These 39 Highly-Rated Products On Amazon Seriously Deserve 6 Stars

If I could give Meryl Streep 100 Oscars, I would. If I could give my favorite coworker a significant raise, I also would. And if I could give these highly-rated products on Amazon six stars, well... I'd do that, too. But alas, Amazon puts a cap of five stars on product ratings, so you'll just have to believe me when I say that they deserve six out of five stars.

These products are a step above the rest, inspiring thousands of reviewers to go through the trouble of posting ratings and writing reviews that let the rest of us know just how good they are — and I appreciate that. (Hey, it makes my job easy.)

And while you might think that a product deserving of six stars might have a hefty price tag to go along with it, think again. Believe it or not, all of these products are surprisingly affordable. That means you can do a lot of shopping and still have money to eat out at that six-star restaurant you've been meaning to try. (Is that a thing?)

Anyway, go ahead and check out these outstanding and underrated products; you just might end up writing a review, too.

1. This Silky Coconut Oil For Smooth Skin And Lustrous Locks COCO & CO. Coconut Oil for Hair & Skin $20 | Amazon See on Amazon This coconut oil is made from 100% raw, natural, virgin coconut oil — and it's silkier and more lightweight than the coconut oil you might find on a grocery store shelf. That, of course, makes it ideal for hair and skincare. Rich in vitamin E and fatty acids, the oil can be used as a face and body moisturizer, a deep hair conditioner, makeup remover, shave oil, or a base for homemade deodorant.

2. A Flat Brush For Flawless Foundation Application Lamora Foundation Makeup Brush $10 | Amazon See on Amazon With over 12,000 reviews and a high rating, this foundation brush will give you impressive results at a cheap cost. The Kabuki-style brush features dense and silky synthetic bristles that flawlessly apply powder, cream, and liquid foundation. The bristles are vegan- and cruelty-free, and they won't trap or absorb foundation. Plus, that copper-ringed wooden handle looks (and feels) like pure luxury.

3. The Packing Cubes That Help You Squeeze More Into Your Suitcase Shacke Pak Packing Cubes (Set of 4) $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Squeeze more into your suitcase with these packing cubes that compress your clothes when you zip them shut. The cubes are made from tear-resistant nylon with mesh tops, so you can see exactly what's inside. Each set comes with four cubes of different sizes. Use the large ones for sweaters, pants, and dresses. Then, use the medium one for shirts. After that, use the small one for socks and underwear. Choose from nine color options.

4. This Microwave Popcorn Popper That Collapses For Easy Storage The Original Hotpop Microwave Popcorn Popper $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Pour a bunch of kernels into this microwave popcorn popper to make up to 15 cups of popcorn in just four minutes (without having to use a bulky countertop popper). Made from BPA-free silicone, the popper doubles as a bowl for snacking. When you're done with it, the container collapses to half its size for easy storage. The popper is also dishwasher-safe and available in 12 vibrant colors.

5. A Super Lightweight Backpack That Folds Up Small HIKPRO The Most Durable Lightweight Packable Backpack $16 | Amazon See on Amazon This super lightweight, packable backpack folds up small, taking up minimal space in your luggage. However, it's still durable enough to hold plenty of gear once you unfold it and put it on. Made from water- and tear-resistant nylon, the backpack has three zippered compartments and elastic mesh pockets on the sides for water bottles and snacks. Choose from colors like gray, pink, and army green.

6. A Personal Water Filter That Lets You Drink From Rivers And Lakes LifeStraw Personal Water Filter $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Drink from rivers, lakes, and streams with this personal water filter that removes over 99.99% of waterborne bacteria and parasites. It doesn't require batteries to work, and it filters up to 1,000 liters of water without the use of iodine, chlorine, or other chemicals. Weighing in at just 2 ounces, the purifier is extra compact and portable — so you can just stash it in your backpack or emergency preparedness kit.

