If you're new here, I'll fill you in: Walmart.com is a goldmine filled with affordable furniture and home goods that look far more expensive than they really are. From mid-century inspired cabinets to Scandinavian candle sticks, Walmart.com makes furnishing your home (with designs you actually want to buy) affordable for every budget. And, with a furniture sale with discounts of up to 50%, there's no better time to get shopping.

To help get you started, we're sharing 23 of our favorite furniture and home goods finds on Walmart.com that are on sale now.

Lamps & Ceiling Pendants

Couches, Chairs And Loveseats

Storage

Mirrors, Decor, And Everything Else

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments. This article reflects price at publication and may change.