What could be better than coming across products that are convenient and make your life easier? Only one thing: discovering products that may cost you money in the short term, but have long-term benefits for your wallet. These 41 clever Amazon products save you money every time you use them.

Whether they shave off the cost of monthly facial treatments or pedicures or provide some kind of amazing health benefit that could save you a trip to the chiropractor down the line, these are the practical money-saving products that you'll love now and that will be well worth the money in the long run.

This list is bursting with genius products that truly run the gamut and touch upon every category under the sun — from beauty and grooming to tech and cleaning needs.

You'll find an ultrasonic blackhead remover that sucks up sebum, an espresso maker that can brew up to 6 cups and is perfect for parties, an eyelash growth serum that will save you hundreds of dollars in lash extensions, bamboo towels that can be tossed in the washing machine and will make ordinary paper towels obsolete in your home, and so much more.

These products are cleverly designed and won't break the bank.