Silicone Swabs You Can Use Again & Again Rnker Reusable Silicone Swab $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Ditch the single-use swabs and try these reusable silicone swabs instead. They're constructed from medical silicone and easy to wash after use. Users say they're especially practical for applying and removing makeup. The swabs also come in a convenient carrying case.

33. A Memory Foam Knee Pillow That Helps Align Your Spine As You Sleep Contour Legacy Leg & Knee Memory Foam Support Pillow $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Place this foam support pillow between your knees to align your spine and back when you sleep on your side. Made of plush memory foam, this contoured pillow is ventilated and cushiony so you'll stay cool and comfortable all night long.

34. The Unique Plunger That You Can Also Use To Clean Your Toilet ToiletShroom Revolutionary Plunger $17 | Amazon See on Amazon If you struggle to use an old-fashioned plunger on your toilet, try this plunger and dredger hybrid. It reaches into your toilet's canal to dislodge clogs, and it also works as a squeegee to clean the inside of the bowl with precision. The plunger comes with a sleek matching holder for you to store it in.

35. These Collapsible Reusable Metal Straws With Carrying Cases Reusable Metal Straws (2-Pack) $6 | Amazon See on Amazon Help reduce waste from single-use straws and sip in comfort by snagging your own reusable metal straws. This two-pack includes two sets of stainless steel straws, storage cases (with carabiners), cleaning brushes, and silicone tips. Their telescopic design makes them compact enough to take with you wherever you go.

36. A Personal Fan With Vortex Air Circulation To Keep You Cool Vornado Flippi V6 Personal Air Circulator Fan $20 | Amazon See on Amazon This personal fan uses vortex air circulation that keeps air moving around the room to keep you cool and comfortable. Designed to sit on top on any table or desk, the fan features two speed settings and can be manually adjusted to blow air in any direction. Choose from a variety of colors.

37. This Set Of Clear Organizers That Neatly Stores Makeup Tools STORi Clear Plastic Vanity and Desk Drawer Organizers $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Thanks to these clear plastic organizers, organizing makeup — and other small items — is now easier than ever. This small bins in this six-piece set can be moved around to fit neatly on any countertop, shelf, or into any drawer. Plus, they stack on top of each other!

38. A Fly Trap That Can Capture Up To 40,000 Flies RESCUE! Big Bag Fly Trap $8 | Amazon See on Amazon It's no secret that flies can be extremely annoying, especially if you're hosting a gathering or serving food. This fly trap can help alleviate pesky flies by attracting them with bait and capturing them in the bag. It's super easy and safe to use, and it can contain up to 40,000 flies. To set up: you simply open the trap, add water to activate, and hang it where needed.

39. The Weighted Blanket That Can Help You Sleep More Soundly Qusleep Diamond Weighted Blanket $28 | Amazon See on Amazon This weighted blanket is designed to help you relax and improve the overall quality of your sleep. The microfiber fabric is quilted to evenly distribute the glass bead filling for ultimate comfort. This snuggly gray blanket is offered in a variety of sizes and weights.

40. A Durable Set Of Shelf Dividers To Organize Your Closet Lynk Vela Shelf Dividers (Set of 2) $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Take closet organization to the next level with this set of shelf dividers. Simply slide these onto your shelves to neatly separate your clothing and other items. They measure 12 inches in height and are constructed of durable fabric over a square steel frame that'll last for many years to come.