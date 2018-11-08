These 34 Legendary Products On Amazon Prime Have Thousands Of Reviews

When it comes to Amazon Prime, I'm kind of obsessed. Ever since I signed up about a year ago, I've used that free two-day shipping perk more times I can count to try out all sorts of products. Of course, there is a method to the choices I make — and when it comes to makeup, skin care, organizational items, and gadgets — if it's a legendary product on Amazon with thousands of reviews, chances are I've probably tried it out by now. (And told everyone the reasons why they should buy it, too.)

If you're also someone who absolutely loves Amazon Prime and all the benefits that come with it, you know just how good a deal the subscription really is. What you might not know is just how many life-changing, Prime-eligible products you could have delivered to your doorstep tomorrow with just the click of a button.

Arguably one of the best things about having Amazon Prime (beyond that glorious free shipping) is knowing that you're getting a lot of value for your investment. The products that score most with Prime subscribers are like that too: They're innovative, multi-functional, and designed to make things simpler. Here are some of the absolute best Prime-eligible products you can buy now, which reviewers just can't get enough of.

1 A Miracle Acne Treatment That More Than 2,000 Reviewers Swear By Keeva Organics Acne Treatment $24 Amazon See on Amazon Get rid acne, cystic pimples, blackheads, and scars with this amazing tea tree oil treatment that more than 2,000 reviewers love. Perfect for sensitive complexions, this is formulated with organic ingredients to control and balance oily skin, relieve redness and irritation, visibly diminish the look of dark marks, and prevent future breakouts. "I have searched for YEARS for the right acne fighting formula that wouldn’t dry out my sensitive skin," wrote one reviewer. "I was skeptical to try another product just have another breakout after using it for a few days. Keeva has literally changed my skin." It also is packed with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, grape seed extract, and vitamin E to keep skin hydrated while the cream does its work.

2 A Two-In-One Straightening Brush That'll Never Scald You MiroPure Two-In-One Hair Straightener Brush $40 Amazon See on Amazon Worried that using a hair straightener means you'll get burned? With this two-in-one hair straightening brush, you'll never have to worry about scalding your hands or your scalp — it works much like a hair brush, and it even doubles as a hair detangler for an easy morning styling routine. It also features automatic shut-off and temperature lock, and comes with a styling glove. It heats up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and can work on all types of hair, even ultra-curly types. The brush also seals in hair cuticles, reducing the risk of breakage or damage.

3 The Only Plug-In Night Light You'll Ever Need To Use eufy Lumi Plug-In Night Light (4 Pack) $14 Amazon See on Amazon Forget about stumbling around in the dark, because with these plug-in night lights, you'll be able to navigate through your house without tripping on your way to the bathroom. This energy-efficient option delivers the perfect amount of glare-free lighting, and requires less than 30 cents a year to operate. You'll get four lights in this pack, and they automatically turn on only when regular lighting isn't enough to guide your path.

4 A Toothpaste That Naturally Whitens With Coconut Oil And Activated Charcoal Cali White Activated Charcoal And Coconut Oil Toothpaste $11 Amazon See on Amazon The combination of food-grade activated charcoal, coconut oil, and baking soda in this toothpaste makes for an all-natural way to effectively whiten teeth. It's fantastic for people with sensitive teeth or gums, and is naturally flavored with xylitol and peppermint oil for a pleasant taste. It's made in California, and it even helps promote gum health.

5 These Packing Cubes So You Can Take The Stress Out Of Traveling bago Packing Cubes (Set of 10) $24 Amazon See on Amazon Planning a big trip and looking for a way to make the most of your luggage space? This set of 10 packing cubes is the answer to your prayers! It comes with cubes of various sizes — and six that are made from reusable plastic to keep liquids sealed up and secure. Since they're made from rip-stop honeycomb nylon, clothes and other valuables will stay tucked away safely, and it makes your luggage incredibly organized and streamlined.

6 An Essential Oil Kit That'll Turn You Onto The Benefits Of Aromatherapy Natrogix Bliss Essential Oils (Set of 9) $18 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're looking for a thoughtful gift or just a way to relax and unwind after a tough day, you can't go wrong with this affordable essential oil gift set. It comes with nine classic oils, including vivifying peppermint, soothing tea tree, and calming lavender. These pair perfectly with an essential oil diffuser, or you could use them as is and dab them on your wrists or pillowcases if you're trying to get a little shut-eye. The gold amber bottles protect them from the light, and there are no additives to these high-quality oils.

7 These No-Tie Shoelaces That'll You Wonder How You Ever Lived Without Lock Laces $8 Amazon See on Amazon Popular with people of all ages — but especially those who run or workout and can't risk their laces untying — Lock Laces are an ingenious invention that you can use easily in place of laces. Instantly transform any pair of sneakers you've got into a pair of slip-ons using these no-tie laces, which work with virtually any type of shoe and conform to your foot. An added bonus: they add compression to pressure points, which can even make your shoes more comfortable to use.

