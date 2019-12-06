Shutterstock

These 23 Super Cute Furniture Finds On Walmart.com Are Up To 50% Off (And Look Really Expensive)

By Kate Marin

If you're new here, I'll fill you in: Walmart.com is a goldmine filled with affordable furniture and home goods that look far more expensive than they really are. From mid-century inspired cabinets to Scandinavian candle sticks, Walmart.com makes furnishing your home (with designs you actually want to buy) affordable for every budget. And, with a furniture sale with discounts of up to 50%, there's no better time to get shopping.

To help get you started, we're sharing 23 of our favorite furniture and home goods finds on Walmart.com that are on sale now.

Lamps & Ceiling Pendants

Wood Table Lamp with Green Velvet Shade by Drew Barrymore Flower Home
$59
$35
 | 
Walmart
MoDRN Neo Luxury Globe Floor Lamp
$101
$51
 | 
Walmart
Green Glass Pendant Light by Drew Barrymore Flower Home
$62
$20
 | 
Walmart
Wood Floor Lamp with Green Velvet Shade by Drew Barrymore Flower Home
$120
$60
 | 
Walmart
Venetian Wine Glass Pendant Light by Drew Barrymore Flower Home
$62
$20
 | 
Walmart
Antique Brass Retro Table Light by Drew Barrymore Flower Home
$68
$58
 | 
Walmart
MoDRN Naturals Round Oak Table Lamp
$34
$17
 | 
Walmart

Couches, Chairs And Loveseats

MoDRN Refined Industrial Atoll Metal Base Lounge Chair, Multiple Colors
$290
$145
 | 
Walmart
MoDRN Mid-Century Drover Counter Stool, Multiple Colors
$169
$85
 | 
Walmart
MoDRN Refined Industrial Atoll Metal Base 87" Sofa, Multiple Colors
$899
$450
 | 
Walmart

Storage

MoDRN Scandinavian Finna Console Bookcase
$279
$140
 | 
Walmart
MoDRN Naturals Milo Wide Dresser
$499
$250
 | 
Walmart
MoDRN Scandinavian Finna Wood Accent Cabinet - White and Light Oak
$249
$125
 | 
Walmart
MoDRN Naturals Milo 4 Drawer Tall Dresser
$519
$260
 | 
Walmart
MoDRN Neo Luxury Dylan Bar Cabinet
$499
$250
 | 
Walmart
MoDRN Naturals Ellery Console Table
$349
$175
 | 
Walmart

Mirrors, Decor, And Everything Else

MoDRN Scandinavian Silver Candle Holders Set of 2
$29
$15
 | 
Walmart
MoDRN Industrial Decorative Tray
$20
$10
 | 
Walmart
MoDRN Naturals Metal Framed Round Decorative Wall Mirror With Wood Shelf
$69
$42
 | 
Walmart
MoDRN Naturals 12pc Dinnerware Set, Smoke
$60
$30
 | 
Walmart
MoDRN Industrial Stainless Steel Asymmetrical Mirrored Water Pitcher
$40
$20
 | 
Walmart
MoDRN Naturals Round Mirror with Wood Accent
$32
$16
 | 
Walmart
MoDRN Scandinavian 4 Piece Bowl Set, Bleached Sand
$25
$13
 | 
Walmart

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments. This article reflects price at publication and may change.