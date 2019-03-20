Is it just me or is 2019 totally flying by? Although, I guess I could blame Mercury retrograde for feeling so hazy, but then again, what's going to happen this April when three planets are retrograde? Speaking of which, these three zodiac signs will have the worst April 2019, but the universe will never give you more than you can handle: Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn. I mean that, too. See, despite the constant buzz on Mercury retrograde, and what is considered as "tumultuous" astro weather, in the end, we're all too busy trying to debunk and validate the inevitable commonalities. Granted, astrology is a powerful tool indeed, but don't get it twisted, as neither of us have it all figured out... not even close.

Truth is, it doesn't matter whether you believe in fate or free will, astrology is still a combination of both, and I'll tell you why. For starters, the planetary positioning on a birth chart determines everything from our emotions, inner world, communication style, and at times, even our physical appearance. Now, just because you have a "planetary prototype," doesn't mean you will walk in a straight line for the rest of your life. Meaning, not all Venus in Cancer natives will relate to others in the same manner, the same way a Capricorn ascendant doesn't promise professional success by default.

Anyway, what I mean by that is, if you decide to consider the astrological facts, then please do so with an open mind. For instance, as an astrology enthusiast, and practicing astrologer, I foresee the earth signs having a tough time this month, but that doesn't mean every earth sign will experience it the same way, or that they're doomed. These are general predictions, after considering this month's astro weather, and planetary positioning. However, this horoscope may or may not resonate with you, and that's totally fine. Although, in the meantime, it wouldn't hurt to look at your rising sign for a second opinion.

There's a lot happening this month, starting with the new moon in Aries on Apr. 5, and Jupiter retrograde in Sagittarius on Apr. 10. BTW, Jupiter retrograde isn't your typical retrograde cycle, given that it is the planet of abundance and expansion, which means, when this planet slows down, it only elongates the discovery process. Mercury retrograde, on the other hand, stifles communication and technology. No offense to Mercury, but it's way more annoying. Outer planets Saturn and Pluto will also retrograde this month, but that's a whole other conversation.

Nevertheless, here's what this month has in store for the steady earth signs:

Taurus: You Might Be Feeling Out Of Place

It's going to be OK, Taurus. The sun will be traveling through your secretive 12th house of closure, karma, and behind-the-scenes work for the majority of the month, so it wouldn't surprise me if there's something you need to let go off, or perhaps someone you need to forgive. Whatever the case may be, this is your chance to let go, let God, and get some rest before your solar return later in the month, and trust me when I say, you're going to need it! Uranus is in your sign now, and well... there's nothing steady or easygoing about it.

Virgo: You Feel Like You Have No Control

I've told you this before, but there's no such thing as perfect, Virgo. Besides, when was the last time you took some time off for yourself? Mental health days are always needed, and with the sun traveling through your suspicious eighth house of sex, transformation, and shared resources for the majority of the month, you're likely going through some far-reaching changes during this time. Don't fight it, Virgo. Let it be, and don't be afraid to be vulnerable.

Capricorn: You Might Be Feeling Somewhat Overwhelmed

What makes you feel secure, Capricorn? With the sun beaming through your cozy fourth house of home, family, and emotional foundation for the majority of the month, you're likely feeling a bit more introverted than usual. Meaning, you will much rather spend time in solitude, and in the comfort of your home, than surrounded by people during this time. On another note, your ruling planet Saturn begins its retrograde cycle this month, so there's definitely a couple of things you need to revisit, in regard to your current structure and foundation.