Capricorn season is here, and I promise you, there's a lot more to this astrological season than you think. For starters, these three zodiac signs will have the best Capricorn season 2018, so luckily for them, they will feel right at home in the cold winter breeze: Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn. For the record, this doesn't mean the rest of the zodiac won't have anything to look forward. On the contrary, I am simply doing what Capricorn's do best: I'm being honest. Speaking of which, it really doesn't get more "straight to the point," than Capricorn. This earth sign is brutally honest, and that's one of its best qualities.

Truth is, when you look at the spirituality behind the winter season, you'll find that, although it can come with harsh weather and pitch-black darkness, there is still a magic in the season's essence; it's almost indescribable. For instance, our ancestors used to prepare for the winter's wrath for months in advance in order to survive. In the midst of the cold darkness that seemed never-ending, all they had left was hope. They hoped that it would all be over, and that the sun would come out, shedding its majestic light and warmth, for the flowers to bloom in the springtime.

When we take mother nature into consideration, and find a connection to astrology, it's easier to make sense of it all. What I mean by that is, similar to the winter, Capricorn season is savage, but there is always hope. Saturn, Capricorn's planetary ruler, rewards us when we put in the work, and rest assured, the sun will come out tomorrow. Mind you, I am not trying to be cheesy with that Annie line, but you know it's true. If we focus on our goals, work hard, and act with integrity, what do we get? Results. Period. Which is why it's up to you to make the best of Capricorn season, stargazers. Don't let anyone tell you otherwise.

Here's what's in store for Taurus, Libra, and Capricorn this season:

Taurus: You're Feeling Optimistic

At this point, you and I both know, you've come a long way, Taurus. Every season has its purpose, and you survived what feels like one of the most difficult seasons for you. So what's next? I know you have a feeling of restlessness building within you, but it's important that you channel that energy into something positive. In fact, think like a Capricorn, for just a second. How can you turn that confident and restless energy into something solid? How will you make use of this contagious optimism? Hint: travel, write, pick up an astrology book, etc. The possibilities are endless this season.

Virgo: You're Feeling Confident AF

Hey, Virgo. I love it when you talk dirty. OK, I'm kidding, (duh) but you can't blame me for loving your Beyoncé confidence. This season is rich with passion, romance, self-love, and creativity. Meaning, you better get out there and show them who run the world! New project in the works? New love? At this point, anything is welcome as long as you're genuinely content with it. Have fun this season, Virgo. You have so much light to share with the rest of the world, and plus, you deserve it.

Capricorn: You're Celebrating Your Solar Revolution

Happy birthday to you... OK, I know you're not into the whole song and dance, but it's your birthday season, so you have no choice but to like the attention. All I'm going to say is, wow. Another year has gone by, and a new eclipse season has arrived. Yes, Capricorn darling. There will be an eclipse in your sign this month, and while most people tend to fear the outcome, I'm going to do the opposite. You've. Got. This. Remember who you are, because there's nothing you love more than a challenge.