7. The Shoe Bags For Your Suitcase (So Your Clothes Don't Get Dirty) YAMIU Travel Shoe Bags (Set of 4) $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep the dirty soles of your shoes from getting all over the clean clothes in your suitcase with these travel shoe bags. Each set comes with four zippered bags: two standard-sized bags for flats and tennis shoes, and two extra-large bags for heels and ankle boots. The bags are made from waterproof nylon, and the handles on top make it easy to take them out of your luggage.

8. This Phone Stand For Hands-Free Video Calling Lamicall Phone Stand $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from smooth and durable aluminum alloy, this phone stand slightly elevates and angles your phone for easy viewing. Therefore, you'll be able to FaceTime, watch videos, and read recipes in the kitchen hands-free. Rubber cushions on the stand protect your phone from scratches, and the grips on the bottom keep it from sliding off your desk or table. Choose from colors like black, silver, and rose gold.

9. This Extra Large Heating Pad With Near-Perfect Ratings Utaxo King Size Heating Pad $36 | Amazon See on Amazon This oversized heating pad is big enough to deliver heat therapy to your entire back. A handheld control lets you toggle between six heat settings for optimal comfort, and an auto-shutoff function kicks in after two hours. Made from plush microfiber, the pad is ridiculously soft and machine-washable (once you remove the control). And at 4.9 stars, the heating pad is highly-rated.

10. A Slim Travel Belt That's Invisible Under Clothes Peak Gear RDID-Blocking Travel Money Belt $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep your passport, cash, and credit cards where no one can get to them with this travel money belt. The money belt is ultra-slim, so it's basically invisible under your clothes — and the adjustable elastic band gives you a snug, yet comfortable fit. The two zippered compartments keep items secure, and the breathable backing keeps you from getting sweaty when you wear it. Plus, it's RFID-blocking, which means electronic pickpockets won't be able to scan credit card and passport tags to steal your identity.

11. This Organizing Drawer That Stores And Displays All Your Coffee Pods DecoBros K-Cup Storage Drawer Holder $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Store and organize all your single-serve coffee pods with this K-Cup organizer. The pull-out drawer neatly stores and displays up to 36 pods, which is a lot better than keeping a pile of them in your kitchen drawer or cupboard. Set this on your counter and place your coffee maker on top to maximize space.

12. These Breathable Mesh Produce Bags You Can Use Again And Again purifyou Reusable Mesh Produce Bags (Set of 9) $13 | Amazon See on Amazon These reusable produce bags are fantastic ways to keep minimizing your use of non-biodegradable plastic. Instead of tearing plastic bags off the roll in the produce department, you can use these for your carrots, lettuce, apples, and parsley. They're made from breathable, see-through mesh, and each set comes with nine bags of different sizes. Bonus: A portion of proceeds from each purchase goes toward water well construction in Kenya.

13. A Trunk Organizer That Keeps Things From Rolling Around In The Back Of Your Car Trunk Crate Pro Collapsible Portable Trunk Organizer $31 | Amazon See on Amazon If you've got a bunch of items sliding around the back of your car, this trunk organizer is great for you. The sturdy organizer features multiple compartments with removable dividers that are perfect for first aid kits, grocery bags, and road trip supplies. Plus, the pockets on the exterior of the organizer are great for smaller items (like tissues and umbrellas). Need to make space in the trunk for a suitcase? The organizer collapses flat, so you can stow it to the side and out of the way.

14. This Countertop Makeup Organizer That Lets You See Exactly What's Inside Sorbus Cosmetics Case $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Trade in your disorganized makeup bag for this cosmetics organizer that fits right on your dresser or bathroom counter. The organizer features three big drawers and four small drawers, and since it's made from acrylic — it's easy to wipe clean if you get any bronzer or eyeliner on it. Choose from several transparent shades, like pink, bronze, black, purple, or glitter.

15. The Jade Roller And Gua Sha Set That'll Transform Your Skin eDiva Natural Jade Roller and Gua Sha $23 | Amazon See on Amazon Run this jade roller across your face in the morning to de-puff eyes and tighten your pores, or use it at night to relax your skin. The roller comes accompanied by a Gua Sha tool that's contoured for specific areas of your face; gently scrape it across skin to reach areas the roller can't get to (like the sides of the nose and the curve of your jaw). Both tools are made from natural, high-quality Xinjiang jade from Southwest China.

