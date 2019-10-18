These 40 Highly-Rated Products On Amazon Seriously Deserve 6 Stars

If I could give Meryl Streep 100 Oscars, I would. If I could give my favorite coworker a significant raise, I also would. And if I could give these highly-rated products on Amazon six stars, well... I'd do that, too. But alas, Amazon puts a cap of five stars on product ratings, so you'll just have to believe me when I say that they deserve six out of five stars.

These products are a step above the rest, inspiring thousands of reviewers to go through the trouble of posting ratings and writing reviews that let the rest of us know just how good they are — and I appreciate that. (Hey, it makes my job easy.)

And while you might think that a product deserving of six stars might have a hefty price tag to go along with it, think again. Believe it or not, all of these products are surprisingly affordable. That means you can do a lot of shopping and still have money to eat out at that six-star restaurant you've been meaning to try. (Is that a thing?)

Anyway, go ahead and check out these outstanding and underrated products; you just might end up writing a review, too.