8 A Replenishing Balm That Provides A Barrier So Your Skin Won't Chafe BodyGlide Anti-Chafe Balm $8 Amazon See on Amazon Skin can get irritated easily — and it most certainly always happens when you sweat and your thighs start to rub together. Luckily, this anti-chafe balm helps provide a natural barrier, so even the most sensitive skin stays safe, even when exposed to potential irritants. Just apply this allergen-free balm anywhere else that gets irritated before you put your clothes on, and you'll be amazed at how long-lasting it is. Enriched with vitamins A, B, E, and F, it also keeps pores clog-free, so sweat escapes and your skin breathes (and your clothing won't get ruined in the process).

9 The Best Tumbler To Have When You're In Beast Mode Greens Steel Beast Insulated Tumbler $22 Amazon See on Amazon Activate beast mode and get your caffeine fix all in one fell swoop with this insulated tumbler, which comes with a spill-proof lid and is designed to keep beverages at the perfect temperature for longer than ever. Made with sweat-proof food-grade stainless steel, it won't rust or get scratched up with heavy use, and it doesn't impart flavors into drinks. Instead, it's built to match the scope and intensity of your day, so you'll always have a perfectly temperate drink within reach. It also comes with two stainless steel straws and a straw cleaner.

10 A Set Of Comfy Cotton Panties, Because You Can Never Have Too Many Amazon Essentials Cotton Stretch Bikini Panty (XS-XXL) (6 Pack) $12 Amazon See on Amazon You can never go wrong with a pair of basic cotton panties, and this set from Amazon Essentials is even more tempting because it's cheap AF. Made in a classic bikini style, they offer medium coverage and a comfortable, secure fit. Since they're made from breathable cotton, these panties are ideal for all-day wear. One reviewer writes: "Thank you, Amazon. It only took about 8 years, but I'm now back to feeling bliss again in my cotton undies."

11 This Adorable Little Microwave Cooker You Can Use To Make Eggs Allstar Innovations Egg-Tastic Microwave Cooker $13 Amazon See on Amazon Love eggs but hate having to clean up messy frying pans, spatulas, and grease stains when you're done? Say farewell to all those annoying hassles with the Egg-Tastic egg cooker. All you need to do is whisk eggs in this pot, then pop it in the microwave and you'll have tasty scrambled eggs in a minute. These even poach eggs, too. The bottom of this pot is non-slip and non-stick, so no need to worry about eggs sticking to the bottom, either.

12 An Eyeliner Stamp For Vampier, Smudge-Proof Wings Vogue Effects Eyeliner Stamps (Set of 2) $13 Amazon See on Amazon Back in the day, I used to really struggle to get good wings — that is, until I found this eyeliner stamp duo from Vogue Effects. With an almost-perfect five-star rating on Amazon, this is one little beauty secret you'll want to have in your arsenal. Waterproof and smudge-proof, these pens come with a stamp at each end to use on the corner of your eye to create a quick and totally sexy cat-eye look on command. The best part of all is that this actually lasts, so you don't have to worry about fading or smudging throughout the day.

13 This Academic Planner For Increased Concentration And Productivity Freedom Mastery Law of Attraction Life Planner $36 Amazon See on Amazon Better organizational habits are just an entry away when you've got this life planner within reach. Filled with 265 pages and made with a weekly planning overview that covers July 2018 to 2019, this planner will do more than just keep you on task: it can help you create more free time and happiness, too. It also functions as a gratitude journal, comes with stickers, and can help you set and track larger goals for the year. Since it comes with a soft cover made out of vegan-friendly PU leather, it's also stylish.

14 A Jump Rope That More Than 6,000 Reviewers On Amazon Say Is A Must-Have Survival and Cross Jump Rope $10 Amazon See on Amazon "I've had this jump rope for almost two years. It's fantastic. Never tangles, and whips through the air with speed and a very satisfying whish sound," wrote one reviewer of this speed cable jump rope, which is perfect for a range of exercise regimens. Whether you're doing MMA training or just want to refresh your cardio routines, this fast and extremely lightweight jump rope can help you achieve your fitness goals. It's fully adjustable using two sliding screws, so it works for anyone.

15 The Best Serum To Use For Longer, Fuller-Looking Eyebrows And Lashes Hairgenics Eyelash Growth Enhancer And Brow Serum $30 Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking to grow your eyelashes or fill in sparse patches on your brows, try out this cult-favorite botanical serum. It gives a natural boost to your lashes and brows, resulting in fuller, thicker hair. Hypoallergenic and easy to apply, reviewers recommend putting this on in a thin line along your upper and lower lash line once a day at nighttime, then applying it at the root area of your lashes for at least 60 days.