16. This Eyeliner Stamp That Makes It Easy To Create A Cat Eye Lovoir The Flick Stick Winged Eyeliner Stamp $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Creating a cat eye is challenging, but these eyeliner stamps actually make it pretty easy. Each eyeliner pen features two ends: a fine tip for lining the eye, and a wing-shaped stamp. Simply press the stamp onto the corner of your eye to create the perfect "flick" that looks just like the other one. Each set comes with two pens: one for your right eye, and one for your left eye. One reviewer wrote that using the pen is "so easy, and I feel gorgeous and done up even when I only have time for eyeliner and mascara."

17. This Ridiculously Fast Way To Chop An Onion Mueller Onion Chopper $21 | Amazon See on Amazon If chopping onions sends you running out of the kitchen with tears streaming down your face, then this onion chopper is for you. After slicing an onion in half, just place it onto the platform and press down to instantly chop it into the container. The bottom holds up to four cups of onions, and the device comes with two ultra-sharp stainless steel blade discs: one for chopping, and one for dicing. Use this for tomatoes, potatoes, and cheese, too.

18. This Wine Corkscrew That Won't Break The Cork HiCoup Kitchenware Professional Waiter's Corkscrew $11 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're intimidated by traditional waiter's corkscrew, don't be; this one makes it easy. The corkscrew features a grooved stainless steel screw that reduces the risk of a dry cork crumbling, and the two-step hinge pulls and removes the cork without the risk of snapping it in half. The corkscrew also has built-in serrated foil cutter and a bottle opener, so you can crack open a beer while you're at it. Plus, the ergonomic handle is made from natural rosewood, but you can choose from dozens of other finishes as well.

19. An Extra-Moisturizing Cream For Dry, Cracked Hands O'Keeffe's Working Hands Hand Cream $8 | Amazon See on Amazon This highly-rated hand cream can miraculously transform dry, cracked hands into soft, smooth hands. It's formulated with moisture-drawing glycerin that sinks deeply into your skin, along with paraffin that creates a barrier to prevents moisture loss. The makers recommend applying it after a shower or bath for best results — and since a little goes a long way, this little tub will probably last you a long time. One reviewer wrote, "Great lotion for dry, cracked hands or those that wash their hands frequently."

20. This Cast Iron Scrubber That Won't Strip Your Skillet Of Its Seasoning The Ringer Original Stainless Steel Cast Iron Cleaner $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Are you wondering how to clean your cast iron cookware without totally ruining it? With the help of this cast iron cleaner, it's possible. It's made from stainless steel chainmail (yep — like armor), and it scrubs grit off with just a little warm water. And since you don't need to use dish soap or detergent, you won't strip the cast iron of its well-earned seasoning.

21. This Gadget That Makes Homemade Ice Cream In Just 20 Minutes Cuisinart Frozen Yogurt and Ice Cream Maker $47 | Amazon See on Amazon Whipping up a batch of homemade ice cream can be a time-consuming task — but with this ice cream maker, you can do it in just 20 minutes. The 1.5-quart maker comes with a unique, patent-pending paddle that creates ice cream and frozen yogurt in record time, and its double-insulated freezer bowl means you don't need to use ice. Plus, the whole process is fully automatic; just add your ingredients and turn it on. Choose from three colors: white, red, or pink.

22. The Hardcore Foot File That'll Remove Layers Of Dry, Dead Skin Colossal Foot Rasp Foot File $9 | Amazon See on Amazon If the bottoms of your feet are hopelessly rough, dry, and callused, this foot file is a surefire way to remove all that dead skin and revive them. The file is made from surgical-grade stainless steel, and the extra-large surface area means you can target multiple spaces of the foot without having to spend a lot of time. It can be used both wet and dry, although soaking your feet beforehand can help soften and prep skin.

