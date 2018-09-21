There Are 36 New Hallmark Christmas Movies Coming Out This Holiday Season, Seriously

Today is the last day of summer, but who are we kidding? It's never too early to start thinking about holiday movies. Hallmark has been prepping for the season all year long and just released its upcoming slate of original films that are set to air starting this October. Yes — as you put the finishing touches on your Mamma Mia! Dynamos costume, you can start settling into the spirit of the holidays courtesy of the network that brought us modern classics like Fir Crazy and Christmas Under Wraps. There are 36 new Hallmark Christmas movies coming out this year — mark your calendars and stock up on hot chocolate. 'Tis the season for cozying up on the couch.

As to be expected, many recurring stars of the network are coming back for 2018's round of joyful feel-good flicks. Jessica Loundes of 90210 fame will be headlining a merry movie, frequent Hallmark player Alicia Witt (have you seeen 2017's The Mistletoe Inn?) appears in another, and The Wonder Year's Danica McKeller returns for more festive fun. Lacey Chabert has become one of Hallmark's fetchest familiar faces, so of course she'll be a part of the roster. And Candace Cameron Bure, perhaps the unofficial queen of the Hallmark Christmas movie, is along for the cinematic sleigh ride too. Tatyana Ali, Jodie Sweeten, Christina Milian, and Kellie Pickler are also notable names set to deck the halls on the small screen. The holly jolly lineup kicks off Oct. 27 and doesn't stop until Christmas day, so anticipate being busy for pretty much two months straight.

Check out the full list release dates and titles here:

Christmas at Pemberley Manor (Oct. 27 on Hallmark Channel)

Christmas Joy (Nov. 3 on Hallmark Channel)

Road to Christmas (Nov. 4 on Hallmark Channel)

Marrying Father Christmas (Nov. 4 on Hallmark Channel)

It's Christmas Eve (Nov. 10 on Hallmark Channel)

Christmas in Love (Nov. 11 on Hallmark Channel)

A Soldier's Christmas (Nov. 11 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

Christmas at Graceland (Nov. 17 on Hallmark Channel)

A Godwink Christmas (Nov. 17 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

Mingle All the Way (Nov. 18 on Hallmark Channel)

Return to Christmas Creek (Nov. 18 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane (Nov. 19 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

Hope at Christmas (Nov. 20 on Hallmark Moives & Mysteries)

Christmas at the Palace (Nov. 21 on Hallmark Channel)

Christmas at Grand Valley (Nov. 22 on Hallmark Channel)

Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe (Nov. 23 on Hallmark Channel)

Christmas Everlasting (Nov. 24 on Hallmark Channel — Hallmark Hall of Fame)

Welcome to Christmas (Nov. 25 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

A Shoe Addict's Christmas (Nov. 25 on Hallmark Channel)

Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa (Dec. 1 on Hallmark Channel)

A Majestic Christmas (Dec. 2 on Hallmark Channel)

Northern Lights of Christmas (Dec. 2 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

Homegrown Christmas (Dec. 8 on Hallmark Channel)

Memories of Christmas (Dec. 8 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

Once Upon a Christmas Miracle (Dec. 9 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

Christmas Wonderland (Dec. 9 on Hallmark Channel)

A Gingerbread Romance (Dec. 15 on Hallmark Channel)

Time to Me to Come Home For Christmas (Dec. 15 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

Reunited at Christmas (Dec. 16 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

Entertaining Christmas (Dec. 16 on Hallmark Channel)

Christmas Copy (Dec. 22 on Hallmark Channel)

Small Town Christmas (Dec. 22, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

Christmas Made to Order (Dec. 23 on Hallmark Channel)

Christmas Bells are Ringing (Dec. 23 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

When Calls the Heart Christmas (Dec. 25 on Hallmark Channel)