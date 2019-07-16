Feeling like you're the only person on the planet who still hasn't had a real, bonafide relationship? Well, even though it may not seem like it, you're not alone. Don't believe me? Take it from these 11 women's quotes about being single until their 20s. In a recent Reddit AskWomen thread, women who didn't enter their first relationships until they were in their 20s shared their stories and, oh man, they are deeply relatable.

Actually, before we get into their stories, let me kick things off by sharing my own. I met my now boyfriend at 23, which in retrospect I know isn't that old at all. But, at the time, it felt really old. All my friends had been in multiple serious relationships and my most serious relationships were a couple of guys I had been "casually hooking up with" for more than, like, two weeks. I had never been in love and I had never even had the experience where I liked a guy and he liked me back and we just... dated. In fact, that experience sounded foreign to me and I was pretty convinced after a while that it wasn't going to happen. But the point is that it did. And I know it happened when it was supposed to happen with the person it was supposed to happen with. I really hope that if you feel like I did back then you wind up with the same experience.

OK, that was my shpeal. Now time to read the stories of these ladies.

She was 25 and it was a mess.

I was around 25. It was a mess and I didn't know what I was doing. I broke it off so many times but he kept coming back. After a year he moved to another city and I was looking at job/apts there, but then he met another girl (his now wife.) I was devastated and it took me 3 years to get over. But I learned so much from it, and I don't regret it at all. I was a late bloomer. —/u/fostinky

She was 28 and she wishes her heart was broken as a teen.

The closest thing I've ever had to a "relationship" was at 28 and it recently ended. As I'm going through that heartbreak, I think I'm taking it harder now than I would have in my teens and early twenties. —/u/nuniinunii

She met her now husband at 26.

I always felt like I was late in dating. I was 26 when I met my now husband, I never had a boyfriend before him. He had experience another girl before me. He was my first ever kiss and first ever person I slept with. My cousin told me I should have experience with different guys before settling but I couldn't bring myself to do it. My husband also believed in dating exclusively instead of dating multiple people. We've been together 6 yrs now and married 7months and we're expecting our first child together :) —/u/wendy0786

She met Mr. Right at 27 and couldn't be happier.

Met my now-boyfriend at 27 (now 28); he's 32 — we're both each other's first. We've found that our wait helped us to know ourselves better and what we wanted from a life-long partnership with another adult. Speaking for myself, my 20s were awkward and full of me trying different things, making mistakes. I would not have trusted me to make such an important decision back then. We met on Hinge last December. Just started discussing our future plans (getting married) with his family this past weekend. We couldn't be happier :) —/u/introvert-tothemax

They started dating at 24 and she was happy to be late to the game.

I started dating my first boyfriend at 24 and had a lot of firsts with him. It was kind of nice to be late to the game because I knew myself better and was comfortable as an individual! Rather that going out and partying most of our dates were pretty low key. Now at age 26, we are on our way to getting married in 11 months! People make it sound like it is a bad thing to be a late bloomer in the dating arena, but I see it as an asset! —/u/jtryhus

She felt like she had to do a lot of catching up at 28.

I started dating someone at 28 and it was a really big learning curve for me. Even though we only dated for a few months, he made a big impact on my life. I had to learn to adjust certain things about myself like doing things together instead of doing them independently like I'm used to, planning things out so that we could maximize our time together instead of just doing things on the fly, sharing a bed, etc. I think there are some things I missed out on for not dating at a younger age, but I think I'm more stable and sure of myself now so I'm happy I waited. —/u/Cat-parties

Waiting until 21 left her desperate to just be in a relationship.

Not great. I had my first real boyfriend at 21. It was so much later than everyone else in my life that I was a bit desperate to just BE in a relationship. So I put up with a lot of shit that ideally I shouldn't have. —/u/wangomangotango

She married the first guy she dated at 23.

First real relationship/boyfriend at 23. Got married a year later, and will be married for 17 years next month. I think not dating til I was a littler older, worked out well. Both of us were a little more mature, and ready for a real relationship. —/u/RobynRuLo

She fell for the wrong guy at 28.

First and only relationship was at 28. It last only 3 months, and god damn was there a huge learning curve. Fell so hard for that boy, who was 7 year older then me. But he just wouldn't grow up.... —/u/Eastcoastpal

She fell for her roommate at 26 and it didn't last long.

I was 26 when I had my first relationship. I know it isn't the latest but it felt late to me. (Im 28 now) Anyway, he was my roommate and it only lasted four months due to his mother not approving of our relationship. He was cool besides that. I've been single ever since. I've always been a bit picky(hence the late dating) and normally it takes much longer than most to find a relationship. —/u/michyyy12