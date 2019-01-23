As a relatively typical ~Brooklyn babe~ you know I'm all about sipping on those unique craft beers you've probably never even heard of (LOL, I joke). In reality, though, I'm also always down for a classic sip-all-day brew like Yuengling, and this year, the renowned brew brand is throwing a gigantic party to commemorate all of its 190 years in business. That's right, the beverage company is throwing down with a huge rager known as the Yuengling Good Times celebration, and if you haven't already heard about it, get ready for several months of beer-related fun. I can already tell it's going to be lit.

Well folks, it looks like 2019 is coming in real hot. Between the months of January and April, Yuengling is encouraging any and all fans (aged 21 years and older) to show off all the good times they're having with the company's brews. In fact, if you share a photo of your favorite Yuengling moment with the hashtag #YuenglingGoodTimes, you will be automatically entered to win gift cards from a variety companies like Uber, Uber Eats, and even StubHub, according to a press release. Regardless if you snap your #YuenglingGoodTimes photo from the Super Bowl, a house party, or if it's simply from the comfort of your couch after a long AF work day, you'll be eligible to win. Sounds pretty sweet, doesn't it?

Winning a gift card would basically be a dream come true, but the celebrations don't stop there. If you happen to be in or around the Pottsville, Pennsylvania area on April 18, Yuengling will be inviting any and all fans (aged 21 years and older) to visit the country's oldest brewery for free, according to the press release. At the brewery, Yuengling employees will be discussing how the brewery lasted through the Prohibition in the 1920s, families who have worked there for several generations will be telling stories, and you'll even be able to take a behind-the-scenes tour of the brewery's hand-dug fermentation caves, which date all the way back from the 1800s. TBH I'm a total history geek, and this sounds cool as heck. Definitely count me in.

Oh, and if you're still in the Pottsville area during the summer, the brewery will be hosting a free concert on July 13, according to the press release. Bands will be playing free live music, and you'll be able to buy food — and obviously — beer (again, as long as you're 21 years and older and not driving!). Honestly, this sounds like a total blast, so check out the Yuengling 190th Anniversary Summer Concert Celebration page on Facebook for more information. I'm totally down to DD a road trip, if anyone else wants to come with.

According to the press release, the brewery's VP of Operations and sixth generation brewer, Jennifer Yuengling, said the brand really values their fans for helping them stay in business for 190 years. So, they want to show off their appreciation by offering these various festivities.

Per the press release, Yuengling said:

As we celebrate our 190th anniversary, we are fortunate to have been in business longer than any other brewery in the United States. We proudly reflect back on the generations of brewers, hundreds of employees, and thousands of loyal Yuengling drinkers that have supported us and all of the good times that we have been a part of along the way.

I'm always down to celebrate with a brewski, and Yuengling's 190th birthday is definitely a reason to rage. Between the chance to win free gift cards, take brewery tour, and go to a free concert, there's no reason not to get in on the festivities. So, get ready for fun, fun, fun, and cheers to 190 more years.