16 This Microfiber Towel That Absorbs Up To Two Times More Water Than Terrycloth Ones Meguiar's Microfiber Drying Towel $10 Amazon See on Amazon Super-absorbent and incredibly durable, this microfiber towel is far more effective than traditional terry options because it soaks up to two times more moisture. Made with a waffle texture that wrings out easily and leaves a spot-free finish, this is a great asset when you're washing a car by hand and want to really leave it with lots of shine.

17 A Mini-Water Filtration System You'll Be Glad You Packed For Outdoor Trips Sawyer Products Mini-Water Filtration System $19 Amazon See on Amazon If you love taking trips outdoors, you need to have a filtration system like this in your pack. Why? Because using this ensures that no matter what, you'll always have access to safe drinking water. This high-performance filter can fit in the palm of your hand, weighs only 2 ounces, and attaches directly to the included drinking pouch or a water bottle. It safely removes up to 99.99 percent of all bacteria (including salmonella, cholera, and E.coli), plus 99.99 percent of protozoa like giardia. It'll filter over 100,000 gallons of water, so it's also a great value that'll last you.

18 A Refreshing Rose Water Toner That'll Leave Your Skin Feeling So Damn Good Leven Rose 24K Gold Rose Water Facial Toner $20 Amazon See on Amazon Pamper your skin and leave it feeling cool and rejuvenated with this 24 karat gold facial toner, which is also made with soothing rose water to help even the most skin look clear and feel smooth. With luxurious gold as part of the blend, your skin's collagen production will be activated to plump up the skin and leave it glowing. Lightly scented and wonderful to use for removing makeup, this rose water toner is the best way to treat your complexion after a tough day.

19 A Vacuum Specially Designed To Get Rid Of All Those Crumbs In Your Car Lolldeal Car Vacuum $22 Amazon See on Amazon Cars get full of crumbs, dust, and dirt. It's just the way things go. But instead of sweating the state of your car (especially your back seat) just pick up this vacuum instead. Designed specifically for in-car use, it's small and compact, but also pretty powerful too. It comes with a slim nozzle, a 14.8-foot power cord, and a removable HEPA filter, which you can wash with water. Ideal for getting into crevices and tough corners that are hard to clean otherwise, this little guy can transform even the messiest cars.

20 The Only Leave-In Treatment For Your Hair That You'll Want To Use It's a 10 Miracle Leave-In Treatment $23 Amazon See on Amazon This leave-in treatment can really work wonders for your hair — especially if you're struggling with ultra-dry, damaged hair or split ends. This spray works to minimize hair damage from the moment you put it on, and can form a protective barrier against heat damage when you're using a flat iron or curler. More than 2,500 reviewers say this is well worth the extra expense, because if you use this spray daily, it can make hair feel silky and control frizz. It also works with color-treated hair to make color last longer, detangles, and stops hair from breaking.

21 A Rotating Makeup Organizer That'll Fit Literally Everything You've Got Jerrybox 360 Degree Rotation Organizer $21 Amazon See on Amazon If you're tired of always having a messy shelf or vanity and need a more accessible way to store all your skin care and beauty stuff, this 360-degree organizer is a lifesaver. It's better than a traditional makeup organizer because you can spin it around, and it's got so much space: it can fit dozens of brushes and bottles and still have room for lipsticks, nail polish, and any other cosmetics you have all over your vanity. This also has seven different layers, which you can adjust — and it's incredibly easy to clean just by wiping it down with a damp washcloth.

22 This Gross But Essential Drain Stopper That Catches All The Hair And Gunk You Don't Want To Think About TubShroom $13 Amazon See on Amazon Cleaning drains can be nasty AF, but if you've got this little strainer, a gross drain won't be your problem anymore. Made to get icky and covered in hair, the TubShroom is an incredibly flexible (but also durable) drain stop that catches hair before it can clog up drains, but doesn't keep water from flowing through it while you're showering or bathing. It's also easy to clean, because all you have to do is pop it out, wipe it off, and presto! No more messes and no more clogs.

23 A Pair Of Running Socks That Won't Slip When You're On A Run Balega No-Show Running Socks (S-XL) $13 Amazon See on Amazon These seamless socks are basically a runner's dream. They're hand-linked and come with a reinforced heel and toe — and mesh construction for better ventilation and breathability. Plush along the sole for added protection, these socks really score because they come with a heel tab too, which prevents the sock from slipping into your running shoe when you're working out.