23. A Spiralizer That Makes Noodles Out Of Your Favorite Veggies Spiralizer Veggie Slicer $21 | Amazon See on Go ahead and eat your daily allowance of vegetables with this easy-to-use veggie spiralizer. The spiralizer churns out veggie "noodles" from zucchini, sweet potatoes, cucumbers, squash, beets, and more with just a few cranks of the handle. The five detachable stainless steel blades let you choose the shape of the noodles, so you can make angel hair, wide noodles, and everything in between. This is ideal for anyone with dietary restrictions or anyone just looking to boost their intake of nutrient-rich veggies.

24. This Digital Luggage Scale So You Won't Have To Pay Extra Fees At The Airport Etekcity Digital Luggage Scale $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Avoid paying overweight bag fees at the airport with the help of this digital luggage scale. Just strap the scale onto your suitcase handle and lift it up to display the weight with pinpoint accuracy. The scale can measure up to 110 pounds, and it features an automatic-shutoff function that kicks in after two minutes to preserve battery life. And since the scale is super compact and lightweight, it won't weigh your suitcase down.

25. This Cold-Pressed Jojoba Oil For Your Hair And Skin Leven Rose Cold Pressed Jojoba Oil $14 | Amazon See on Amazon This jojoba oil is 100% organic and cold-pressed to preserve all of its powerful nutrients. It's a fantastic moisturizer that can be used on your face or anywhere on your body — but you can also use it as a spot treatment to soothe sunburns and inflammation. It can even help speed up the healing process of blemishes and blisters, and you can put it on your hair to add a little gloss.

26. A Stainless Steel Mug That Keeps Drinks Cold For 24 Hours CHILLOUT LIFE Stainless Steel Tumbler $16 | Amazon See on Amazon This double-walled, vacuum-insulated travel mug keeps hot drinks hot for six hours and cold drinks cold for an astonishing 24 hours. It's condensation-resistant and features a powdered coating to prevent scratches and chipping, along with a splash-proof lid that keeps spills at bay. The BPA-free, stainless steel mug comes also in several sizes and lots of colors, such as aqua, black, holographic sparkle, steel, and more.

27. These Moisturizing Bath Bombs That Smell So Good LifeAround2Angels Bath Bomb Set (12-Pack) $27 | Amazon See on Amazon This bath bomb set is a great gift for birthdays and holidays — but I wouldn't blame you if you kept it all to yourself. Each one is made with natural ingredients that moisturize your skin and add a delightful fragrance to your bath, such as Lavender, Shea & Coconut, Victorian Rose, and Lemongrass Green Tea. The bath bombs are non-toxic and cruelty-free — and they won't stain your tub.

28. These RFID-Blocking Credit Card Sleeves To Protect Your Information Boxiki Travel RFID Blocking Sleeves (12-Pack) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon One of the easiest ways to protect your identity is with these RFID-blocking sleeves. They're made with a special material that blocks thieves from electronically scanning for the radio frequency identification tags on your ID, passport, and credit cards. Each set comes with 12 sleeves in two sizes — and they're super slim, so they won't add any unnecessary bulk to your purse.

29. This Charcoal Face Wash That Keeps Skin Smooth And Clear TruSkin Skin Clearing Charcoal Face Wash $16 | Amazon See on Amazon This face wash is made with activated charcoal, which has the magical ability to draw impurities out from your pores. That means it's great for keeping skin clear, smooth, and blemish-free. The formula is boosted by skin-soothing reishi and astragalus root, along with moisturizing aloe and essential oils. Reviewers say it's "not at all harsh" and leaves skin feeling "refreshed," "soft," and "glowing."

30. These Coffee Beans That Have Double The Caffeine Death Wish Organic Whole Bean Coffee $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Contrary to what you might think, this coffee by Death Wish Coffee Co. might actually revive you, since it has double the caffeine of most coffees. The dark roast is made with a blend of fair trade, certified organic Arabica and Robusta beans for a coffee that's bold and smooth with notes of cherry and chocolate. And because it's slow-roasted, the coffee won't leave a pucker in your mouth. Reviewers say the highly-rated coffee is "deep but not bitter at all" and "gives you a kick like a mule."

