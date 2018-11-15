It's time to turn the page. Sagittarius is the ninth sign in the zodiac, and this year, the season of the archer marks the ending of what many consider an unforgettable 2018, despite its trials and tribulations. Speaking of, these three zodiac signs will have the worst Sagittarius season 2018, but as always, this too shall pass: Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn. In the words of fellow Sag Miley Cyrus, "no one stays the same, change is a thing you can count on." It's during these pivotal moments, where one experiences the most growth. Don't be afraid to welcome the changes coming your way.

Sagittarius season is always refreshing. Its fiery enthusiasm and contagious optimism, is everything we need after swimming through the depths of the underworld in powerful Scorpio. The energy of Sagittarius is both confident and lively, as its arrow aimlessly points towards an infinite sky, with hope and wonder. This astrological season fuels our inner wanderer, and spontaneous gambler. It encourages us to take risks, and most importantly, it reminds us to have faith in our actions. Truth is, everything has a consequence, whether it be good or bad, but even still, that doesn't mean we shouldn't look on the bright side every once in a while.

Can you imagine the thought of planning your every move, just so you don't make any mistakes? That is not life, and that sure as hell isn't going to happen during Sagittarius season. No one likes to fail, but for the sign of the archer, it's beyond the thought of "being wrong," or "defeated." This astrological season will bring you one step closer to discovery, so you might as well make it an adventure. Besides, there's nothing wrong with taking a chance. In fact, every time you buy a lottery ticket, or put your money into a slot machine at the casino, you're basically venturing into unknown territory. Nothing is guaranteed, but then again, you never know.

Nevertheless, here's what's in store for Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn this season:

Taurus: You Loathe The Unknown

Oh, Taurus. I don't think there's anyone in the world who hates taking risks as much as you. Granted, this is not your cosmic territory, but wait. Before you think the absolute worst, let's switch it up, and look at the positive side of this. With the sun, Mercury and Jupiter traveling through your eighth house of sex and transformation, one thing's for sure: you're going through far-reaching changes. However, no one said these changes were going to be bad, so why the negative thoughts? Let Jupiter show you how it's done.

Virgo: You're Don't Feel Secure

Listen, aside from Mercury retrograde, there is absolutely nothing for you to worry about. Granted, the sun, Mercury, and Jupiter are making waves in your cozy fourth house of home, security, and soul foundation, but you need to know that this is all for the best. The universe has your back, Virgo. Now, if this transit feels too stressful, take a moment out of your day to stop what you're doing, and take a deep breathe. You are grounded, and aligned with your highest self.

Capricorn: You're Anxious AF

You're stepping out of your comfort zone this season, and of course, it scares the sh*t out of you. With the sun, Jupiter and Mercury retrograde, in your secretive 12th house of karma and behind-the-scenes work, the last thing you feel is positive. I know what you're going through, but have you ever considered the thought of surrendering? Put it this way: the only thing you need to do is live in the now. Let go and let god. You are exactly where you need to be, Capricorn.