24 The Only Pillow You'll Want To Use In The Tub The Original Gorilla Grip Spa Bath Pillow $16 Amazon See on Amazon Your self-care time is essential, and if you're the type of person who loves to take long baths, you need to give this spa pillow a try. It works great as a complement to a bath tray and is extra-large and soft. It comes with seven powerful suction cups on the back, which help eliminate annoying pillow slippage and creates a more relaxing bathing experience.

25 A Liquid Solution For Getting Rid Of Razor Burn And Bumps Tend Skin The Skin Care Solution $22 Amazon See on Amazon Razor bumps and burns are no match for this solution, which was formulated to make common skin irritations and ingrown hairs total history. Reviewers of this incredibly popular liquid — which has a nearly perfect five-star rating on Amazon — say it's best to slather this on 48 hours or so before you plan to remove hair. It's safe to use on both the face and bikini area, and one reviewer writes: "I absolutely love this product. I use it right after and between my Brazilian wax to avoid any ingrown hairs. It literally takes care of them overnight, even used on a pimple on my face and disappeared the next day."

26 The Shower Speaker That Makes You Want To Stay In There Even Longer AYL Portable Outdoor and Shower Bluetooth 4.1 Speaker $25 Amazon See on Amazon Always wished you could find a way to listen to your favorite top 40 hits while you're in the tub or shower, but don't want to risk getting your smartphone wet? This water-resistant speaker is the best, whether you're looking to take it in the bathroom with you or out when you're hiking or camping and exposed to the elements. It uses Bluetooth 4.0 technology, so it pairs with portable devices much more quickly than other portable Bluetooth speakers, and has a range of 33 feet. It also has a battery that's good for up to 12 hours of music, and only takes three hours to recharge.

28 The Best Air Purifying Bag For Closets And Other Small Spaces Moso Natural Air Purifying Bag $10 Amazon See on Amazon Stubborn smells can linger for a frustrating amount of time in small spaces, but using this air purifying bag from Moso, you can chase pesky odors away and keep them from coming back. Reusable for up to two years, you can reactivate a bag by setting it outside in the sun once a month for up to an hour. It's made with bamboo charcoal, which effectively absorbs and removes all odors — and even gets rid of harmful pollutants from the air. It's perfect to store in drawers, closets, or even right into your shoes

29 A Rack That Finally Solves The Age-Old Question, 'How Do You Organize Pots And Pans?' Deco Brothers Pan Organizer Rack $17 Amazon See on Amazon Pots and pans are notoriously a pain in the butt to keep organized. But this little organizer here? You know, the one that's incredibly durable and good to use horizontally or vertically? It's the solution you've been waiting for. With this rack, you can store up to five pans at once depending on how you hang it, and you can even mount this inside cabinets using the screws included.

30 This Set Of Microfiber Sheets That's Completely Hypoallergenic And Soft On Sensitive Skin Mellanni Bed Sheet Set $25 Amazon See on Amazon It's understandable if you think you've been sleeping on a cloud after a night or two with these sheets on your bed. After all, they're made from super-soft microfiber and they're completely hypoallergenic, meaning the fabric is incredibly gentle — especially on sensitive skin. Machine-washable and available in a variety of colors, these are very resilient, won't fade, and won't wrinkle no matter how many times you run them through a dryer.

31 A Versatile Umbrella That Protects Against Sun Damage Sport-Brella All-Position Umbrella with Universal Clamp $20 Amazon See on Amazon When you're outdoors for a long period of time, you could be exposing your skin to a tremendous amount of sun damage. Luckily, using this umbrella could keep your skin safe from 99.5 percent of all harmful UVA/UVB rays. It comes with a clamp, which fits in place with most things, and has four-way, 360-degree swivel — so it provides rugged cover at any angle.

32 These Spot Patches That Are Really Effective For Treating Acne Breakouts COSRX Acne Pimple Patches (24 Patches) $5 Amazon See on Amazon Sometimes you don't need an all-over acne treatment, but instead, you just need a spot treatment that'll help heal breakouts quickly and conceal them. Enter these patches. This thin and clear hydrocolloid patch treat breakouts by protecting the spot from bacteria and infection. Another advantage of using them is that each patch sticks to the skin and absorbs all that icky gunk from whiteheads and popped zits, so you're less likely to want to pick and scratch at them yourself. They're also fast-acting and can be worn under foundation.

33 An Ultra-Potent Vitamin That Naturally Stimulates Hair Growth Sports Research Biotin (120 Capsules) $19 Amazon See on Amazon Biotin supports healthy hair, skin, and nail growth, and taking just one pill a day has been linked to better wellness in all three areas. If you're experiencing hair loss or brittle nails, biotin may be the best way to reverse that, but be sure to consult with a doctor or healthcare provider before you do. "Best Biotin I have tried," one reviewer revealed. "Not only stopped my hair from falling out, after a month or so I noticed new growth and my nails are strong (can't say stronger because they were never strong in the first place)."