31. These Reusable Straws For More Eco-Conscious Sipping SipWell Stainless Steel Drinking Straws (Set of 4) $4 | Amazon See on Amazon These reusable straws have over 7,000 reviews and an impressive 4.7-star rating, so you know you know they've got to be doing something right. The straws make for more eco-friendly sipping, since they do away with one-use plastic that would otherwise end up in a landfill (or the ocean). Made from stainless steel, the bent straws are resistant to rust and scratching. Plus, they're dishwasher safe (but a scrubbing brush is included if you need it).

32. These Reusable Twist Ties Made With Flexible Rubber Night Ize Rubber Gear Ties (6-Pack) $3 | Amazon See on Amazon Use these reusable rubber twist ties to wrap cables and cords, close bread bags, or to stabilize plants with a stake. The bendable interior of each tie holds its shape, and the soft exterior doesn't scratch delicate surfaces. The ties are durable, waterproof, and UV-resistant. Opt for neutrals — like black and charcoal — or make a statement with neon pink or bright blue.

33. These Car Headrest Hooks That Free Up Floor Space lebogner Car Seat Headrest Hooks (4-Pack) $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Free up floor space in your car — and keep your purse from tipping over — with these car headrest hooks. Fit the hooks around the rods of your car headrests, and then hang your purse, grocery bags, umbrellas or water bottles on each one. The hooks can hold up to 13 pounds each — and since they swing around, you can use them in the front seat or the back seat.

34. A Moisturizing Cream That Keeps Working For 24 Hours CeraVe Moisturizing Cream $15 | Amazon See on Amazon You don't have to apply and reapply this moisturizing cream, because it works to keep your skin hydrated for up to 24 hours. The cream is also formulated with hyaluronic acid to powerfully moisturize your complexion, along with three essential ceramides to repair your skin barrier. It's oil- and fragrance-free, hypoallergenic, and non-comedogenic (so it won't clog your pores). You can use it on your face or your body.

35. These Collapsible Lanterns That Give Off Powerful Light Vont LED Camping Lanterns $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Take these camping lanterns along on your next adventure into the wild, or just stash them in your closet in case of power outages. The battery-operated LED lanterns give off brightness-adjustable, 360-degree light, and since they're made from aircraft-grade material, they're totally waterproof and can withstand a 10-foot drop. Their battery lives even last up to 30 hours — and when you're not using them, they collapse to half their size (which isn't much bigger than the size of a credit card).

36. The Car Trash Can That Will Keep Your Ride In Tip-Top Shape EPAuto Car Trash Can $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Keeping your car clean can make you feel like you have your life together (even if you don't) — and this car trash bucket can make that possible. The structured, 2-gallon can features a waterproof interior that's easy to wipe clean, along with an elastic opening on the lid that keeps trash inside the container. Store small items in the mesh pockets along the edges, and use the size-adjustable strap to secure the can to your center console, seat back, glove box, or gear stick.

37. These Convenient Remote-Controlled Wall Outlets Etekcity Remote Control Outlets (5-Pack) $26 | Amazon See on Amazon Plug these remote-controlled outlets into your regular outlets, and you can turn appliances and devices on and off from up to 100 feet away. In fact, the remote controls even work through doors and walls — so you can turn your coffee maker on while you're still in bed, or turn your holiday lights off without venturing into the cold. One reviewer wrote that each outlet "takes less than 30 seconds to set up," and another claimed that they're "probably the best deal of any product currently for sale on Amazon."

38. This Desk Lamp With 4 Different Lighting Modes Lampat LED Desk Lamp $26 | Amazon See on Amazon Get just the right amount of desktop illumination with this desk lamp that you can tailor to meet your needs. The lamp has five brightness levels and four lighting modes that range from clear white to warm gold, and you can use it for reading, studying, relaxing, and sleeping. You can even set the lamp on a 60-minute timer so it shuts off after you drift off. It's also angle-adjustable, and you can use the built-in USB charging port for your phone or tablet. It's perfect for college students and full-time workers alike.