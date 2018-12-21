These 3 Zodiac Signs Should Stay In On New Year's Eve, Because Sometimes It's Just Not Worth It

New Year's Eve has arrived, and while some of us are putting our favorite party dresses on, others are reluctant to be celebrating, because let's face it, this holiday isn't everyone's cup of tea. Which reminds me, these three zodiac signs should stay in on New Year's Eve, just incase they're not feeling the astro weather: Aries, Scorpio, and Sagittarius. I'll get into it in a minute, but the last night of 2018 is looking interesting, to say the least. Also, raise your hand if you're ready to say goodbye to this never-ending year. OK, I'll pretend I see a show of hands, because mine is totally up.

On the night of New Year's Eve, the moon will be in secretive Scorpio, and again, I hate to be the bearer of bad news, because god knows I love my Scorpios, but Scorpio moons are rarely ever festive. On the contrary, they're eerie, revealing, and intensely emotional. Also, I have nothing against that because there's a time and a place for everything, and all is cyclical. However, when we look at an event such as NYE, we usually plan for optimism and upbeat feels, along with Champagne bubbles and celebratory confetti, (obvi) but that's not the case with the energy of Scorpio.

Furthermore (and this is better news), Mars enters its home sign, Aries, after spending more than a month in dreamy Pisces land and — trust me — this is amazing news. Mars is hot-headed, impulsive, and intense, and Pisces is literally the complete opposite. With Mars in Pisces, a lot of us have been struggling with making decisions, getting things done, and taking action in general. So, the transition of Mars in Aries will feel like a cosmic kick after days of uncertainty, lethargy, and running circles around la la land. See? It's not so bad after all.

However, I still think Aries, Scorpio, and Leo would prefer staying in, but that's just me.

Aries: You've Got A Lot On Your Mind

Look, the good news is, your ruling planet Mars will be back in your sign around 9 p.m. ET on New Year's Eve, but in the meantime, let's see how we can make the best of that moon in Scorpio. Fact is, you've gone through a lot this year, and you might suddenly start dwelling or contemplating, and well, neither are necessary, but Scorpio energy tends to do that. You have so much going for you this year, I say you make it a cozy night in, and focus on your goals for 2019.

Leo: You're Feeling Grouchy

Hi, Leo. Trust me, I know you love to party, but there's a time and place for everything, and I think you're in the mood for a low-key night. Besides, with the moon traveling through your domestic fourth house of home, family, and soul foundation, you're feeling a bit grouchy, sleepy, and moodier than usual. Good news though, Mars will be entering your sister sign that night, so this melancholy spell won't last long. In the meantime, put on your holiday onesie, bake some cookies, and if you're in the mood, spend time with your loved ones.

Scorpio: You're Moody AF

This isn't a warning, Scorpio, so calm down. The moon is in your sign, and you're simply not in the socializing mood, you know? New Year's Eve is about celebrating, but everyone's different, so you can't force yourself to go out, especially when you're not feeling it. Besides, hanging at home and watching some of your favorite movies is always an option. Also, Netflix and chill isn't out of the question either. Ring in the new year your way, Scorpio.