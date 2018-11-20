OK, before you start panicking, I want to remind you, astrology is a tool, and it's up to us to use it to our advantage. Now, these three zodiac signs will have the worst Thanksgiving 2018, but that's only when we compare it to the rest of the zodiac: Taurus, Cancer, and Capricorn. With that being said, I still want you to keep a positive mindset, despite the astrological aspects that may or may not affect you, OK? Remember, this isn't always going to apply to everyone, so let's not overthink it. In the meantime, here's a closer look at what's in store for Thanksgiving 2018, as per the ever-changing cosmos.

First thing's first, Mercury is retrograde, and in happy-go-lucky Sagittarius. Now, there's nothing wrong with being overly optimistic, however, you want to make sure you're being realistic in the process. Imagine, Mercury retrograde slows things down, and in the sign of the archer, it can definitely spark some unnecessary misunderstandings. Put it this way: Mercury governs all things related to communication, technology, transportation, and commerce. Sagittarius, on the other hand, is a symbol of discovery, travel, and the "bigger picture." So, Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius can get you into some trouble, especially if you're not being tactful.

For instance, don't overbook your social calendar, because you're bound to miss one of your holiday soirees. Also, for those of you who are into the petty gossip, I would sincerely keep to myself, as Mercury in Sagittarius speaks with no filter. Something else to keep in mind is, don't agree to things just because. I promise you, all of this will haunt you once Mercury retrograde slides back into vengeful Scorpio. Now, the sun will join Mercury and Jupiter on Thanksgiving, and this will feel like a breath of fresh air, compared to Scorpio season, of course. However, make sure you don't do anything in excess, as Jupiter tends to take things to the next level.

Nevertheless, here's what's in store for Taurus, Cancer, and Capricorn's Thanksgiving this year:

Taurus: You're An Emotional Wreck

Take it easy, Taurus. You're going through some far-reaching changes this year, and they just so happen to kick off on Thanksgiving, aka the first day of Sagittarius season. You're not big on channeling your emotions, but there's no denying that you have a few things in your mind, and that's totally fine. You're entitled to have your good days and your bad days, right? All I'm saying is, don't hold back, and make sure you listen to your body. Don't force what doesn't feel right.

Cancer: You're Overwhelmed

You do realize you've got a sh*t load of things on your plate, right? Granted, you're used to holding down the fort, but maybe it's time you take a little break? Honestly, the holidays couldn't come at a better time, and I suggest you take this time for yourself. Your loved ones are your everything, but you can't always take their problems away, and make them yours. In the meantime, don't even think twice about going in on those homemade mash potatoes. They have your name written all over it.

Capricorn: You're Ready For A Nap

Oh, Capricorn. I know you're over this year and such, but please hang in there for the time being. The good thing about this is, you're about to experience your solar revolution in the next couple of weeks, and it's going to feel like a fresh beginning. Put it this way: this is your time to rest, reflect, and heal, before you're reborn again. Fact is, you've got a lot of 12th house action going on, and this is the area of your chart that rules your dreams and subconscious. Embrace your solitude, and tap into your psyche.